Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned

All of this cash flow will be very rewarding to shareholders who are willing to invest for the long-term.

The company has acquired a major acreage position off of Brazil, and I expect this could be an exciting development.

The company is moving forward on these projects, and I expect the company's cash flow to increase significantly from now until 2025.

The upstream powerhouse Exxon Mobil has returned. The company has a number of exciting projects in Guyana, Brazil, and the Permian Basin.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was, at one point, the single largest publicly traded company in the world. That has since changed, as many investors worried Exxon Mobil's glory days were over. Competitors like Chevron were investing in massive $60 billion LNG plants, while competitors like Royal Dutch Shell were buying massive competitors like the BG Group. In comparison, Exxon Mobil was still reeling from the incredibly expensive $41 billion XTO acquisition.

Exxon Mobil Tank - Republic Report

However, the night is always darkest before the dawn. Exxon Mobil is a company full of employee expertise, a strong management history, and significant capital abilities. The company has a long history of proving that it knows the business and can invest when it comes down to it. As we'll see throughout this article, a recovering upstream market picture, combined with a significant portfolio of assets, make the company a strong long-term investment choice.

Upstream Market Picture

The most important part of returns is the business that you invest in.

Upstream Market Picture - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

We live in a world with a growing population, and a rapidly growing middle class. Climate change is a major issue, but that doesn’t change the world’s rapidly growing demand for energy. Oil demand growth is expected to be driven primarily by growing transportation, along with growing demand for chemicals. We can move completely to electrical cars, but it’s hard to stop using engine lubricants.

More so, many of the most significant oil fields are in their decline phase. For example, the massive Ghawar Field in Saudi Arabia is responsible for 50% of the country's production, along with 5% of the world’s entire oil production. That massive field is in the decline phase, along with much of the other easy oil in the world. As a result, a significant amount of new supply will be required.

That’s true even in a scenario where the world’s fossil fuel usage is adjusted to meet a peak 2 degrees Celsius warming scenario, and help stave off the worst effects of climate change. All of this oil will require new investment. The IEA estimates a massive $21 trillion of oil and natural gas investments will be needed by 2040. For context, that’s more than the GDP of the United States.

Exxon Mobil Portfolio

Exxon Mobil is planning on being a significant part of this market picture, with its impressive portfolio.

Exxon Mobil Upstream Earnings - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has a strong overall portfolio of energy assets. The company is planning to invest heavily in the Permian Basin, now that it has been proven to have valuable long-term potential. The company is investing many billions, with an innovative development plan, and anticipates an astounding 1 million barrels per day in production by 2024.

The company is also focused on building up massive LNG assets in Mozambique. The company anticipates the area has potential for >40 MTA, with ~15 MTA of production by 2025. For contrast, that is on the same level of production as the massive Gorgon LNG project. In PNG, the company is also expanding its operations, so that LNG capacity doubles to 16 MTA.

This helps to show the company’s rapidly growing LNG business.

In Brazil, Exxon Mobil has not revealed all of the details of its plans, and what it’s going for. However, the company has been focused on building up a massive deepwater acreage position. The company has a high quality position of 2.3 million acres, a massive development that makes this one of the company’s largest acreage positions. For reference, this acreage position is roughly 40% the size of New Jersey.

Lastly, we move onto the new king of the company’s assets, Guyana. The project here is an industry-leading deepwater development, and production is expected to reach more than 750 thousand barrels per day by 2025. That is a massive growth in production, and will come with low prices. I expect this project will be a major source of cash flow going forward.

Guyana Asset Details

Discussing the Guyana asset in more detail, we can see its massive potential and cash flow generation abilities.

Exxon Mobil Guyana Overview - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The business here is an unprecedented development with gross recoverable resources estimated at 5.5 billion barrels. The company has had an 87% exploration success rate to date here, with the amount of resources here growing incredibly rapidly. For relation, this development effectively didn’t exist at the start of the oil crash in mid-2014, and has since grown to be one of the largest.

Another comparison to make is that based on the astounding 750 thousand barrels per day production rate, the 5.5 billion barrels of reserves gives the massive development a reserve life of more than 20 years. The company expects the project to start up in early 1Q 2020, which is just 6 months from now. From there, production is expected to grow incredibly quickly.

Another thing worth pointing out is that Exxon Mobil has stayed out of the western portion of the Stabroek block. This is after two of its survey ships were seized, as a result of territorial claims by Venezuela. It’s important to note here that the international community does not recognize these territorial claims.

I expect, given Exxon Mobil’s rich heritage as an American company, any threat against the company will be met with significant counter force. More so, as the internal turmoil in Venezuela has increased, the country seems to have backed off of enforcing these claims, focusing on internal issues. Lastly, even if Venezuela manages to enforce these claims, even the extreme ones don’t cover the company’s current discoveries.

The company managed to make this discovery by using previous unsuccessful data from other companies, and taking a high-risk with its early acreage captures. The company has continued to use its massive array of data and expertise to continue its exploration. The company pursued its theory by acquiring the largest seismic survey in oil industry history.

All this led to these massive discoveries, which should reward the company well going forward. The company plans to aggressively explore production as it moves on to the development of the assets.

Exxon Mobil Guyana Improvements - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The company has remained on track for its production plans, and expects production to reach 750 thousand barrels per day by 2025, a significant increase above the company’s 2018 investor day. This shows how the company is actually working ahead of schedule. More so all of these discoveries have been from the company exploring 10-15 different prospects in the region.

The company still has close to 50 prospects in the region that it is continuing to explore. While I expect that most of the highest potential ones have been tapped up, this still means that the company has significant room to grow going forward. Already this play is expected to reach double-digits of the company’s production. That means this has the potential to become a world-class development.

Other Projects

Guyana is the largest source of the company’s drilling plans, but it’s also worth looking at the company’s other plans.

Exxon Mobil Return on Investment - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The company’s massive projects have an incredibly low breakeven rate. The remainder of the company’s portfolio is incredibly resistant to commodity cycles. This is especially true given recent turmoil and tension in the industry near Iran, which has driven up Brent crude prices. For reference the Permian has a double-digit return at $35 / barrel and Brazil has a double-digit return at $40 / barrel Brent.

Current Brent crude prices are more than $65 per barrel. Putting it this way, let’s assume there’s no recovery in crude prices over the next 6 years. Exxon Mobil will enter 2025 with 1 million barrels per day in Permian Basin oil production. That means at current prices, assuming costs of $30 / barrel (in relation to the break even), that means more than $35 million in daily cash flow, or more than $10 billion in annual cash flow.

That means the cash flow from the company’s Permian Basin alone will almost be enough to cover the entirety of the company’s dividend. Overall, as we can see, in Exxon Mobil, the upstream powerhouse has returned. This should financially reward shareholders incredibly well going forward.

It is worth noting that LNG prices have had a difficult time recently. They have recently dropped below the company's $5 / MMBTU cutoff as seen in the previous link. However, the company is still making some money on these assets, and they have been trending up recently. Given the usefulness of LNG and how easy it is to move, I expect the recovery to continue.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has done an impressive job adapting its business for a new normal. The company has adjusted its portfolio so that it’s breakeven range is now $30 per barrel Brent below current prices. That improvement will result in significant cash flow for the company going forward, as the company continues to focus on increasing its production.

Exxon Mobil has made one of the largest oil discoveries ever off the coast of Guyana. It is undertaking rapidly growth in its Permian Basin production. Lastly, the company has acquired a substantial acreage position off of the coast of Brazil. All of this together will result in growing cash flow for the company going forward, which it’ll be able to use to reward shareholders.

Putting all of this together, the upstream powerhouse has returned, and I recommend investing in Exxon Mobil for the long-term.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.