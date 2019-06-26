Another Look At Cap Rates, This Time In Lodging REITs

On a risk-adjusted basis, we don’t believe there is potential for significant price expansion and we are becoming increasing skeptical that hotels will outperform through 2019 and into 2020.

"It will be challenging for many hotels to sustain current NOI levels." Suzanne R. Mellen, MAI, CRE, FRICS, ISHC.

It’s the end of June, making it a great time to continue our cap rate series by discussing lodging REITs.

These real estate investment trusts are the ones that offer up space through motels, hotels and high-end resorts. In short, their properties are where you crash after spending all day at Disneyland, Colonial Williamsburg, Yellowstone National Park or wherever else you like to go on vacation.

We’ll get into their different shapes and sizes shortly, but first, let’s consider some fascinating facts about them. The following figures come courtesy of Nareit, “the worldwide representative voice for REITs.”

As of 5/31/2019, there were 20 lodging REITs listed on U.S. indexes.

Combined, they had a total market cap a bit above $51 million… a nice little chunk of change, to be sure.

While they did lose a collective 12.82% in market share last year, and they also had a bumpy May 2019 – down 6.92% – their total return was 9.99% between January and May.

At last check by Nareit, they were offering an average dividend yield of 5.62%.

So far, so interesting, right?

Clearly, this isn’t the most stable REIT sector out there. But it’s still intriguing enough to explore, especially now that official vacation season is underway.

Grab your bathing suits and scuba gear, because we’re going to dive into a wide-ranging world.

Photo Source

Pick Your Price and Poison

Since we’re talking about capitalization rates, or cap rates, related to lodging REITs, here’s a quick question for you.

What kind of places do you prefer to stay at when you’re on vacation?

Are you the cheapskate kind who’s only interested in four walls, a roof, a flushable toilet and a basic bed?

If that’s the case, I can’t entirely blame you. What’s the point of paying extra for amenities you’ll only be around late at night – right before you go to sleep – and first thing in the morning before you rush out the door to your next adventure.

I mean, who sits around in their hotel room all day anyway when they’re on vacation?

Perhaps though, you’re the kind of traveler who likes to take it a bit easier on himself or herself. To go at a slower pace, with time enough to stop and smell the potted flowers in the lobby on your way out the door to do what you’re going to do and see what you’re going to see.

In that case, a few frills added to your accommodation would be appreciated. Perhaps a continental breakfast with all those carb-packed possibilities. (What happens on vacation stays on vacation, right?) And, speaking of such, you might want to dally at the venue’s bar for a night cap before bed.

There is a chance, however, that you turned up your nose at both those choices: The hard-core economy option and the more common middle-ground selection. You might be more the Marriott and high-level Hilton type. In which case, there’s no need to short-change on the soft sheets and fluffy pillows on which to rest your head.

Plus, the breakfasts and bars are much more top notch.

Spoiled Rotten (and Loving It)

Then again, luxury hardly ends at the Hilton. I recently wrote an article for Forbes that dove into Bahamian waters, including the oceanfront resort of Baha Mar. Here’s how that intensely expensive, intensely attractive business bills itself:

Welcome to the Baha Mar, a luxurious new Caribbean resort destination perched on the pristine white sands of Nassau’s Cable Beach. Choose from three iconic oceanfront hotels – the richly refined Rosewood, the playfully hip SLS, or the stylish and modern Grand Hyatt – each offering stunning beach views and an epic selection of pools. Enjoy a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, a world-class racquet club, a glamorous casino, a full-service ESPA spa, a nature sanctuary, a kid’s explorers club, and over 40 dining and nightlife options that range from seaside chill to dancefloor thrills. With a sweeping array of amenities and experiences, every visit is tailored to your idea of perfection, whether you’re looking for a luxe romantic getaway, a spectacular celebration, or an unforgettable family vacation.

A family vacation that could easily cost you $450 or $800 a night. But hey, if you’ve got it, then you’ve got it. Might as well live it up when you’ve got such an appealing opportunity in front of you.

Now, Baha Mar is the crème de la crème from one end of the massive estate to the next. It’s a luxury-class lodging establishment all the way. But if its prices put you off, no problem. We simply go right back to our previously mentioned options, which fall into these categories:

Economy

Midscale

Upscale

Upper upscale.

When you make your choice, you’ll also no doubt select an urban, suburban, resort or airport-linked location. These are the main ways to differentiate between lodging REITs… which ultimately factors into how well those establishments’ businesses go at any given time.

Do these factors mean that finding one standard cap rate for the whole sector is impossible?

Let’s explore the subject further and see what we find.

Calling All Lodging REIT Cap Rates

If you’re new to the whole cap rate discussion, let’s give a quick overview based on previous posts about them. Specifically, we’re going to pull from our second article in this series, which detailed net lease REITs:

A cap rate… is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income (NOI) by its all-inclusive bottom-line purchase price…

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

Now, put like that, you can see that you might have to run this calculation more than once to really get a good sense of whether or not a REIT is making good choices when it comes to maintaining previous purchases and obtaining new properties.

However, that little bit of extra work? Let me tell you… It can really pay off, telling you something about management’s mentality.

For instance, are they safety and quality oriented? Or do they put profits first a little too often? Do they know how to pick ‘em, or are they falling short?

The answers to those questions are going to vary from lodging REIT to lodging REIT. But here’s how to tell whether the price you’re paying is worth the stay…

Checking In With Lodging REIT Cap Rates

I was recently reading through a research report prepared by Suzanne R. Mellen, MAI, CRE, FRICS, ISHC, Senior Managing Director and Practice Leader at HVS Consulting and Valuation. This report is loaded with content on hotel cap rates and I decided to use some of her commentary and charts to provide a thoughtful analysis of cap rates. She begins with the following 2019 outlook,

“Following a year of robust transaction activity, hotel capitalization rates remain stable, while hotel NOI and values are under pressure due to slowing RevPAR growth and increasing operating expenses.”

In 2018 she said that “according to preliminary data generated by RCA, single-asset and portfolio hotel sales transaction volume soared, increasing by a whopping 47% to $41.0 billion (from $27.8 billion in 2017), recording the second-highest volume in the last decade, though still well below the $50 million achieved in 2015.”

On a price per key basis, hotel sales increased by 21% to $153,000 in 2018 (was $127,000 in 2017) “driven by the sale of a greater number of larger, higher-priced hotels.” The larger hotels ($10 million an over) saw a substantial increase of 56%.

Mellen adds that “a greater number of large, high-priced deals also drove up sales volume; five hotels transacted at prices exceeding $500 million, including the Plaza in NYC that sold for $600 million ($2.6 million per key), as well as two Waldorf Astoria resorts, the Grand Wailea that sold for $1.1 billion ($1,312,000 per key) and the Boca Raton Resort and Club that sold for $1 billion ($955,000 per key). The Grand Wailea was one of a three-hotel portfolio that sold for $1.06 billion.

Pebblebrook’s (PEB) acquisition of LaSalle in Q4-18 for $4.4 billion was the year’s only entity transaction.

As illustrated below, “after rising from 2016 to late 2017, the RCA data set below indicates that capitalization rates contracted modestly, a reflection of the types of assets sold and a more optimistic outlook for hotel performance.”

Mellen’s research report further validates that average cap rates derived from sales based on trailing-twelve-month NOI basis and projected first-year NOI at the time of sale. These rates are derived from hotels that HVS appraised at the time of sale (“the derived cap rates are dependent upon the individual sales transactions that constitute the data set and reflect the wide range of cap rates for hotel transactions”).

Mellen’s research report also provides useful data related to implied nominal capitalization rates based on the EBITDA generated by the REIT divided by the REIT’s total enterprise value (stock value plus liabilities).

Note that EBITDA is reported prior to a reserve for replacement, which HVS estimates ranges from 80 to 130 basis points, so the equivalent cap rate for hotel valuation purposes would be about 100 basis points less, on average. REIT cap rates held steady through most of 2018 until spiking in December due to the stock market correction.

As Mellen points out,

“Publicly traded lodging REITs took a beating in late 2018, with their assets trading at a significant discount to underlying asset value. As of year-end 2018, implied lodging REIT cap rates had increased by 230 basis points from year-end 2017 because of the stock market correction and concern regarding slowing hotel NOI growth and higher interest rates.”

She added that “the market is concerned about the impact of the slowing Chinese and EU economies, trade wars, a potential slowdown in U.S. capital investment, and rising interest rates—factors that could ultimately influence the U.S. economy.”

I share her concern and I also agree with her that “it will be challenging for many hotels to sustain current NOI levels.” Yet on a positive note, “hotel supply increases are slowing, while growth in domestic and international travel is expected to generate sustained long-term lodging demand growth.”

Of course, a toned-down rate environment has given hotel owners some breathing room as the cost of debt has made it reasonable for acquisitions and re-fis. Mellen points out that “since 2014, hotel mortgage interest rates have held steady at 200 to 250 bps below hotel cap rates, indicating that we are in much better condition to weather a downturn.”

In her 2019 outlook Mellen cautioned that “slowing RevPAR growth and operating cost increases will continue to put pressure on hotel NOI and values.” However, there's hope to rent-by-the-day property sector, “once the clouds clear, hotels should be able to once again benefit from the positive operating leverage that makes them attractive investments."

Getting Down to Business

Now that we’re armed with this excellent research data from HVS, let’s take a closer look at these lodging REITs within our coverage spectrum, starting with our “equity” cost of capital model:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Braemer Hotels (BHR) and Southerly Hotels (SOHO) appear to be the low-cost providers, but don’t be deceived, because they are highly leveraged (more below). Most all lodging REITs remain cheap (from a historical earnings multiple perspective) so it’s important to take a closer look at the fundamentals before you start buying up hotels (like you’re playing Monopoly). So now let’s examine the cost of debt for these REITs.

First, most of the lodging REITs are unrated, so since we don’t have the rating agencies to help us, I decided to create my very own risk rating methodology for scoring the debt profile for each REIT:

Source: Brad Thomas

As you can see, I scored each REIT (from 1-5; whereby 1 is the lowest risk and 5 is the highest) and then I provided a debt (interest) rating so that I would assign a debt cost for the WACC model below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, BHR and SOHO are highly leveraged, and this makes their debt cost substantially higher than the peers. Now let’s combine the equity and debt costs to arrive at the consolidated WACC scores for each REIT:

Source: iREIT

This is really an interesting exercise and while the WACC model is not as useful for lodging REITs as it is for net lease REITs, it provides a clear picture of the overall profitability of the Lodging REIT universe.

For example, cap rates for limited service hotels are averaging 9% (as per HVS data at YE 2018) and this means that REITs like Chatham Lodging (CLDT), Apple Hospitality (APLE), and Summit Hotels (INN) are generating average investment spreads of ~100 bps (Chatham has the widest spreads of 140 bps).

Conversely, full service and luxury hotels are averaging 6.9% cap rates (as per HVS data) and REITs like Host (HST), Park (PK), and Pebblebrook (PEB) are having to generate alpha by redeveloping and/or using disposition proceeds to grow earnings.

As a result of this research, we have made a few recent downgrades and upgrades, notably:

We are re-initiating a Strong Buy on Ryman Hospitality (RHP) as we consider the WACC superior and the 2020 FFO/share growth estimate is 9% (and 14% for 2019).

(RHP) as we consider the WACC superior and the 2020 FFO/share growth estimate is 9% (and 14% for 2019). We are initiating a Buy on CorePoint (CPLG). Our WACC model score is high but the risk rating is “2” and the 2020 FFO/sh growth forecast is 9%.

(CPLG). Our WACC model score is high but the risk rating is “2” and the 2020 FFO/sh growth forecast is 9%. We are upgrading Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP) from a HOLD to a BUY (+3% FFO/sh growth estimate for 2020).

(CHSP) from a HOLD to a BUY (+3% FFO/sh growth estimate for 2020). We are reclassifying Braemer as a SPEC BUY (given higher leverage and cost of capital) from a BUY.

as a SPEC BUY (given higher leverage and cost of capital) from a BUY. We are downgrading Summit Hotels (INN) from a BUY to a HOLD (negative growth and higher cost of capital).

(INN) from a BUY to a HOLD (negative growth and higher cost of capital). We are initiating a BUY on Xenia Hotels (XHR) due to low risk profile and modest growth forecast for 2020.

In Summary

We are maintaining caution with regard to the lodging REIT sector and within the limited/select service sub-sectors we are equal weight and within the luxury/resort sector we are underweight. Recognizing that lodging REITs have higher leverage than most other property REITs, we believe that profits are being generated using higher risk financing.

On a risk-adjusted basis, we don’t believe there is potential for significant price expansion and we are becoming increasing skeptical that hotels will outperform through 2019 and into 2020. Within our four-model portfolios, we are rebalancing in an effort to achieve the overall best risk-adjusted returns with an emphasis on superior earnings growth.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service... Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team covers 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker...





Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, PEB, PK, BHR, APLE, RHP, XHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.