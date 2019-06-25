Chesapeake Energy: Capital Destruction

Management make everything possible to keep company afloat for the benefit of themselves and lenders.

During last 6 years (since present management took over) stock lost more than 90% of its value.

Chesapeake Energy never generated free cash flow (and probably never will).

Debt

Chesapeake Energy has always attracted a lot of attention. Aubrey McClendon who founded and managed Chesapeake Energy was a colorful character with a lot of shady dealings. Probably, we will never know the true story about his mysterious death and the extent of his financial machinations inside the company. Carl Icahn invested in the CHK stock twice. Second time he lost money. Mason Hawkins and his Southeastern Asset Management lost money in Chesapeake stock despite being actively involved with the board.

Chesapeake Energy historically concentrated on natural gas production. Some years ago prices were much higher than they are today:

Stock and bond market loved Chesapeake for growing production. Everything was financed with debt. A lot of debt. It was in all possible forms: bank debt, bonds, preferred shares, VPPs (volumetric production payments), etc. Till 2012 (when it began deleveraging) Chesapeake Energy raised approximately $40 billion in financing since 2000!

A lot of this debt was not on the company's balance sheet:

Company needed all this money to continue drilling and growing production. There was never any free cash flow. Every cent generated (and some more) was put back into drilling.

The Shale Revolution

Then shale gas revolution came. Production of natural gas increased enormously and prices plunged. There is consensus that natural gas prices will stay low for many years because of steadily increasing production.

29 large public shale gas companies had total negative cash flow of $181 billion from 2010 to 2018, according to a March 2019 report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. The following table says a lot about fracking industry:

Since 2012 Chesapeake Energy is trying to reduce its debt by selling assets and restructuring debt. They've made some progress on this front. However, it doesn't mean that equity has any value above zero.

Remember: cash flow is negative, debt is above $15 billion, more than $1.5 billion in preferred shares are outstanding.

At the same time in any presentation Chesapeake's management use a lot of "free cash flow language". If you look a bit more carefully then you'll notice on their slick presentations a lot of small font saying - "Free cash flow defined as net revenue less all operating costs and capital expenditure, excluding general and administrative and interest expense".

Who is gonna pay general and administrative and interest expense? Tooth fairy?

Industry insiders say that "at $2 even the mighty Marcellus does not make economic sense".

"Transformative" acquisition

It looks like Chesapeake Energy CEO and his "dream team" understood their problems perfectly well. After all they've got a job with a fat paycheck. They had to protect their livelihood. If there is no way to earn money producing gas they decided to bet on oil. But how they did it is very interesting.

They found some private equity backed company named WildHorse Resource Development Corporation. This wonderful company have something similar with Chesapeake - it never produced any free cash flow from its activities. To purchase it management gave half the company away to WildHorse shareholders.

This action will bring Chesapeake's 2020 projected adjusted oil production mix to approximately 30% of total production, compared to approximately 19% before the acquisition. Free cash flow generation is not promised. Only "positive cash flow" which in Chesapeake's parlance - "Cash flow positive defined as net revenue less all operating costs and capital expenditures, excluding general and administrative and interest expenses".

Silver lining

The only silver lining I can think of in this situation is presence of some insider buying. I'm not talking about CEO's or CFO's purchases. It looks more like red herring in comparision with their total compensation.

I'm talking about Archie W. Dunham. He is the retired Chairman of ConocoPhillips and served as Chairman of Chesapeake Energy till May 17, 2019. He spent around $63 million buying Chesapeake stock in the open market and his average cost is roughly $7.4 per share.

Outlook

If natural gas prices at least double and stay at this level in the next couple of years then Chesapeake will fly. Otherwise it is living on borrowed time. Executive team and board will continue making outrageous projections, show exciting presentations, slice and dice remaining assets and maybe making more "transformative" acquisitions.

Probably, it would be much better for the whole shale industry if Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection many years ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.