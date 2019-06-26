Most Heavily Shorted Stocks - June 2019

I track stocks with the highest short interest because the list often times presents good candidates for contrarian type investments ideas given the potential for significant mispricing situations. One example would be a stock with a large short interest going into an earnings release that could be the subject of a major short squeeze should the results come out better than expected, forcing the shorts to cover. Also, a stock that has declined significantly over some time frame while the data shows short interest falling, could indicate a near-term bottom as bears pare back speculative short bets. On the other hand, in some cases the bears are simply right, and stocks with high short interest will have much more downside as the fundamentals deteriorate. The group is also interesting to monitor because it can provide clues into broader themes in the market including sectors and industries that are undergoing major structural challenges. This article highlights trends in short interest data.

There are many ways to analyze short interest data. In some ways it's a backwards looking indicator as the stocks with the weakest operating and financial conditions already attract short sellers who exaggerate the declines. it can also be forward-looking if the trend in short interest for a particular stock is diverging from the price action which could indicate an inflection point. Generally, it's not a good sign to be among the most shorted stocks in the market as it indicates a weakness bears are latching onto.

Considering stocks with a market cap above $500 million, the list below presents the top 45 stocks by short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding reported short. Short interest is typically reported on a weekly or bi-weekly basis by the brokerage firms to the exchanges as the total number of shares short. Each stock on this list has a short interest above 20% to as high as 44.5% of their respective shares outstanding. For reference, the average stock in the S&P 500 (SPY) has a short interest of 2.2%. Data like 'days to cover' and 'percent of the float short' are also included.

Short interest and returns data. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

Taking a look at the above data (click image to zoom in), the performance of the group in June has been strong, up 7.5% month to date on average and 4.2% as a median average. Signalling by the Fed leading to expectations of a rate cut later this year has supported the market risk sentiment, leading to a general short squeeze among many of the stocks in the group. A couple of outliers skewed the data highlighting the extreme volatility. Year to date, the group is up on 2% as a median average suggesting an under-performance to the broad market. Many of these companies are distressed which is reflected in deteriorating fundamentals. Relative to each stock's respective 52-week high, the median stock is down nearly 40%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBBY) short interest represents 44.5% and is the most shorted stock in the market according to the data. The stock is down 7.6% in June, but incredibly still holding on to gains for the year - up 4.7% in 2019. Back in April the company reported fiscal Q4 earnings that beat on EPS, with management guiding for higher profitability as the company has retrenched in recent years despite slowing comparable store sales. It's been a difficult couple of years for the company that has struggled to stay relevant against the rise of e-commerce. In May, the CEO resigned and the company continues to look for a new leader. The large short interest suggests the market remains skeptical of any potential turnaround even if earnings have apparently stabilized. The stock has a forward P/E ratio of 5.8x which could turn out to be a spectacular value trap or an incredible investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is among a number of retailers in the group that face existential threats to their business models with declining brick-and-mortar sales as customers move online. The video game industry has shifted from producing titles on physical disks to completely downloadable content, making a trip to the local GameStop a tough sell. The company reported earnings on June 4, 2019, with sales falling 13% year over year. GameStop short interest is at 41% and the stock is down 29% in the month of June and 56% year to date.

Moving onto a positive story, RH (NYSE:RH) - Restoration Hardware - is on the list with 28% of shares outstanding reported as short as of May 31, 2019. This however was the figure before the most recent earnings release which ended up producing a spectacular short squeeze implying the short interest data will be trending lower at the next update by month-end. The stock climbed as high as 25% when it posted EPS of $1.85 on the quarter ahead of expectations at $1.53. Management noted that RH is one of the few retailers posting revenue growth this year with expanding margins while issuing long term guidance of net revenue growth of 8% to 12% .The stock price had been under pressure since missing fiscal Q4 earnings back in March along with weak sentiment regarding the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports. The latest string of events is a case study of the need to be careful about jumping short on an already heavily shorted stock. The stock is now up 35% this month.

Data by YCharts

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) with a last reported short interest at 21% of shares outstanding is the best performer of the group, up 75% in June with the stock climbing 60% on a takeover bid in a deal valued at $3.7 billion. This move was likely a crushing defeat for anyone caught on the wrong side of the trade. For shareholders, the move came at an ideal time as the stock was trading at the lowest level going back to 2016 and the current price of $58 is now near the all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) is another retail name that has been hard-hit over the past year. The stock is down 75% from its 52-week high and short sellers are piling in with 21% of shares outstanding reported as short. The stock has trended lower over the past year and continues to be pressured not only on weak sentiment among brick and mortar but a general skepticism related to its exposure to consumer dynamics, given the discretionary aspect of jewelry and emerging signs of a slowdown in economic growth. The company is implementing a "Path To Brilliance" restructuring plan focusing on consolidating its market share and a push with its digital platform. The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 6x, suggesting the market has deep concerns on this turnaround plan.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is on the list with 24.5% of shares outstanding reported short as of the last available update May 31, 2019. The stock reached a low of $176.99 on June 3, 2019, but has since climbed over 25% in an impressive rally. The stock has been extremely volatile with concerns raised over both production figures and potential demand for its newest Model 3 sedan. Positive comments coming out of the annual shareholder meeting have supported the stock although sentiment remains weak as the stock is still down 43% from its 52-week high.

Data by YCharts

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) may be one of the saddest stocks in the market this year, down 74% in 2019. Back in February, the company announced that it had ended its revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. postal service in February. Incredibly, the stock is actually up 23% month-to-date in June that could either represent a significant bottom or simply a dead cat bounce. Serious doubts about the viability of the company's business model remain and the rebound here deserves a closer look as a potential short candidate at current levels.

Data by YCharts

Of the 60 stocks from the list above, 19 are in consumer discretionary followed by 15 in healthcare as the two most represented sectors. 8 biotech stocks on the list in particular are up significantly as a group and have had a strong month of June given recent M&A activity. Bears continue to be against ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) with 25% of shares outstanding reported short which is up 38.1% in June and 216% year to date, benefiting from its business in gene therapy and oncology medicines that has been a hot segment.

Forward-Looking Commentary

The list serves as a good starting point for further research. I am generally bearish on the outlook for economic growth along with having valuation concerns for the broader equity market; so for me it's a constant search as to which stocks will under-perform or to find the next 'great' short. It's possible 1 or 2 names from the group above ultimately end up as a failed business with worthless equity. At the same time, it is important to recognize that for some of the most shorted stocks, the bears will end up proven wrong and the stock could climb to new all-time highs.

The first step in looking at the data is to begin to understand why each company is heavily shorted. What exactly is the bear case that is drawing speculators to expect more downside? One area I've been interested in is the retail industry where I'm expecting more of a shakeup with some casualties along with some winners consolidating market share. It's easy to visit some of these brick-and-mortar businesses and get a feel of how the business is doing. Tying that insight into fundamental analysis that may be diverging with company guidance has been a successful investing strategy for me.

Let me know in the comments section which heavily shorted stocks have more downside or which ones may be good turnaround candidates. Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA, IRBT, PRTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.