Sixt SE: The Potential Winner Of Car-Sharing You Did Not Think Of

There is little doubt that car-sharing is a growing market. Consequently, there are many players in this market ranging from startups to manufacturers. However, one company could emerge as a leader in this field though most would probably not immediately think about it when it comes to car-sharing: Sixt SE (OTC:SXTSY) (OTC:SIXGF).

Headquartered in Pullach near Munich, Germany, Sixt is a leading car rental company in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and has grown into the number four player on the US market. The company's executive management is led by controlling shareholder Erich Sixt. So why do I believe that Sixt - after all a 107-year-old car-rental company- could become a market leader in car-sharing?

Experience

First of all, it should be noted that the company is not entirely new to the concept of car-sharing. On the contrary: Sixt already had the ability to gain a considerable amount of insight and experience through Drive Now in which it held a 50 percent stake until it was sold to joint venture partner BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Drive Now has since been merged with Daimler AG's (OTCPK:DDAIF;OTCPK:DMLRY) car2go to form Share Now. Sixt, which had been contributing most of the underlying IT and technology, nonetheless remains with the key know-how.

Furthermore, Sixt already has a fleet of cars and the know-how to manage it. The ability to efficiently manage and maintain a fleet of cars is crucial in order to profitably operate a car-sharing business as this is one of the major cost factors. It is much easier (and much less costly) to integrate the technology required to make an existing fleet available for car-sharing than building a fleet from scratch. The cars used for car-sharing and traditional rental being the same also means a great deal of potential synergy.

Lastly, Sixt has a long history of successful marketing activities directed at consumers. The company's mostly humorous campaigns have won much critical and consumer acclaim and received numerous awards in the past. Having this kind of marketing know-how will certainly be advantageous when it comes to promoting new services in the future.

The Financial Side

Sixt also has a major advantage over car manufacturers when it comes to car-sharing from a financial point of view. While admittedly the large manufacturers are able to invest more money into their offers (Sixt reported a 2018 EBIT of €373 million compared with billions for most of the large manufacturers), their business model makes the economic reality more complicated for them. At the end of the day, manufacturers want to first and foremost sell cars. They do not (at least not yet) generate any profit with car-sharing. More importantly, they risk to severely hurt their core business when aiding a shift away from private car ownership. It's simple math: if let's say an average of five people share one car instead of each buying one on their own, it will be nearly impossible to make up for the revenue loss.

Sixt, on the other hand, does not primarily sell cars (although it does resell vehicles leaving its fleet). Instead, its business is the rental of cars. Now car-sharing is in essence short-term rental. The only main difference is the pricing model (in minutes instead of days). The cannibalization potential is therefore much lower. Moreover, the cost to operate the fleet (slightly above €1 billion in 2018) would most likely remain at similar levels (adjusted for fleet growth), whereas any company that would build a fleet of similar size would have to calculate with cost of similar or higher levels.

As the company already is an operator of an extensive fleet, it would also be able to acquire the necessary vehicles at far better conditions than a newly founded startup due to the size of its traditional fleet, giving Sixt as a large customer considerable power in discount negotiations with manufacturers. So all in all, the company would have to purchase less additional vehicles at lower unit prices to provide the same level of capacity.

Integrated Mobility

Another advantage of Sixt is that it does also operate other mobility services such as the My Driver car hire service. Together with traditional car rental and car-sharing solutions those services hold the potential of offering a seamless mobility experience to customers. The ability to pool data from the different mobility services would surely be an advantage as well. With about three quarters of operative revenue from rental in 2018, the new segments offer the potential of considerable growth, propelling the company increasingly towards being a provider of integrated mobility.

Unlike other competitors in the field of car-sharing, Sixt would also not necessarily be limited to urban areas. It could offer customers the flexibility to use the cars outside of an agglomeration and to end the rental for instance in another city (it already offers this option in select markets).

Conclusion

All in all, Sixt is in a very advantageous position to establish itself as a leader in the market for car-sharing. That new business model would rather enhance than replace the company's existing business. Sixt's foray into car-sharing seems quite clearly not to be a side project but serious push, driven by the CEO's sons, Konstantin and Alexander Sixt (one or both of whom could very well take over the leadership role in the future). Therefore, I am quite confident that the company will be able to capitalize on the opportunities it has due to its advantageous current position.

Sixt's car rental business is already growing at a fast pace with car rental revenue increasing 13.88 percent per year on average since 2013 (2018: 14.24 percent) and even faster EBIT growth of 19.49 percent per year during the same period (2018: 19.66 percent). Car-sharing services could accelerate that growth by attracting new customers as well as broadening the offer range for existing ones. Additionally, such services might improve the utilization of the existing fleet which in term would improve profitability.

By embracing new and/or enhanced business models the company does not only expand into new segments but also covers against new competition for its existing business. This might very well result in an advantage over other traditional rental companies in the long run. While Sixt is already trading at a higher price to sales ratio than listed competitors (in terms of P/E ratios the picture is more favorable, given several competitors reporting net losses), I believe that this potential and the strong growth rates of the existing core business justify a higher valuation more towards the levels of May 2018 and beyond than what the stock is trading at currently. This would mean a potential upside of between 25 and 30 percent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.