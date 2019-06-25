Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit

After the Federal Reserve meeting last week, the feeling in the overall market is that we will see at least one rate cut in the coming months. Major indices have been close to or at new all-time highs as a result, but not all stocks that will benefit from this process are rising. One example is cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM), which in the near term should be thanking the Fed for its current monetary policy stance.

One of the main concerns about the company in the long run is its heavy debt pile, with a net debt position of more than $27 billion at the end of Q1. That number should improve as the year progresses, as more cash flow is usually generated later in the year. As the table below shows, the company has billions of debt coming due just in the next two years.

(Source: Philip Morris bond page, seen here)

As I've discussed in the past, the company is currently using most of its free cash flow to reward shareholders through its dividend. With management's current forecast, the net debt pile should be lower at the end of 2019 than it was at the end of 2018. We may only see the number down a billion or so, but that's better than nothing.

But with the amount of debt coming due in the near term as shown above, it's a good thing that both the Fed and many other central banks are looking to easy money stances again. As you can see in the chart below, the 10-Year US treasury has come more than 100 basis points off its yearly high yield, which puts PM in a much better spot to refinance its debts moving forward. For those projecting higher interest expenses to reduce net income in the coming years, those calculations will need to be redone.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Most of these central banks are looking to help some struggling economies, and lower interest rates generally will benefit consumer spending. Since PM is a consumer business, that's a good thing, and it might help to lessen the declines in the legacy cigarette business or help with the growth of reduced risk products this year.

The other major part of this has to do with perhaps the second biggest issue Philip Morris has dealt with in recent years, and that is a stronger dollar. Earnings per share have been hurt tremendously by the rise in the greenback, but after the Fed meeting, the Dollar Currency Index has dipped back to around 96 as seen below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

I don't see the US Dollar dropping anytime soon like we saw in 2017, but as long as we don't see the dollar rising to new highs, Philip Morris won't be hurt as much. A mostly steady dollar will reduce the volatility of the company's earnings and cash flow, which allows for better long term business planning. Should we see the dollar weaken a couple of percentage points from here, there's a chance that PM could see an earnings tailwind from currencies in 2019, not the headwind that was previously guided to.

The other part of this whole Fed easing policy is that it makes PM's dividend look much more attractive. When the 10-Year treasury was yielding 3.20% back in November 2018, PM's annual yield was around 5.12%. On Monday, Philip Morris closed with a 5.85% yield versus the 10-Year at 2.02%, which is a major difference in just about 8 months.

In the end, Philip Morris may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve's stance to move back towards easy money. First of all, lower interest rates will help the company as it looks to refinance its major debt pile. The second benefit is a slight weakening of the US dollar, which will help earnings per share. Finally, investors will certainly appreciate the stock's dividend yield, which is almost 400 basis points higher than the 10-Year Treasury bond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.