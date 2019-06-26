City Office Properties: Attractive 7.6%-Yielding Dividend, But Its Balance Sheet Is Leveraged

The company is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers but its balance sheet is much more leveraged.

The REIT should be able to renew/re-lease many of its properties with higher rental rates due to favorable leasing spreads in its markets.

Investment Thesis

City Office Properties (CIO) delivered positive top and bottom line growth in Q1 2019. City Office’s tenants are high-quality tenants with a diversified tenant base. The REIT should be able to renew its leases with higher rates thanks to favorable leasing spread. City Office also has value-add initiative to improve its properties with one property currently under improvement. The company currently pays an attractive 7.6%-yielding dividend but its dividend payout ratio appears not sustainable with a leveraged balance sheet. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

City Office delivered positive top and bottom line growth in Q1 2019. Its revenue increased from $31.5 million in Q1 2018 to $37.1 million in Q1 2019. Its net operating income also grew from $19.9 million in Q1 2018 to $23.3 million in Q1 2019. The growth was driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. In Q1 2019, its same-store net operating income grew by 1.8% year over year.

What we like about City Office and its growth outlook

Diversified properties in 18-hour cities

City Office has a portfolio of properties focusing on 18-hour cities primarily in the southern and western United States (see map below). For reader’s information, 18-hour cities refers to cities that have lower cost of living and operating businesses than the big “six” cities (New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles). As can be seen from the map below, Phoenix, Tampa, and Denver represent about 57% of its total portfolio.

Top tenants are high-quality tenants

City Office’s top tenants are mostly investment grade tenants that are able to commit to long-term leases with rent increases. As can be seen from the chart below, its top 10 tenants are mostly investment grade tenants. These tenants include government agencies and well-known businesses. Its top 10 tenants represent about 29.2% of its total annual rental revenue. Most of these top 10 tenants have leased these properties before 2012 except Seattle Genetics that started leasing this year. State of Colorado Department of Health even leased the property since 1993.

City Office’s tenant base is diverse. As can be seen from the pie chart below, its tenants come from different sectors. About 22% of its tenants come from finance and insurance sector, followed by professional and technical services (20%), technology and information (15%), and government (14%).

Favorable leasing spreads

We like the fact that City Office was able to renew its leases with about 4% higher rent in the past quarter. Management commented in the latest conference call that the leasing spread ranges about 5% ~ 10% depending on the location and cities that City Office has a presence. As can be seen from the chart below, there are about 5.0% and 9.3% of its leases expiring in the remaining of 2019 and 2020 respectively. Therefore, we think the company will be able to take advantage of this favorable leasing spread and increase its rents in the next few years.

Value-add initiative to grow its business

City Office has a value-add initiative to improve properties that it acquires. Management plans to implement this initiative on Camelback Square in Scottsdale, Arizona. Camelback Square is a property City Office acquired in December 2018. City Office plans to spend over $3 million to improve this property (the company acquired the property for about $53.2 million) by adding amenities and activate common areas. Management expects that the renovation will result in 20% higher rents once the improvement is completed. This will improve the 5.1% net operating income capitalization rate to over 7%.

Risks and Challenges

Leveraged balance sheet

Our biggest concern of City Office is its leveraged balance sheet. Its adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.9x is low. Its net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA of 7.6x is high. Fortunately, there are no debts maturing in the remaining of 2019 and 2020. Therefore, City Office does not need to worry about refinancing any debts before 2021.

Rising construction cost

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. This may have an impact on City Office’s renovation expenses as a shortage of labor may result in higher wage costs. It may also delay some of its projects.

Valuation Analysis

City Office expects to generate core funds from operations of $1.15 ~ $1.20 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 FFO ratio is about 10.5x. This is much lower than other office REITs that trades in the range of 18x ~ 19x.

A 7.6%-yielding dividend

City Office currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.6%. This dividend yield may sound attractive. However, its is not sustainable in the long-term unless the company can significantly increase its adjusted funds from operations per share. In the past 12-months, the company generated AFFO of $0.79 per share. This means its payout ratio is 119%. Given its leveraged balance sheet, we think it may be challenging for City Office to quickly bring its payout ratio below 100%.

Investor Takeaway

We like City Office’s focus in Southern and Western United States. However, its balance sheet is more leveraged than its peers and its payout ratio may not sustainable at the current level. We think these are the main reasons why City Office is trading at a discount to its peers. Therefore, we think investors should look elsewhere.

