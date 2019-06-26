Green Plains: From Ethanol Plants To Protein Factories

Green Plains would have lost $85 million in 2018 were it not for asset sales.

2018 was a terrible year for the ethanol industry. For the last 100 days of the year, the ethanol margin was negative, the weakest period in the history of the industry.

And Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), the third largest ethanol producer in the U.S., suffered accordingly. It did post a $15.9 million net income for the year, but that was due to asset sales, including the sale of three of its ethanol plants to Valero (NYSE:VLO). Without the assets sales, the company would have reported a net loss of $84.7 million, according to the 2018 Annual Report.

The ethanol market had become oversupplied. Ethanol inventories reached new highs due to higher production and Chinese tariffs, which hurt export demand.

The industry had overbuilt production capacity, enabling production to set records. Meanwhile, the domestic demand for gasoline, with which ethanol is blended, gas leveled off.

2019

As bad as 2018 was, extensive rain in throughout much of the corn-growing area of the U.S. in 2019 resulted in delayed and lower crop plantings. The price of corn surged about $1/bushel in little over one month.

Ethanol prices did not keep pace with surging corn prices. Corn had risen 29% in little over a month, but ethanol rose 19% over the same period. As a result, the return over costs went into negative territory.

As a result, GPRE sank to a new 52-week low of $11.22.

Source: MarketWatch

Portfolio Optimization Plan

In May 2018, the Company announced its Portfolio Optimization Plan. It did not believe that the $2 billion invested in its platform was driving value for investors.

The strategic initiative is to convert its ethanol plants to “protein factories,” food for cows and chickens. The rationale is that the protein ingredients market pays much more for the product than does the ethanol market.

Source: Green Plains, Inc.

The first plant conversion is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2018. Todd Becker, CEO, said that once they see it is working, they will quickly move to retrofit the entire platform.

Source: Bloomberg

He estimates that the conversion of the plants will require investing $350-500 million. He also expects the conversion to take 2 to 2 ½ years to complete.

Given where prices were during the February interview, he said that the company would be profitable if it had been converted. Feedlot grains sell for $300/ton, whereas distillers’ grains are only $100/ton. Ethanol would just be a by-product.

That raises a question about the outlook for the proteins ingredients market. According to Grand View Research,

“The global protein ingredients market size was USD 29.42 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025.”

Mr. Becker sees potential growth coming from the aquaculture market (i.e., fish farms). He noted that it takes 6 pounds of feed to add 1 pound to cattle, but that it only takes one pound of feed to add one pound to fish. According to one study, the global aquaculture market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR.

Conclusions

The ethanol industry has fallen on hard times due to over-development of production capacity relative to demand. Negative margins had become necessary to destroy some production.

Green Plains has suffered as a result, and its stock price reflects the poor operating environment. However, it has a strategic plan for converting its platform to produce more valuable products.

Demand for the high-value products is expected to grow, and so it is betting that the new protein factories will be profitable. How successful this transformation will be remains to be seen. However, the first plant will be later converted this year.

The Company states in its slide show:

Given how much the stock has fallen, and the business turnaround plan, which I like, I think that it has a very good upside potential and should be watched at this time. But key questions remain.

One uncertainty is whether the Company can demonstrate success with the converted plant. If so, the Company should be able to raise the capital needed for the transformation and implement the platform conversion plan.

My other concern, not addressed by the Company in its slide show, is the projected new supply capacity of proteins production. The lesson learned from ethanol is that the industry overbuilt capacity. Will that be true when it comes to protein factories in the future?

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.