HealthEquity: HSA And Medicare-For-All

In my opinion, HSA will continue to be necessary for flexibility of care and affordability of uncovered services, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses).

Introduction

In April, I had published an article explaining my bullish stand on HealthEquity (HQY) - "Taking A Look at HealthEquity's Growth Story". The company's stock price is down 30% from the all-time high price of $97 in November 2018 despite showing strong growth in the number of HSA accounts managed.

A large number of democratic candidates are lining up behind the idea of Medicare-for-all as one of their key focus items for the 2020 Presidential Race. With these items in discussion, Mr Market is concerned about the future of Health Savings Accounts (HSA), thereby sending the stock price of HealthEquity down.

I am neither into the politics of this matter, nor am I taking any side in the 2020 election through this article. I merely aim to provide my commentary on Medicare-for-all and my thoughts on its impact on HSA.

Health Savings Accounts aim to allow individuals save tax-free dollars for reducing their out-of-pocket costs on qualified medical expenses. This increases flexibility and brings more choice for individuals' healthcare needs. In my opinion, Health Savings Accounts will be required even with Medicare-for-all and believe HealthEquity is being irrationally punished.

The Ideas

Currently, we have more than half a dozen proposals in Congress regarding healthcare reform. All of these envision very different healthcare systems. Vox research identifies 9 different healthcare plans. Some of these propose to replace private insurance and cover all Americans through the government. There are others that aim to give the choice to Americans on whether to buy into government insurance (like Medicare or Medicaid), or to continue to buy private insurance.

The chart above is a high level summary of nine different healthcare systems proposed.

6 out of 9 plans do not propose coverage for all Americans

7 out of 9 plans state that Americans will still get medical insurance through their employer

All plans aim to bring government regulation over healthcare prices

The current Medicare system has very limited services under coverage. It does not cover prescription drugs, and it does not pay for eyeglasses or long-term care. A more generous healthcare plan covering wide range of services is going to require more tax revenue to pay for all that healthcare.

The three bills which aim to provide coverage for all have the following listed as proposed services to be covered:

Bernie Sanders' plan is significantly more generous than the single-payer plans run by America's peer countries. This plan presents the highest risk for HSA as it stands today because if all essential treatments, drugs, dental and vision needs are covered without any premium or co-pay, there will be no need to save money for healthcare through HSA. However, this plan has the least probability of being enacted as proposed.

In Canada, the single-payer healthcare system does not cover vision, dental care, prescription drugs, rehabilitative services, and home health services. Instead, two-thirds of Canadians take out private insurance policies to cover these benefits. Canada also has a concept of Health Spending Account where employers contribute to allow their employees have additional flexibility in their healthcare needs. The Netherlands and Australia have a similar set of benefits, excluding dental and vision.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study published in 2018, the average Medicare beneficiary paid $5,503 in 2013, including premiums and out-of-pocket costs for covered care, as well as out-of-pocket costs for things like dental care and long-term care, which are not covered by Medicare. Medicare Advantage seems to be the likely program that would be extended in the Sanders plan. By expanding the current Medicare system from 60 million beneficiaries today to 327 million, the Advantage market would grow nearly six times overnight. It is likely that co-pays and premiums would remain the same if not go up. HSAs can continue to serve as a method for paying the out-of-pocket spend.

Where Does HSA Stand?

Based on the proposed Medicare-for-all plans, I believe the Sanders plan alone has the potential to impact HSA as it exists today. If enacted, it would most likely reduce the annual contribution limits for HSA since the out-of-pocket expenditure would be significantly lesser. However, in my opinion, the services proposed under this plan would be revised to be more consistent with those offered by other countries with single payer healthcare systems. This would likely leave prescription drugs, vision, dental and many other services uncovered, thereby leaving HSA as a requirement like we see today in Canada.

Regarding the other plans that aim to not provide coverage for all Americans, I believe these present the least risk to the HSA program since majority of Americans would still leverage private insurance as they do today and would exercise HSA to save money for their healthcare needs.

Based on these data points and the existing system in peer countries, I have put together a table of likely impact on the HSA program (and HealthEquity):

Conclusion

HealthEquity reported a strong Q1 in June with increasing number of managed HSA accounts. The business is growing, and the fundamentals of the company are strong. Recent concerns around Medicare-for-all talks have affected the stock price of HSA custodians, private insurance providers, etc. Upon taking a deeper look at the proposals for Medicare-for-all, I believe out-of-pocket expenses and uncovered services are very likely to exist, thereby preserving the relevance of the HSA program. In my opinion, the risks associated with reduced scope of HSA under the Sanders plan are already priced into the stock.

