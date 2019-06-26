Caesars Eldorado Deal Is Done. What's Next, And Will Icahn Exit?

“There is nothing wrong with change if it is in the right direction...”



- Winston Churchill

Uncle Carl has done it again. Despite a rather thinner premium than his usual take, Icahn, should he decide to exit, will walk with a $4.15 per share gain on his 99 million share stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR). That comes to around a nifty $450 million. Not bad for five months' work. In the process, Icahn has reconstituted the CZR board, put a new CEO in place and now has a win-win choice. He can either leave a winner now, or hang in there until the deal starts churning out mammoth earnings gains and the merged stock ramps up to what we believe could bring his final haul into the billions.

The deal, according to company releases from both partners, bears the usual happy talk about combining great asset bases, finding miraculous synergies, and lots of self-congratulation.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) will acquire all the shares of CZR. The way the deal is structured, holders will get $8.40 in cash and 0.899 shares of ERI common for each share of CZR. (Icahn’s average cost is estimated between $8.20 and $9 a share.) The share price will be determined by a 30-day weighted average price per share as of May 23rd. That brings the total value of the deal to $17.3 billion. As we have written on SA since Icahn first announced his buy-in, investors who bet on his casino deals usually make money.

And so they have.

Data by YCharts

So, as the smoke and mirrors begin to lift, we now leave it to the quants to apply their magical mystery algorithms to the deal to pronounce it accretive, smart, dumb or questionable. There are indeed many moving parts to ponder. What, if any, will be the role of CZR’s Icahn-appointed CEO, Anthony Rodio, as ERI’s Tom Reeg assumes the captain’s chair of the whole shebang?

Do we have anti-trust implications in any markets where both companies have multiple properties? How many CZR hotels will ultimately be sold off to raise the $3.2 billion in proceeds the company indicated would result from property sales to VICI Properties, Inc. (OTC:VICI)? What could the balance sheet look like once the deal closes in early 2020?

We leave all the complexities of these questions to the hedgies, the banks and their eyeshade brigades to punch buttons and come up with a realistic anticipation of accretive FCF and earnings going forward. To us, far more critical for investors is the emergence of a renewed corporate culture. That alone is the true instrumentality of what will make the new national gaming giant set to inherit the CZR brands a must-buy for every consumer discretionary portfolio.

The new CZR will have 60 properties operating in 16 states, linked by an estimated 65 million Caesars Rewards database. That picture is likely to change. A sell-down of the CZR’s portfolio has already been announced. The VICI REIT is already set to acquire Harrah’s Atlantic City (a good one), Harrah’s Laughlin, Nevada (meh) and Harrah’s New Orleans (something between okay and meh). More to the point, VICI will have the right to further buy up to two CZR Vegas properties. The menu: Flamingo, Bally’s, Paris, and Planet Hollywood. And further first dibs on Horseshoe Baltimore.

Our view: Unload Planet Hollywood and Bally’s. Horseshoe Baltimore is a no-brainer here. It getting cannibalized by MGM National Harbor’s (MGM) dominance, bleeding considerable revenue each month. That is a transaction that can happen with zero concern. As we have noted before on SA, we believe ERI’s Reeg is a savvy evaluator of casino properties, and we have little doubt he and his seasoned team of acquisition gurus will make the correct decisions.

(Above: ERI's Reeg will likely head the new company: Source: ERI)

We only add here that we are convinced these will not be the last properties shuffled into VICI by the new entity. We see another $2. billion at least waiting in the wings for the "For Sale" sign to be hung on its doors. The biggest challenge here will be in Atlantic City: will the new entity hold both Caesars there (my alma mater) and Bally’s Wild Wild West? My take: Bally’s Wild Wild West is more likely to go. ERI is committed to continue the $1.2 billion renovation program of CZR’s Vegas room inventory. That is a must. In fact, even more money might be needed to upgrade existing regional properties that will remain in the portfolio. The $500 million in savings and synergies will clear out much of the corporate-level bureaucracy and thin out excessive staffing at the property level as well. Whereas CZR’s management culture was to consolidate and centrally control, ERI has made its bones, as it were, by the opposite management culture. It sets down objectives and goals, and leaves policy and execution decisions where they belong, at the property level.

This coheres also with the style of current CZR CEO Rodio, who has already visited regional properties and returned many functions to that level. Will Rodio remain in place? This is tricky at best. In both him and Reeg, you have two solid gaming pros in place of their outlier predecessors at CZR over the last 21 years. Having worked in those C-suite vineyards myself for years, I can see how there could be some conflict. Frankly, running an operation of the size that will emerge could easily benefit from the presence of both men. But the problem, as it always is in gaming and c-suite mergers in general, is culture clash. Both men come out of similar cultures, with similar records of success in running regional gaming operations. That presents no problem.

The problem, as always, is the destructive potential of cronyism. I’ve seen it too often in this business, ruining otherwise solid companies. One leader brings his or her trusted acolytes and the other does too. Swords inevitably get drawn as decision points rapidly accumulate and must be arbitrated by a single leader. Cliques emerge, and politicking and backstabbing in casino management have been elevated to high art. We know both these guys have the capacity to manage their own troops well. But in the end, it's my guess now that if Icahn stays, so will Rodio. If Icahn takes the money and runs, Rodio will follow him out the door. Just how effective will the combined monster 65 million database be? We already know that several months ago, CZR executives confessed that up to 20% of its database may be of little value at best. It clearly needs trimming in terms of customer profitability versus promotional allowances offered. Add to this ERI’s database. Just what percentage of it duplicates that of CZR? So, when you eliminate duplication and unprofitable customers, what are you left with? How slim does the 65 million number become? Is it really the marketing workhorse it portends going forward?

Sports Betting

Both CZR and ERI have made good starts in doing deals with both brick-and-mortar and online sports betting companies. They will control access to lots of league stats, sponsor authorized events, and provide their customers with many skins (platforms) and betting options. Their 16-state reach will clearly be a huge plus as more and more states legalize. But in the end, it will still require a sorting out of contracts so as not to dilute the potential of a single, coherent sports betting set of platforms across all remaining properties. Forget Asia. Asked for his immediate view of CZR’s plans to bid for Japan, ERI’s Reeg basically said, "Thanks, but no thanks." Whether this disinclination will extend to the new entity’s $775 million development deal in South Korea is yet to be determined. At this point, my view is that despite the powerhouse that Asia gaming has become, the new CZR will have a full plate digesting the merger and better places to put its capex than fighting for a piece of the South Korean gaming pie. The silver lining is that CZR’S 50% of that project, in our view, would find takers quickly from among the ranks of the Asian gaming giants.

Data by YCharts

Decentralized vs. centralized management focus

What I like best about this deal, and have liked since day one, assuming ERI prevailed, is the switch in management culture from a decentralized model (core to the success of ERI) and a centralized corporate model (one of the key ills of CZR). This will not be an easy or quick transition. Too many “deep state” types in the CZR management structure, both at the corporate and property level, will resist change at first and will need to be dragged kicking and screaming into the more flexible, nimble world of customer service ethos upon which ERI has grown from a single Reno family casino hotel.

If Reeg and/or Rodio can move the needle on this goal, above all others, the financial performance promised will fall into place and clearly present to investors in the sector a tremendous opportunity to own the first, truly dominant, smartly managed US casino resort leader by a long shot.

The takeaway

If you owned CZR and are happy to walk with your premium as it now stands because it was a short-term play, by all means take the money. You will have time to buy back in before we get a real grasp on how well the merger is faring. However, if you are a long-term holder and a believer, then on balance, CZR is a better investment now than it was before Icahn and ERI, and you won’t lose money hanging in. If ERI can impose its strong customer-oriented management culture on CZR without too much blood-letting, you will have a potentially big win downstream when it’s all sorted out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.