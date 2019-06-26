Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - New Fresh High For The Sector

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The main event from the past week was the meeting of the Federal Reserve and the decision to keep the interest rates unchanged. On top of that, the market participants expect to see a rate cut this year. The high-yield bonds reacted positively on the developing situation and the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reached new highest level for the current year. The index increased its price by $1.04 to finish the week at $87.33 per share.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.08 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.74 points for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.93 points.

The News

Over the past week, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced its regular monthly dividend of $0.1050 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Although the benchmark of the sector increased its price significantly, not all of the closed-end funds finished the week in positive territory. Of course, the main part of them reported an increase in their prices and net asset values. After the meeting of the Federal Reserve and the expectation for the upcoming interest rate cut, I think we may see strong performance from the high-yield closed-end funds in the next several months.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued I use the Z-score as an indicator. It shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we use the last year as a period. Looking above the top ten lowest Z-scores in the area, we can conclude that most of the high-yield closed-end funds do not provide us with very attractive statistical parameters. However, we still can find several negative Z-scores.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector. Currently, you can include it into your portfolio at -0.40 points Z-score and 9.23% discount. The yield on price at this price level is 8.46%, and I am very happy to see that its earning/coverage ratio is above 100%. The price of the fund fell over the past months due to the latest dividend cut which was announced in April.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) is the other fund which I consider as undervalued compared to its peers. Relatively low Z-score and one of the lowest discounts. The earnings of the fund are enough high to cover the dividend and its current yield is 8.88%. The chart below proves that this fund is traded at a higher discount compared to its peers.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Conversely, if we are looking for statistically overpriced funds, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. Еxpectedly, with the increase in the prices of the funds from the sector, we start to see a higher Z-scores. Here, we need to take into consideration that the prices plummeted two times over the past year, and this is one of the main reasons to see funds with a discount of around 8% to have such high Z-scores.

My style is not based on the popular approach "Buy and Hold", and when I see statistically overpriced asset without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my funds in some similar investment with lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.77 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.03 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is almost 1.00 point.

3. Biggest Discount:

The table above aims to shows us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Over the past week, the participant's spreads between prices and net asset values have widened as the net asset values increased more than their prices. If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, you may find it reasonable to start from this table just because all of the representatives offer a discount of more than 10.00%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is one of the leaders of the chart. The discount which you can buy it at is 13.16%, and it is undervalued compared to its peers based on the discount/premium approach. The fund offers a juicy yield of 8.53%, and its monthly dividend is $0.1050 per share. Of course, I cannot miss mentioning the risk which I see here. Although its dividend has not been changed over the past year, the earnings of the fund are not high enough to cover it, and at some point of the time, we may see a dividend cut.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.37%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.18%.

4. Highest Premium:

From my perspective, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at the levels. Both of them are traded almost at net asset value mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that their earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.98% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

If I have to mention a fund which can be reviewed as potential "Long" candidate from the above participants, it will be Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK). Currently, it has one of the lowest Z-scores and 10.17% discount. Its current yield is 8.74%, and as we saw, it has one of the best historical returns on its net asset value, which is a sign for the quality management team.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The average yield on a price for the sector is 8.17%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.57%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.66%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.