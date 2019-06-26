Ziopharm: Awakening The Sleeping Beauty CAR-T

I call investing the greatest business in the world because you never have to swing. You stand at the plate, the pitcher throws you General Motors at 47! U.S. Steel at 39! and nobody calls a strike on you. There’s no penalty except opportunity lost. All day you wait for the pitch you like; then when the fielders are asleep, you step up and hit it. - Warren Buffett

I'm usually stoked when elucidating a disruptive treatment modality that delivers hopes to patients while fattening up your investment account. ZIOPHARM Oncology (Ziopharm) (ZIOP) epitomizes a company achieving that feat. Since I recommended the stocks to Integrated BioSci Investing members, the shares have appreciated over 112%. Nonetheless, the best is yet to come because the lead franchise, Sleeping Beauty CAR-T, is awakening. As a highly advanced CAR-T, Sleeping Beauty is special because she overcame the setbacks of conventional drugs. Specifically, Sleeping Beauty CAR-T can be made available to the individual patient within two days like a point-of-care. Available at a deep discount, she has an advantage over competitors. And being constructed from a plasmid, Sleeping Beauty can grace patients with high efficacy and good tolerability.

Figure 1: Ziopharm chart (Source: StockCharts)

In following Yescarta's and Kymriah's footsteps, Sleeping Beauty is making her way to the clinic. The recent FDA authorization to commence a trial with Sleeping Beauty laid the foundation for future rallies. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Ziopharm and provide my expectation of this Philip Fisher growth stock.

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Ziopharm is focused on the innovation and commercialization of highly advanced CAR-TCR (i.e. CAR-T) and immunotherapies to serve the strong unmet needs for deadly cancers. As CAR-T is the wave of the future for stellar cancer management, it's prudent that Ziopharm is building its robust platform of disruptive CAR-T. In my view, CAR-T will play an increasing role to boost the results of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. That being said, Ziopharm is powering two distinct medical platforms for various oncology conditions.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Ziopharm)

The first is Controlled IL-12 which is also known as Ad-RTS-hIL-12. Since the name is as long as Rapunzel's hair braid, I'll refer to it as CIL-12 for the sake of simplicity. As alluded, the other platform is Sleeping Beauty CAR-TCR. Interestingly, Ziopharm is quite confident its ability that the company pitted CIL-12 against one of the deadliest cancers, glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"). As a testament to its wrath, even in his valiant fight, the U.S. Senator John McCain succumbed to GBM. Despite Ziopharm's confidence in CIL-12, I cast my vote on the ultimate weapon against solid tumors that is Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty CAR-T

Shifting gears, let's assess the inner working of Sleeping Beauty. As a CAR-T, Sleeping Beauty upgrades T cells harvested from the patients with "patient-specific neoantigens." By arming "General T-cells" of the immune system with intelligence, the odds are shifted in favor of the patients. As a form of precision medicine, CAR-T is highly efficacious yet it still has setbacks. For instance, the treatment with CAR-T is time-consuming and cumbersome. It also carries a hefty price tag.

Fortunately for patients, Sleeping Beauty can circumvent the aforesaid limitations. Since Ziopharm employs rapid personalized manufacturing ("RMP") of CAR-T cells, Sleeping Beauty can be made available to patients within two days. With Sleeping Beauty employing a DNA plasmid for the genes transfer, T-cells are updated in a safe manner. I believe that using a plasmid is safer and more efficacious than using Zinc Finger Nuclease or viral transfer. As circular rings of DNA, plasmids are capable of transferring genes for CAR-T construction without altering the genes. After all, DNA is more stable than RNA (an element utilized by the virus).

Sleeping Beauty is also much more affordable than other CAR-Ts. While not a factor at this point in its development, pricing for Sleeping Beauty will be a key determinant to commercialization success. Nonetheless, it's important for Ziopharm to maintain reasonable reimbursement to ensure profitability for ongoing operations. Though I'm not worried about safety issues for CAR-T, Ziopharm also built a "safety switch" for Sleeping Beauty to minimize potential tolerability issues.

Figure 3: Sleeping Beauty CAR-T gene transfer (Source: Ziopharm)

Phase 1 Investigation

As alluded, the FDA accepted the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application filed by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") for Sleeping Beauty CAR-T on June 11, 2019. Therefore, this milestone enabled Sleeping Beauty to be awakened in a Phase 1 trial to ascertain its efficacy and safety for solid tumors. This is an important development because the sound underlying science is meaningless unless Sleeping Beauty can demonstrate her prowess in clinical trials.

Accordingly, NCI and Ziopharm entered in collaborative research and development agreement and thereby placed the Chief of Surgery at NCI (Dr. Steven Rosenberg), to lead the study. This Sleeping Beauty will power a CAR-T expressing many tumor-specific T-Cell Receptors (TCRs). Arming many cancer targets, I believe that the drug will aggressively and precisely eradicate tumors. Excited to get the ball rolling, the CEO (Dr. Laurence Cooper) enthused,

This study is the result of extensive work by Dr. Steven Rosenberg and his team at the NCI, including Dr. Drew Deniger, to harness our Sleeping Beauty non-viral gene transfer technology to express neoantigen-specific T-cell receptors (TCRs). This important regulatory milestone combined with our recent license from the NCI for a library of TCRs reactive to mutations, or neoantigens, within KRAS, p53 and EGFR hotspots for use with the Sleeping Beauty platform, underscores the broad scope and potential of our TCR-T program. In collaboration with the NCI, we are now in position to be the first company to bring non-viral TCR-T into the clinic.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q 2019 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31. Accordingly, Ziopharm has yet to generate any sales. This is normal for a young bioscience company with an approved medicine. Therefore, let's assess more meaningful metrics.

Notably, the research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $9.5M compared to $10.2M for the same period a year prior. As such, this represents a 6.8% year-over-year (YOY) decline. The lower R&D results from a decrease in clinical costs related to Sleeping Beauty. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits. In light of the R&D decline, perhaps Ziopharm is conserving its cash and thereby focuses on walking before running.

That aside, there was $13.4M ($0.08 per share) net loss versus $21.1M ($0.15 per share) decline. The robust 46.7% bottom-line improvement is due to the cancellation of the preferred stock dividend. Moreover, the reduction of stock compensation to executives and the lower R&D also streamlined net earnings. In a nutshell, Ziopharm cut expenses like executives' payments and preferred stock dividend to enhance the value of your holding.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Ziopharm)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $51.4M in cash and equivalents, thus underlying a 16.7% decrease from $61.7M last year. Based on the $13.6M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations to year-end prior to the need for additional financing. Notwithstanding, it's quite likely that Ziopharm will conduct another offering to strengthen the balance sheet.

In my observation, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to a public offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 140.9M to 160.6M for Ziopharm, my rough arithmetic yields the 13.9% dilution. At this rate, Ziopharm easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its strength. That being said, the main concern for Ziopharm is whether Sleeping Beauty CAR-T will generate positive results. I ascribed a 35% chance of clinical failure for this franchise. Since it's the crown jewel of Ziopharm, a clinical trial failure would induce the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. Essentially, if Sleeping Beauty does not wake up, investors can suffer from catastrophic losses.

The other concern is that CIL-12 might not deliver positive data for GBM. Due to the extremely high hurdle to clear for GBM, I ascribed a 45% risk of trial failure. That is quite significant in my unique forecasting system. Even in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, I doubt that will be enough for GBM. Furthermore, Ziopharm might grow too aggressively that it'll run into the potential cash flow constraints.

Conclusion

In all, I upgraded Ziopharm from a speculative buy to a buy recommendation with five out of five stars rating. On the two to three years horizon, I raised the price target ("PT") to $15. And, I ascribed the 65% "investment profitability" score on this stock. In other words, you're most likely to make money on Ziopharm, provided that you hold it for the long haul. In my view, any CAR-T company with a robust pipeline should be worth at least $2B. After all, Gilead Sciences (GILD) acquired the CAR-T company under our coverage (i.e., Kite Pharma) for $11.9B. Galvanized by the ingenious design of Sleeping Beauty CAR-T, Ziopharm is poised to deliver hopes for deadly cancers.

Going forward, I expect the NCI Phase 1 trial to deliver positive results for this stellar CAR-T. With the more than favorable (i.e., 65%) chances of success, you're most likely to see Sleeping Beauty's enlivening. Pertaining to CIL-12, it's good medicine but not for GBM. I doubt that anything other than a combination CAR-T and immune checkpoint inhibitor can stop GBM in wreaking havoc. In my view, if Ziopharm leverages CIL-12 against another tumor, the company will enjoy glorious success. Nevertheless, the fact that the early data for GBM is quite strong provides the proof in the pudding that there is a silver lining in the dark cloud.

