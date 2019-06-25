What To Do With Allergan After AbbVie Bid

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has reached a deal with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for about $188 per share in cash and stock. Allergan shareholders get $120 in cash and 17% of the combined company (the value of that is in flux, so take the numbers with a grain of salt). This implies there is still a very widespread of about ~8%.

The deal is about a 45% premium over Monday's closing price, but Allergan has performed very poorly recently, so it could still be a bargain. The share price graph paints that picture:

Data by YCharts

I certainly think it is attractive and have written it up in '18 for subscribers. The company is certainly not without problems, and revenue "growth" has really disappointed recently:

Data by YCharts

If we can believe Allergan - slide from the May presentation - the worst is behind us. The good thing about brands that quickly lose revenue is that there is an endpoint, and at that point, the growth of the enterprise starts to look better on a company wide basis.

Basically, what I like a lot about Allergan comes back to two things 1) it owns such a strong franchise in Botox. Although competition is increasing in the neurotoxin space, read the transcript of the latest Healthcare conference where Allergan execs explain why the franchise is so strong:

Listen, it's not surprising that a company goes to market with a sampling strategy. I expected it, you of course can give it away forever. And if you think about the volume, that of business that we have, whatever it is doing right now represents a low single-digit percentage of our total business. And so listen, we're focused on building our business. I think at the end of the day that the aesthetics market is an efficient market, which means it's going to support three products, it's not going to support four or five or six products. Why would a practice buy inventory and inject four or five or six different toxins? They probably won't. And I think they'll be three, BOTOX will be number one. And then the other four companies, three of which are on the market and maybe there's one or two others in development are probably going to battle out for number two and number three spot. I think you have to think about this more as a marathon than a sprint.

There's more interesting background there, but it is a bit off-topic.

The second part of the equation in my investment has been the price at which Allergan shares have been available. Allergan (I readily admit I expected it to grow faster) has been available around 10x free cash flow and recently even below that.

Data by YCharts

It looks like AbbVie is taking it out at a little over 10x free cash flow, and that looks like a great deal to me, given this is in the pharma space, and this is a strategic acquisition (where you need to pay a premium to get it off-market).

Because it is such a good price, the premium paid has been limited to 35% (granted premia on large companies tend to be lower), and Allergan looks like a very good deal this should close at an above-average clip and there should be an above-average chance of seeing a bump here. The sheer size of the deal kind of limits the competition to only a few companies. However, debt markets are very friendly, and someone may be inclined to compete for such a dominant brand as Botox.

According to the WSJ:

Lately, Wall Street has been clamoring for change at Allergan, with its shares trading at a fraction of their peak of more than $330 in the summer of 2015. Analysts have been saying the company could split into two pieces, but few expected CEO Brent Saunders to pull off a sale, especially at such a lofty premium.

One of the guys pushing for change has been David Tepper. Tepper - of Appaloosa management - holds a major position, and although he doesn't typically go activist (at least publicly), he has been advocating for a split of the CEO and Chairman role. This deal will deal with the CEO problem at Allergan, which I've written about previously here.

Allergan stock surged pre-market while AbbVie shares fell 8% to $78.45. Acquirers tend to lose some value but this is quite a lot. Naturally, we have to be concerned about AbbVie shareholders revolting. I immediately checked the major shareholder registries for both companies using Morningstar data:

Allergan Shareholders

Data: Morningstar

AbbVie Shareholders:

What jumped out at me is that California-based money management firm Capital Research owns an enormous amount of AbbVie stock. But this is a large money management firm that tends to be passive in nature. Not completely passive as it has been railing against rising compensation for executives recently. But the shop also spoke out against buybacks and says it favors long-term investments and dividends. That makes it a little bit harder to oppose the deal. Executives will package the deal as a large long-term investment that will benefit the firm over time. An activist hedge fund would typically argue against a "supposedly" wasteful deal and favor buybacks. We've seen this conflict earlier this year when Starboard (hedge fund) and Wellington (conventional money management) opposed the Celgene (CELG) deal together but favoring different alternative paths forward. After making some noise, they couldn't stand up to a determined Bristol-Myers (BMY) management.

Conclusion

I think Allergan is currently fairly attractive at $164. I liked the company at that price even without a deal. Now, there is a buyer who's been talking to them for about six weeks and is tabling this offer. There is a slim chance of another bidder coming in. There is a sizeable spread as the market seems very skeptical. The drop on the AbbVie side is very steep, but I don't see its shareholder slate protesting too much. Finally, both firms trade at very modest free cash flow multiples, especially for pharmaceutical companies. I even like the AbbVie equity currency a lot in this deal (although, so far, I've hedged it out). I've added additional Allergan shares to my portfolio today.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like the Allergan deal. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short AbbVie.