Gap: Bull Case Still Attractive, Yet Concerns Are Mounting

GPS still has a path to upside - but changes are needed, and investors may have to be patient.

The case for GPS is simple: Old Navy likely accounts for something close to 100% of the current valuation of the entire company.

My bull case for Gap (GPS) is, and has been, reasonably simple. The company Old Navy's brand - with $7.9 billion in revenue over the last four quarters - accounts for most or even all of the valuation assigned GPS shares. Even assuming the Gap and Banana Republic brands are of little value - and I've personally made that case for years - Old Navy and athleisure concept Athleta are enough to make the stock undervalued.

Indeed, I argued last year that fair value for GPS looked to be from $34 to $44, based on limited unit-level margin commentary from Gap Inc management. So far, the market has disagreed. Gap shares skyrocketed briefly when the company announced its plans to spin off Old Navy, but the gains receded almost instantly. Disappointing Q1 results last month and a renewed retail sell-off have pressured the stock further: GPS is at a three-year low and not far from a return to late 2011 levels.

The selling pressure admittedly makes some sense. Old Navy performance of late looks disappointing. Weakness in Gap brand and Banana Republic perhaps doesn't matter all that much on paper - but it may threaten the company's spin-off plans.

But that may not be a bad thing, longer-term. And the broad case for Old Navy still holds. The argument last year was that investors were overestimating the company's exposure to the weaker parts of retail - and I still believe that's the case. The question now is what, exactly, Gap Inc is going to do about it.

The SOTP

At Monday's close of $17.68, Gap Inc has a market cap of $6.7 billion; net debt is basically zero, meaning its enterprise value is roughly the same.

Meanwhile, Old Navy, as noted, generates nearly $8 billion in revenue, and per Gap's past commentary has operating margins in the mid-double-digits:

source: Gap Inc 2017 presentation

I estimated last year that Old Navy was worth at least $10 billion - $26.45 per GPS share, based on the share count at the end of the first quarter - and from here the current price below $18 looks like a slam dunk. Even 1x sales for Old Navy and Athleta, plus nothing for the rest of the business, values GPS at $23. 1x revenue is relatively high for the space, admittedly: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), one of the better specialty retailers out there, is at 0.7x revenue. But I'd argue the two businesses deserve a premium. Combined, they offer double-digit margins, which at ~$8.7 billion in combined sales suggests earnings power close to $2 per Gap Inc share. Mall exposure is limited, athleisure still is growing, and Old Navy has proven its ability to be profitable at prices competitors essentially can't match.

The question at the moment is whether that case has broken, particularly with the Old Navy spin likely coming next year. It's likely been dented, notably with Q1 performance, but at $18 there still seems to be a reasonably solid floor under the stock from a sum of the parts standpoint.

What Breaks (Or Can Break) The SOTP Model

That said, the case here does rest in part on a single data point. Gap Inc hasn't broken out Old Navy's profitability apart for the aforementioned presentation two years ago. My model thus largely comes down to guesswork (though I'd note that Jefferies (JEF) analyst Randal Konik has made a similar argument). And even Old Navy isn't immune to the pressures facing the industry, whether weak demand early this year, tariffs, or competitive pricing.

So it's important to consider whether the model itself is flawed - or what could change the undercut the Old Navy-based argument. At the moment, there are a few points on that front to consider:

1. Old Navy margins have come down since fiscal 2016.

It's likely that Old Navy's margins are below the ~15% cited in the slide above. Gap Inc's consolidated margins continue to slide, and if Old Navy indeed drives ~75% of operating income, as I've modeled, by definition that unit has to contribute to that margin compression to some extent. Indeed, I modeled 13% margins for fiscal 2018 (ending January of this year), which suggests Old Navy has been the primary driver of the company's overall margin compression.

That said, even at 13% the fundamental case still holds. CFO Teri List-Stoll said on the Q4 call that Old Navy "probably has industry-leading margin", which suggests something well above 10% and likely precludes the possibility of a more significant compression in FY17 and FY18. That's still - easily - enough to suggest Old Navy supports the entire valuation of Gap Inc unless investors believe it should be valued in line with mall retailers (5-6x EBITDA/8-10x net income).

That said, Q1 raises some concerns on that front. Comps of -1% are bothersome, but not yet a huge concern. Full-year same-store sales rose 3% last year on top of a 6% increase in FY17. Weather was awful, and results across the apparel space were weak: Old Navy isn't hemorrhaging market share.

Margins, on the other hand, were notably weak. Gap Inc's gross margin compressed 140 bps, with a 120 bps decline in merchandise margin per the Q1 call. All of that came from Old Navy, it appears: List-Stoll said in the Q&A that the company "probably...would have had some gross margin progress in the quarter" save for Old Navy. SG&A for the company as a whole deleveraged 110 bps; labor expense at Old Navy was named as a factor.

Given that Old Navy generated just under half of total revenue, it likely saw merchandise margins compress over 200 bps - and some SG&A deleverage as well. Operating margins could have fallen 300 bps at least. Given that Gap Inc saw a stunning compression in that metric - 3.5% vs 6.1% the year before - that 300 bps figure might well be in the ballpark.

Tariffs no doubt are a factor: 21% of product last year was manufactured in China, and that figure probably is higher for low-cost Old Navy. Slower sales also were a factor: Old Navy ramped up promotions to move through inventory built through the start of the year. That effect should continue for the rest of the year: lowered guidance, as an analyst noted in the Q&A, suggests 100 bps+ of margin compression for the entire company, and thus in turn a likely higher number for Old Navy.

That said, even 150 bps of compression and margins in the 11% range still seem to get Old Navy, as a standalone, to or beyond the sub-$7 billion valuation assigned Gap Inc as a whole. If this year's declines are just the beginning of a multi-year compression, then perhaps that case starts to break down. But even at ~10% EBIT margins, GPS still offers ownership of Old Navy at something like 7x EBITDA and 13x net income (including consolidated net interest expense) and the rest of the business for free. I personally am happy to pay those multiples until and unless Old Navy comps start to turn.

2. The rest of the business has a negative value.

If Old Navy supports the entire valuation of Gap Inc., the only way GPS isn't a buy is if the rest of the business has a negative value. The idea that Gap brand, in particular, could have negative value isn't as crazy as it sounds at this point. Gap Inc, per its 10-K, has nearly $4.8 billion in operating lease commitments coming after this year. A little under half of its square footage comes from non-Old Navy units. Nearly one-third comes from Gap brand, a figure that should come down toward the high-20s when store closures for that brand are executed in the fourth quarter.

Gap brand margins remain exceedingly low - and it's likely that unit has in the range of $1 billion in lease commitments on the books even after this year's closures. (I'd assume the weighted average length of its leases are lower than the company average, given long-running weakness in that business and the fact that Gap has closed a number of stores of late as leases have expired.) Comps are bad - down ~19% in total over the past five full years - and getting worse, with a -10% print in the first quarter. Trailing twelve-month revenue is still about $5 billion - but if margins are in the low-single-digit range, operating income is $100-$200 million. If comp declines continue, operating profitability gets closer to zero and the $1 billion or so likely owed in leases start to outweigh the unit's potential contribution to profit.

That said, Gap brand is clearly the weakest of the group. Banana Republic had a poor quarter, but its performance has improved of late. Athleta still has value, though its Q1 performance looks concerning as well. (Other revenue, which is Athleta and smaller Intermix, rose 6% - but the number of stores was up more than 8%. Management said on the call that Athleta outgrew the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean that same-store sales rose.)

I've generally only ascribed $2-3 billion in value to the non-Old Navy brands. Weaker Gap comps don't really change those numbers all that much. But with the spin approaching, the weakness outside of Old Navy does raise a potential stumbling block.

3. How bad are the projected 'dis-synergies' from the split?

...I think this will be the sixth year of EBIT margin contraction. And so I guess, is there anything that you're seeing, if things were to accelerate in the back half that would make you take that longer-term view of what happen to the business, and think that you just don't have the cushion to absorb the synergies to take margin down further?

Citi's Paul Lejuez asked the above question on the Q1 call. Gap has said that there will be 'dis-synergies' from the split, as the two standalone companies presumably will have to duplicate certain corporate functions. And as overall margins come down, the question is whether Gap can manage that extra spend.

Here, too, I don't think the risk as nearly enough to break the overall model. Even assuming, say $50 million in annual additional costs, Old Navy's margins still are comfortably in the double-digits. This still is a company generating over $1 billion in operating income a year on a combined basis; there's room for even higher spend if it pays off in terms of corporate focus, and in unlocking the value of Old Navy aside from Gap Inc.'s weaker brands.

Still a Buy, But Change Is Needed

All told, I'm not ready to toss the core bull case here. Old Navy, to me, looks closer to Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) than to mall-based apparel plays like American Eagle or Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). That's not to say that a standalone Old Navy would, or should, be valued in line with TJX and ROST, but double-digit EBITDA and high teen P/E still suggest a business worth $10 billion-plus - and thus over $26 per GPS share. In that context, fair value for GPS right now easily remains above $30.

That said, owning any apparel play (excluding those off-price plays, who evidently are immune to e-commerce, weather, the economy, and pretty much everything else) is a dicey proposition at the moment. And the sum of seemingly small impacts - lower Gap brand earnings here, weaker Old Navy margins there - does suggest lower upside than I might have hoped a year ago. $40+, for instance, is a much tougher reach than it appeared last summer.

Beyond those fundamental concerns, there are some qualitative issues arising as well. Gap management - notably CEO Art Peck - gets some credit for generally being honest about missteps in execution and fashion. But it's had too many occasions for that honesty of late, with Old Navy missing on assortment in Q1 after Peck admitted after Q4 that the company could have pushed harder to drive traffic during the holiday season. List-Stoll admitted on the Q1 call (in her prepared remarks) that "our inventory productivity has slipped for a number of years".

Meanwhile, Gap management hasn't convinced investors of the need for the split to begin with. Peck has repeatedly said that Gap brand is being managed for productivity, which likely means its footprint (and its sales) are going to shrink for the foreseeable future. Banana is doing better, but still-negative comps aren't great and it's hard to see how a mall-heavy concept returns to any sort of growth. Athleta clearly is losing to Lululemon (LULU), and Q1 results add another concern.

The issue with the split increasingly is becoming on the non-Old Navy side - what Gap Inc is calling 'Newco' for the time being. Net income might be as low as $200 million for those brands this year - before the duplicative costs. If Gap and Banana are managed for profitability, as seems likely to be the case, there might be a dividend yield/value case for the business - but dividend yields have done little for mall retailers or their landlords of late.

Peck seemed to insist that the company still was moving full speed ahead with the split - but at this point, there seems a much easier way to unlock the value of Old Navy. Gap could simply start detailing segment-level profitability, and start answering investors' questions. Unless Old Navy margins have collapsed - and Gap Inc management will have some explaining to do if that's the case - then Old Navy still is worth more than $7 billion, and GPS stock is far too cheap.

The CEO did promise an investor event in mid-September, when presumably those details will be released. Until then, GPS looks too cheap here - but very well may stay at these levels for a while. The Old Navy-based bull case still works on paper, but investor attention remains laser-focused on the concerns in retail more broadly and in other parts of the Gap Inc. business. That will have to change before the bull case starts playing out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.