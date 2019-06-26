Loews: Impressive Asset Growth And The Parts Are Undervalued

Loews Corporation has been focused on reducing its outstanding shares. I expect that commitment will continue going forward, which will reward shareholders incredibly well.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a more than $16 billion American conglomerate. The company, originally founded in 1946, has grown to have a major hotel chain, financial operations, an offshore drilling operation, and many more. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive portfolio of assets and their growth potential, make it a respectable long-term investment holding.

Loews Corporation - Loews

Loews Corporation Portfolio Overview

To analyze Loews Corporation, we need to start by looking at the company’s overall portfolio.

Loews Corporation Asset Overview - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Loews Corporation’s single largest portfolio asset is CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA), a financial corporation based in Chicago, with a market cap of almost $13 billion. The company has a P/E ratio of almost 15, and a respectable and financially strong dividend of almost 3%. The company has an 89% ownership stake, valuing its stake at roughly $11.4 billion.

That makes the asset itself worth roughly 70% of the company’s market cap, while providing the parent company roughly $340 million in annual cash flow.

Diamond Offshore, another publicly traded asset that Loews Corporation owns, is an offshore drilling company. I’ve talked about this company on Seeking Alpha, but it’s worth noting that the offshore drilling markets have had an incredibly difficult time recently. Diamond Offshore’s stock has dropped by almost 85% since mid-2014, and Loews Corporation has been affected.

Still, Loews Corporation’s stake at this time is worth more than $600 million. That makes it a respectable part of the company’s valuation. More so, I believe that with the exception of outright bankruptcies, most of the pain in the offshore drilling markets is done. This is especially true for Diamond Offshore, which has a stronger financial position than many other offshore drillers.

Taking the company’s cash and investments, and subtracting its debt, we get another $1.6 billion. Putting all of this together gets us a value for the company’s publicly traded assets of $13.6 billion. That makes the company’s publicly traded assets equivalent to 82.4% of the company’s market cap.

Looking at the company’s non-publicly traded assets, the three largest are the Consolidated Container Company, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and Loews Hotels and Company. Loews Corporation originally acquired the Consolidated Container Company just over 2 years ago for $1.2 billion. We’ll be generous, and assume that the $1.2 billion valuation holds.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is a 7.3 Bcf natural gas company that generates $761 million in annual EBITDA. Generally, companies trade at a premium the larger they are. As a result, to continue being generous, let’s look at Oasis Midstream Partners, a heavily levered midstream company offering investors a dividend yield of almost 10%. Oasis Midstream Partners has an annual EBITDA of roughly $194 million.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has an EBITDA roughly 4 times this and as a result, based on Oasis Midstream Partners would be worth roughly $2.8 billion on the lower end. To put an upper end, the midstream giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) has $6.7 billion in EBITDA and a market cap of $48.4 billion. Using the same ratio for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners would give it a valuation of $5.5 billion.

Last is Loews Hotels & Company, which in my view is one of the company’s most exciting assets. The company here has 12,746 system wide rooms, and $228 million in adjusted EBITDA. Using Marriott and Hilton Hotels as the source of the valuation here, we can look at their earnings potential in relation. For relation, Marriott and Hilton Hotels have more than 1 million rooms. Four Seasons has roughly 20 thousand.

Marriott has roughly $2.6 billion in EBITDA while Hilton has roughly $1.8 billion in EBITDA. Both of these companies have been undergoing significant expansion recently, however, they’ve seen their EBITDA growth slow down. Marriott has a market cap of $45.6 billion, while Hilton has a market cap of $28.0 billion. That gives Marriott a market cap to EBITDA ratio of 17.54 compared to 15.56 for Hilton.

Let’s assume another level further down, and give Loews Hotels & Company a ratio of 13.5. We’ll discuss later the exciting growth opportunities in Loews Hotels & Company’s future, however, that’d assign the business a valuation of $3.08 billion. Putting all of this together, the non-publicly traded businesses are worth, on the extreme low-end, $7.1 billion.

This puts the total valuation of Loews Hotels & Company at $20.7 billion compared to a $16.5 billion market cap. That means that the company 20.3% undervalued from the low-end valuation of its business. That is exciting to see and helps to highlight how undervalued Loews Corporation is as a company.

Loews Corporation Businesses Long-term View

On top of Loews Corporation’s impressive portfolio, the company has significant long-term potential form its assets.

Loews Corporation Consolidated Container Company - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

The company, through the Consolidated Container Company, has an impressive portfolio of assets. The container industry is incredibly fragmented, and as a result, Loews Corporation sees significant potential from consolidation and synergies. The acquisition was done at a post-synergy multiple of ~6.0x EBITDA, and has grown since then, showing that valuing the company at the acquisition price was low.

However, there are some risks from the Consolidated Container Company. It has a significant amount of debt, and is dealing with customers moving towards self-manufacturing. This might counteract the potential of the company to earn more money from synergies and consolidating its assets.

The company doesn’t break out the financials of this division yet, but I think if the company operates well it could benefit significantly from this. I recommend investors pay towards this division going forward.

Loews Corporation Boardwalk Pipeline Partners - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, as a subsidiary, is benefiting from the same market trends supporting all other midstream companies. U.S. natural gas demand is expected to grow significantly going forward. At the same time, the U.S.’s internal natural gas and oil production are growing incredibly quickly. All of this will result in significant additional demand for midstream assets.

The company expects significant demand for pipeline build ups and infrastructure buildup. It sees a near-term re-contracting risk, but it is continuing to invest in the business and growing out its capacity. The earnings from the business have grown some recently, and I expect Boardwalk Pipeline Partners to continue seeing earnings increasing steadily recently.

It’s worth knowing that Loews Corporation bought out the remaining investors in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in 2018, showing that the company believes in the long-term potential of the business.

Loews Corporation Diamond Offshore - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at Diamond Offshore, which has had a very difficult time recently, the company is looking towards a recovery in offshore drilling. Personally, I would like to see the company use the downturn to increase consolidation in the industry, with acquisitions such as Noble Corporation and EnscoRowan, or Seadrill. These companies have seen their equities take a significant hit as a result of the downturn.

However, these companies still have potential, it’s just can they hold out for long enough that their debt doesn’t become an issue. This is where Loews Corporation and the impressive financial strength the overall conglomerate has, could come into play. Right now the company’s stake is limited to $600 million, and it expects when offshore drilling recovers, which it slowly has been since Jan-2017, this could do very well.

Loews Corporation CNA Financial - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at CNA Financial, by far the company’s largest holding, and we can see that it continues to provide steady cash flow. We’ll see this more in the financial earnings section next, however, the business continues to do very well. The company is focused on disciplined financial management, growth, and decreasing its loss ratio. In the financial industry, a small difference in losses can mean a huge difference in profits.

That’s because when you’re lending money at 3%, the difference between having 2% and 1% of your loans fail completely is a 100% change in your profits. I expect that this holding, through dividends, will continue to generate the company several hundred $ million in annual dividends.

The last of the company’s businesses, and in my opinion one of the most exciting, is the company’s hotel business. The company has been steadily increasing the EBITDA from the hotel business and currently has a robust development pipeline. The company currently owns 24 hotels, up from 18 hotels in 2012. The company’s 5 hotels under pipeline shows how it’s planning to continue that impressive growth.

The company is currently taking all opportunities to grow, while positioning its hotel chain as an iconic and quality brand. The company is starting to reach the level of some hotels such as the Ritz Carlton or the Four Seasons. The below image, which shows the view from the company’s hotel in San Francisco, which is on the top 10 floors of a major skyscraper, helps to show the company’s portfolio.

Loews Corporation San Francisco - Fathom Travel

Loews Corporation Shareholder Returns

Loews Corporation has put this all together to build an impressive portfolio of shareholder returns. The company is working to build a portfolio of companies that generate strong dividends and returns for shareholders.

Loews Corporation Income - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

The above graph shows the company’s dividends from its portfolio of companies. Orange is Diamond Offshore, Light Blue is Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Dark Blue is CNA Financial, and Grey is the company’s pretax net investment income. The company’s diversification has helped it significantly. As the oil business crashed, the remainder kept cash flow steady at almost $900 million per year.

Loews Corporation Outstanding Shares - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

The company’s outstanding share count has continued to decrease significantly, with the 2008 drop as a result of the company spinning off its Lorillard cigarette unit. The company’s outstanding shares have dropped by 1 billion shares over the past 50 years, meaning the company has repurchased 3x the number of shares that it has outstanding.

The company continues to use cash flow to opportunistically repurchase shares, showing its commitment to shareholders. The company has continued to do this, choosing to forego a dividend, despite the steadiness of its cash flow. At the same time, that means when the oil prices recover, the company’s cash flow should too, which should provide a significant benefit for shareholders.

Loews Corporation Buyback - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

More so, the company has continued to reduce its outstanding shares, having repurchased more than 18% of its outstanding shares since 2014. The company continues to use a respectable portion of its cash flow on share repurchases. It’s also worth noting that the company has done well with these repurchases, the majority were done well below the company’s current stock price of $53 per share.

In fact, the best of these share repurchases was in 2015, when the company opportunistically used 150% of its cash flow to repurchase 33.3 million shares at just under $38 per share. This helps to highlight the strength of the company’s share repurchase plan along with its long-term financial commitment to shareholders. That should help generate long-term rewards for investors.

Conclusion

Loews Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company had a significant portfolio of oil assets, which has resulted in a significant decline in the company’s cash flow. Previously Diamond Offshore and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners were the company’s two largest sources of cash flow, however, as the oil crash has come, the company has been forced to adapt.

Despite that, the company has an impressive portfolio. Loews Hotels is growing incredibly quickly, and the company’s number of hotels is expected to continue growing going forward. At the same time, the company’s cash flow from CNA Financial has been growing, and so too has the company’s Consolidated Container Company as it focuses on consolidating the market.

The company remains committed to shareholders, and pays a respectable dividend, while it has been aggressively buying back shares. I expect the company to continue rewarding shareholders for the long-term going forward.

