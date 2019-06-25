Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems

Identification verification needs will continue to grow as more and more financial transactions are performed with mobile devices.

Mitek Systems (MITK) is an application software company based in San Diego, California. The company’s software products focus on mobile image capture and identity verification solutions. The products are sold domestically and in international markets. As the world continues to rely on mobile phones and other mobile technology, the need for identification sources will continue to grow. The need for products that detect and reduce fraud will continue to grow as well. This sets Mitek up to do very well in the coming years.

The company has already been doing relatively well, with sales growing by 34% per year over the last three years. Earnings haven’t grown as rapidly, but they have grown by 5% per year during that stretch. In the most recent quarterly report, Mitek saw sales grow by 40%, while earnings grew by 17%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 38% in the current year, while sales are expected to grow by 34%.

As for the management efficiency measurements, Mitek shows a return on equity of 14% and a profit margin of 17.9%. Both of those readings are in the average to slightly above average range. It is also worth noting that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt, and that is unusual for a growth-oriented company.

The company is positioned well in a high-growth industry. Mitek’s products are already used by most of the largest banks in the world, and as more and more financial transactions occur online, the need for identity protection will continue to grow. The company is at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and facial recognition algorithms to protect individuals as well as institutions from fraudulent activity.

The Recent Pullback Has the Stock in Oversold Territory

Mitek’s stock has pulled back over the last few months, and that has brought it down to a key support level at its 104-week moving average. The stock did dip below the moving average by a tad in the last few weeks but has managed to close each week above the trend line.

The 10-week RSI got very close to oversold territory, and the weekly stochastic readings reached oversold territory as a result of the recent pullback. If you look at the readings from October ’18 and November ’16, the oscillators were at similar levels in both cases. When the stochastic readings made a bullish crossover in these two instances, the stock went on to double in less than eight months. Even in the case of early 2018, the indicators were in or close to oversold territory and went on to rally by 35% in four months.

Based on the support at the 104-week moving average and the bullish crossover in the stochastic readings, I look for Mitek to rally through the end of 2019.

Few Analysts Are Following Mitek

In previous articles about stocks under $10, I have expressed how it is a little more difficult to measure the sentiment toward these stocks. Because of the price, the short interest ratios tend to be low. Analysts’ ratings can also be an issue as very few of these stocks have a great deal of coverage and that’s the case with Mitek.

There are five analysts following Mitek according to the Wall Street Journal, and all five have the stock rated as a “buy”. While that is a buy percentage of 100%, it isn’t as much of a concern for a stock like Mitek as it would be for a blue chip company. I looked at an oil & gas limited partnership yesterday that had 20 out of 20 “buy” ratings - that type of consensus concerns me far more than five out of five.

The short interest ratio on Mitek is currently at 2.1. The ratio did increase from the mid-May reading to the end of May reading, but that was due to the average daily trading volume falling rather than a big increase in the short interest.

The number of shares sold short has increased over the last few months, jumping from 635K to just over one million from the mid-April reading. The ratio hasn’t increased very much though, as the average daily trading volume has increased over the same time period.

My Overall Take On Mitek Systems

Obviously, I am bullish on Mitek at this time - the title of the article is Stocks Under $10 That I Like. I like the way the company has been growing sales while earnings have been growing as well. The fact that the management efficiency measurements are average or better is a plus as well.

The chart is a big driver behind the bullish stance. The way the stock has performed after the weekly stochastic readings have dipped into oversold territory and then made a bullish crossover is very appealing to me. The fact that the stock has dropped into oversold territory without falling below its 104-week moving average is another positive sign for me.

Mitek has performed well as a company, and obviously, I like the setup on the chart. Beyond that, I like the industry that the company is in. The world will continue to look for ways to use mobile technology for financial transactions, and as that need grows, the identity protection and verification industry will continue to grow. Mitek is already working with a great deal of the top financial institutions, and I don’t see that changing in a negative manner.

If the pattern from the stochastics crossover plays out again, the stock should jump back up to the $13 area at the very least. If we get a replay of the October to March rally, that would put the stock up near the $20 level within the next six to nine months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.