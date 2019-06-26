Adobe: Solid Results, Yet Overpriced Stock

In spite of strong repurchases, shareholders are no better off.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) continues to deliver a solid performance.

Adobe is highly cash-generative, with a clean balance. It has a strong vision and is successfully executing against it. Nevertheless, it is close to impossible to make a compelling argument for why Adobe is undervalued.

At its present nosebleed valuation, investors are better off to call it a day here, rather than to try to time its top.

Q2 2019 Results - That Impressed Investors

Highlighted below are Adobe's two main segments. Adobe also has a third segment called Publishing, which is smaller and not a meaningful game-changer to the overall story, and, as such, is not discussed here.

Adobe's Digital Media holds household names such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and its Acrobat family of products. This segment is the bigger of its two segments and is growing at more than 20% year over year.

On the other hand, Adobe's Digital Experience, while, smaller in size, is growing at a much faster pace at close to mid-30% year over year. Having said that, we should note that Adobe's Digital Experience aggressive revenue growth rate is not entirely organic.

In fact, this segment is able to boast of its strong top-line growth in part because of its two recently made acquisitions. Marketo, a marketing cloud platform company, was acquired for $4.7 billion. And Magento, a commerce platform, was acquired for $1.6 billion.

Unquestionably Steady Performance

Putting aside the fact that I have been bearish on Adobe's stock for some time, I must concede, that Adobe has done terrifically well with growing its top line at a very steady plus 20% CAGR.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

When its Q3 2019 guidance was first announced, at first, some investors questioned its weak outlooks. But subsequently, on the back of an overly enthusiastic earnings call, investors appeared all too happy to throw caution to the wind.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Even if we take into account Adobe's steady and predictable top-line performance, there is no question that all of the company's multiples are overextended.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The table above makes one thing clear, that investors' positive sentiment towards any sort of company describing itself as a high growth software platform with a vision to improve enterprises' workloads are being valued at extremely high multiples.

As such, given that Adobe is asset-light, it consequently should trade at a high multiple to revenues. But when we interpret Adobe's cash flows, readers should note that Adobe's cash flows from operations do not account for management's expensive stock-based compensation packages.

Incidentally, it worth bearing in mind that even though Adobe continues to aggressively buy back its shares, having repurchased approximately $2.8 billion worth of shares during its trailing twelve months. This sum is close to 100% of its total free cash flow during the same period. Thus, when all was said and done, Adobe only managed to buy back approximately 1% of its total number of shares outstanding during its trailing twelve months.

Ultimately, it is close to impossible to invest alongside the crowd and do better than average. For investors to beat the market, they need to seek out investment opportunities that are not trading at elevated multiples relative to historical valuations.

These are stocks where there is some sort of discount to fair value. It is not good enough to argue for a buy and hold-for-ever strategy, because this sort of investment strategy typically works meaningfully better in theory than in practice.

Takeaway

Unquestionably, Adobe has had a very strong runway over the past several years. Also, unlike many of its peers, Adobe's rapid growth has actually brought with it strong cash flows.

But everyone is able to look back and state that. What matters now, is going forward, what possible aspect have investors not already priced in? What kind of edge do shareholders presently hold that others are not considering?

In conclusion, I contend that shareholders are not likely to benefit from its present valuation and that this stock is best avoided.

