Sprouts Farmers Market: Trepidation Follows Announcement

Jack Sinclair will take the helm at Sprouts, bringing decades of grocery and retail experience from Safeway, Walmart and 99 Cents Only.

Alongside the announcement came the news a co-founder of Sprouts was leaving the Board. As well, the CFO who had served as interim CEO since the beginning of this year also resigned.

It's supposed to be reassuring when a new CEO takes the wheel. But in truth, there's always a bit of trepidation.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) has operated since the beginning of the year with an interim CEO. On June 20th, the natural and organic grocer announced its new CEO, Jack Sinclair.

The announcement also included curious news. Sprouts co-founder and board member, Shon Boney, stepped down from the Board. As well, Brad Lukow, the CFO who had served as the company's interim CEO, resigned “to pursue other opportunities”.

Mr. Boney was thanked for his contribution. Mr. Lukow was not.

A note penned by Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu on the news sparked more questions than answers.

“Little is known about Sinclair beyond his career history.”

Trepidation may be an understatement.

Jack Sinclair

Mr. Sinclair comes to Sprouts from 99 Cents Only Stores, where he started as the CMO (chief merchandising officer) in 2015 and was promoted to CEO in 2018. Since 2017, he has held a board position with Hain Celestial Group (HAIN).

Prior to these roles, Mr. Sinclair served as EVP of the U.S. Grocery division for Walmart (WMT), the world's largest grocer, from 2007 to 2015. His career also spans a fourteen-year tenure with Safeway PLC. Prior to Safeway, Mr. Sinclair served as a development director for European SB Capital. The firm partnered with financial parties to “assess, advise and implement” retail acquisitions.

Mr. Sinclair has long been a proponent of sustainability. His role at Walmart provided an optimal platform to influence the agriculture industry. His TED Institute address in 2014 described the importance of changing the way the world produces food.

For example, he emphasized it shouldn't take 27 gallons of water to produce a single banana. In India, 40% of the food produced should not go to waste due to a lack of transportation infrastructure. Nor should cashews in West Africa be shipped to Vietnam before distribution in the United States. His core message is the world will face a threat of famine if it cannot figure out how to safely, efficiently and affordably produce twice the amount of food by 2050.

“We sell more food than anybody else. If we don't do it in a sustainable way, we will not have the kind of future that we need.”

There is no doubt Mr. Sinclair occupied an influential position while at Walmart. In the Sprouts announcement, his tenure at Walmart is described as generating “substantial growth under his leadership through a focus on local assortment and fresh foods”.

This may have been true earlier in his Walmart tenure. However, in reality, comparable sales in Walmart's domestic stores saw six quarters of poor performance in 2013 and 2014. The company's comparable sales in its grocery business started trailing competitors in early 2013.

(Source)

According to BMO Capital Markets in 2014, Walmart's Neighborhood Market stores were losing market share. In 2014, most of the retailer's competitors outscored it in customer satisfaction on the American Consumer Satisfaction Index. The reason is extremely pertinent considering Mr. Sinclair was at the helm and will now serve as Sprouts' CEO.

“Wal-Mart has also been slow to adapt to natural and organic food trends...” (emphasis added)

In its defense, it was a challenge for the low-cost retailer to offer affordable natural and organic items at a lower price point. It took a bit longer because organic businesses tend to operate on a smaller scale.

“We are removing the premium associated with organic groceries.”

Walmart did not deny it was having challenges.

“Wal-Mart Stores acknowledged last year that it had big problems to solve in its U.S. grocery business. Customers thought its fresh food was unappealing and often found empty shelves because of problems in the supply chain. Furthermore, rivals had started to undercut the retail giant on prices.”

In October 2014, a leaked memo challenged store managers to help change customers' perceptions. According to Bloomberg News in November 2014, Walmart planned to move Mr. Sinclair out of his role over U.S. grocery and into another role. Per its February 2015 earnings call, the mission was ongoing.

“We still have a long way to go to improve our fresh business and remain focused on this goal.” (emphasis added)

By March 2015, Mr. Sinclair abruptly “retired”. He did not join 99 Cents Only until July 2015. And this was not the only situation in his career where he apparently departed early.

As Safeway's marketing and trading director, Mr. Sinclair was a member of Safeway's Board. He assisted with the acquisition of Safeway PLC by Morrisons (OTCPK:MRWSF) in 2003 and 2004. Mr. Sinclair was even invited to join Morrisons' Board. However, he declined the invitation.

At the time of its initial bid in 2013, Morrisons was the smaller fish in the pond, operating only 119 stores in the northern half of England. Safeway, on the other hand, operated 479 stores. Morrisons acquired Safeway explicitly to expand geographically and establish a national presence.

Yet, immediately after the merger, in July 2004, Morrisons was stunned. Safeway's accounting system was not stable because the grocer had attempted an implementation of a new system just weeks before the transaction. The grocer also had an abundance of non-food inventory. As well, Safeway had raised prices to drive profits, but had alienated customers in doing so. Comparable store sales were down over 7% year over year.

“Sir Ken (Morrison) said he and his management team had no experience of turning around large, declining assets but was confident that rebranding the Safeway chain and introducing the Morrison value-for-money proposition would woo customers back.” (emphasis added)

In hindsight, the merger has been called “one of the most maligned antitrust decisions in the history in the United Kingdom”.

On a positive note, Mr. Sinclair shared during his tenure with 99 Cents Only that he felt more effective with a smaller footprint. At Walmart, he was responsible for approximately 4,000 stores. At 99 Cents Only, the count was only 10% the size and much more manageable.

“Ours is not an insignificant business, but you can manage it and make a difference. You could at Walmart too, it just took a couple years to do things that I can do here in a couple months.”

Sprouts currently operates less than 400 locations.

Investing Considerations

My investment club has been invested in Sprouts since 2014 and currently shows a small paper loss. We do tend to be a patient group, especially when the company is one we admire and frequent as customers.

We'll likely opt to give Mr. Sinclair time to make a difference, albeit begrudgingly.

But if we were not already invested, I could not recommend investing in the grocer as yet. The leadership changes that transpired last Thursday are disconcerting for me. The departures are especially suspicious, and the additions are not comforting enough to offset the angst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM.