Gold: Approaching Long-Term Targets Signal Extreme Caution For The Bulls

Our algorithm said that if gold closed above $1,251, it would trigger a bullish trend momentum for the remainder of 2019.

Then wait for the reversion to occur back to the average price in the low $1,300s and possibly the low $1,259s.

Gold is on its way to completing the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) targets identified in our September 28, 2018, report above $1,400, all the way up to $1,476. If you are long the market, take some profits at current levels or hedge your position.

"We've had a tremendous move since September 28, 2018, when we published our last annual gold report on Seeking Alpha", Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

After you take profits, wait for the reversion to occur back to the average price in the low $1,300s and possibly the low $1,259s and still remain within the long-term uptrend channel.

Annual Gold Report

Our October 2, 2018, Seeking Alpha report referenced our annual gold report of September 28, 2018. On that day, gold closed at $1,196. The next 365 supply and demand outlook anticipated that the average price would be $1,251 for the period starting September 28, 2018.

Bearish for the Year?

The market closed at $1,196 as we came into 2019. With the average price of $1,251, we came into the year slightly bearish. However, the algorithm told us that if gold closed above $1,251, it would negate this bearish sentiment and activate a bullish sentiment for the remainder of 2019. The targets activated were clearly stated in the report: Sell 1 (S1) at $1,336 to Sell 2 (S2) $1,476. If you are long the market, the VC PMI gives you a trading range in which to manage your money. As a self-directed trader, it is up to you to manage your portfolio to lock in profits or hedge and, if the market reaches those targets, wait for the next signal.

In this case, as we came into 2019, the average price was $1,251 and the algorithm told you that if gold closed above $1,251, it would trigger a bullish trend momentum for the remainder of 2019. The targets activated were clearly identified in the report: $1,336 to $1,476.

Gold Rally

If we look at the gold market chart, gold rallied to about $1,349 on February 19. Then it corrected back down from what appears to be the 180-degree cycle top on February 19 and reverted back down to $1,269 on May 21. Then, after May 21, 2019, the market reverted back to continue the uptrend. Once we broke this pattern, which was a descending wedge, it activated the extreme levels above the mean of $1,336 to $1,476.

Most Recent Action

The most recent action last Friday reached a high of $1,415 on June 21. The market took out the daily signals of S1 at $1,409 and S2 at $1,425, which were set up on Friday. The weekly report identified the weekly targets to be $1,423 to $1,450 for the rest of the week. The pattern would be completed at $1,450, at which time, we'll go flat and see what the price will do and the next signal is activated.

"This pattern appears to tell us that the gold market is completing the pattern identified on September 28, 2018," MontesDeOca said. "If you have all this profit since September 28, it is a good time to begin to hedge your positions or to start taking profits. If we do fail to complete the pattern at $1476, then we will go flat by the end of the week."

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.