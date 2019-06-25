Apple Could Throw A Big Surprise In Case Of A Win-Win Trade Agreement

The recent trade spat will also lead to more support for Chinese companies by the regulators in China.

Apple's market share in China is rapidly falling and its ecosystem is not strong enough to prevent customers from switching.

However, a good win-win trade deal will still bring new challenges which are not priced in the stock.

Apple is hoping that a trade deal between the US and China in the G-20 summit will reduce the headwinds for the company in China.

Apple (AAPL) has been caught in the crosshairs of increasing trade tension between the US and China. At stake is close to $50 billion of net sales which the company made in the Greater China region in FY18. A lot of hope is built on a compromise between the US and China in the upcoming G-20 summit. However, President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are downplaying any expectation of a successful trade deal.

Even if we see some progress in the trade negotiations, it is highly unlikely that Apple will gain from it. The trade rhetoric of the last twelve months will certainly lead to some initiatives by Chinese regulators to increase the market share of Chinese OEMs in the region. Apple also suffers from a very poor ecosystem in China. Most of the services like payments, music, app, video, and others are provided by companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA). Investors should be ready to see a 20-30% decline in Apple's net sales in the Greater China region in this fiscal year.

Too much optimism

After the tariffs were raised in May, Apple stock corrected by close to 20%, falling from $210 to $175 level. However, there has been a bullish trend in Apple stock for the past few days. Wall Street is still looking at some kind of deal in the next few weeks. The impact of Greater China region on Apple's stock is immense. In the last three quarters, most of the decline in net sales have been due to a massive fall in Greater China region.

Apple's management has blamed the fall in sales in China to lower economic growth. However, other consumer-facing companies have continued to show strong growth. For example, Alibaba's core commerce growth in the last quarter was a respectable 40%. Hence, we can say that the decline in Apple's sales in China is mostly company specific.

In the last annual report, Apple showed $52 billion of net sales from Greater China region. This was equal to 20% of the revenue base for Apple. Net sales have declined significantly in this region in the last two quarters.

Cumulatively, Apple has reported a decline of 25% in the last two quarters, from $31 billion to $23.3 billion.

Even if we see a positive result in the G-20 summit, it is unlikely that Apple would be touching the $50 billion level in Greater China in the near term. Chinese regulators have not mentioned anything regarding a ban on Apple but they have several tools which can limit Apple's potential in this region. I believe Apple has hit its peak in China, and we will see a continuous decline in net sales from this region in the next few years.

Impact on this quarter

This quarter will probably show a bigger decline compared to the previous two quarters. As the tariffs were raised in early May, there was a sharp fall in yuan. A weaker yuan makes Apple products more expensive in China. More aggressive rhetoric from both sides would have had a negative impact on the demand for Apple products in China.

In the year-ago quarter, Apple reported net sales of $9.55 billion in Greater China. If Apple continues to show similar declines in the next two quarters, the net sales in FY19 from Greater China region would be less than $35 billion. It would be difficult for Apple to make up for this lost revenue in other segments or regions.

Apple has put a lot of resources in growing its business in India. However, this revenue base of this region is still very small. Additionally, Apple is facing new challenges in this region which has actually led to market share decline in the premium smartphone category.

Apple's ecosystem in China

One of the major reasons for the rapid decline in net sales in China is the poor ecosystem of Apple in this region. Most of the services are provided by two big players: Alibaba and Tencent. These two giants have cornered a major portion of music, payments, video streaming, and other services.

Tencent has also built its own ecosystem within which it can launch mini-programs. These smaller apps live outside the app store and hence reduce the importance of Apple's ecosystem. Last year, Tencent announced that it had 1 million mini-programs with 200 million daily active users.

Tencent's mini-programs also make it easier for users to switch to other alternatives. Hence, if they feel that the price level for flagship iPhones is very high, they can shift to Huawei, Oppo, or other options. Apple's ecosystem in Europe and the US is much stronger which has allowed the company greater leverage in pricing its flagship phones.

Other side of the story

There is still a good probability that we will not see a mutually acceptable trade deal in G-20 summit. In this scenario, Apple will see bigger declines in revenue in the near term which can have a significant impact on its revenue and profit. Goldman Sachs has earlier estimated that a China ban for Apple will lead to a 29% decline in EPS. Even if we do not see a complete ban, bigger regulatory hurdles and negative sentiment due to trade can certainly lead to a major decline in net sales in the next few quarters.

Apple is currently trading at close to 16 times its EV to FCF ratio. Considering the challenges faced by the company in China, this valuation level is quite pricey. A win-win trade deal will not improve Apple's prospects in China to a great extent. On the other hand, any negative news on the trade front can create serious headwinds for Apple stock at the current price level.

Investor Takeaway

Apple will not gain a big upside if there is a win-win trade deal between the US and China in the near term. On the other hand, Apple stands to lose a big chunk of its revenue and profit base if the current trade tensions continue. Apple's ecosystem in China is very weak which can lead to a rapid decline in the region. A weaker yuan is also a challenge for the company.

It is highly likely that Apple reports disappointing results in this quarter as the additional tariffs were introduced only in early May. Investors looking for an entry point in Apple stock should look beyond the G20 Summit to gauge the pros and cons of investment in Apple.

