While handicapping G20 is nearly impossible, several Wall Street analysts think we'll get a "hiatus" of tariffs, but no actual "breakthrough"

With the US stock market at all-time highs and a dovish Fed, will Trump be inclined to push the envelope further?

Whether it was a purposeful Machiavellian-like maneuver or a completely unintended consequence, President Trump finally got the rate cuts he’s been demanding for years after ratcheting up tariffs several weeks ago which effectively scared everyone from Wall Street to corporate firms to central banks across the globe.

Now the US stock market is back to record highs and the dollar has finally started to show signs of weakness as Trump heads into trade discussions with President Xi at the G20 meetings in Japan this week.

At this juncture, the question is will Trump see the dovish Fed and the US stocks at all-time highs as giving him scope to push the envelope further with China or as an opportunity to strike some kind of truce and add a bit of rocket fuel to the rally? If anyone has an idea as to which tactic Trump is going to employ, please comment below and while you’re at it please send me your resume because you’re hired.

You could argue that Xi comes into G20 with a weaker hand given that China’s economic data has been nothing short of a disaster, which is coming at a time when 2 million people are marching through Hong Kong in protest of an extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

And while it’s true that China has “tremendous” room (to quote Yi Gang) to ease on both the fiscal and monetary policy fronts, it’s unclear how quickly such stimulus would translate into real economic outcomes.

However, it’s not like things on the domestic front are much better. In fact, I’d say the data is actually very bifurcated in terms of “good” vs. “bad.” On one hand, unemployment is loitering at a five-decade nadir and, on the other, manufacturing surveys are diving to Trump-era lows amid trade uncertainty. To quote Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), “The economy at the moment is in a superposition of two states — it is both booming and it is headed for a recession. The two states of the economy are entangled.”

So, what should we expect this week? Well, Goldman (NYSE:GS) thinks we basically get a “hiatus” but no real “breakthrough”:

There has been little communication among US and Chinese officials since talks broke down over a month ago, and discussions over the next week seem insufficient to result in a formal detailed agreement. Chinese officials might also look at the tariffs that President Trump recently threatened on Mexico as a sign that reaching a formal agreement… might not be sufficient to eliminate the risk of tariffs, which would reduce their incentive to offer concessions.

Still, the bank expects G20 to produce another "agreement" that tariff increases will be postponed while negotiations continue. Of course, that leaves open the question of whether the most recent tariff hikes will be rolled back, or whether a “truce” this time just means Trump won’t go forward with duties on the remainder of Chinese imports.

Last Friday, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted the following with regard to what the Chinese side is looking for:

Chinese side is concerned about the fairness of a trade deal. The most important part is the US side must remove all newly imposed tariffs since the trade war. Until now, what I’ve learned is China won’t accept a deal that the US keeps part of the tariffs.

Suffice to say it’s unlikely Trump would be willing to immediately lift all the existing tariffs and, indeed, that’s been a sticking point before. When you throw in the Huawei escalation and the fact that China has now created its own corporate blacklist, the odds of reconciliation appear to be further diminished.

However, whether we get a "hiatus" or actual breakthrough, it's important to understand that Trump might have found a “new negotiating tool.” While it seems unlikely that President Trump had monetary policy in mind when he made the latest round of tariff proposals, I think it's reasonable to assume he now views tariff threats as not only a successful negotiating tactic following the immigration agreement with Mexico but also as a useful tool in pressing for looser monetary policy. If so, this suggests that the White House will at least threaten further tariff increases and might follow through with some of them...

Guess we'll find out soon.

