Gilead's Latest Bolt-On Buys Point To A New Way Of Approaching Drug Development

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced a partnership with Nurix Therapeutics to develop potential drugs to treat cancer and other diseases. This is a good deal for the company, because it gets another partnership on board as it struggles to establish a solid pipeline. Gilead has been able to acquire/develop deals for NASH in the past few years. It seems that the company is taking a different route this time. The only downside is that yet again this is a partnership starting from the research phase of clinical development. The good news is that it does raise an interesting new way of treating diseases through protein degradation. Plus, another deal with Carna Biosciences seems highly promising as well.

Established Deal For Technology With Huge Potential

One can question the strategy that Gilead Sciences had recently employed to make small bolt-on buys for the long term, compared to purchasing big, established pharmaceutical companies outright. I believe the logic and reasoning for this is to acquire multiple small-cap biotechs to have more shots on goal. For instance, there is no doubt that the Pharmasset acquisition was a smart one. It cost Gilead about $11 billion. However, what if such an acquisition didn't pay off? I believe that the company is taking a more measured approach to acquire/partner with a lot of companies in hopes of rebuilding its R&D pipeline. I think this is a good idea, because it gets Gilead back into bringing up its research programs. There is an opportunity to build a pipeline that will have long-term value. That would make Gilead less reliant on large acquisitions that would set it back $11 billion or more in cash.

The latest deal with Nurix is not even going to have a big upfront cost. In consideration for the deal, Gilead only needed to pay an upfront payment of $45 million to Nurix. The remaining $2.3 billion will be contingent upon meeting a ton of milestones. These milestones are: research, preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercialization. The deal also dabbles in several other items like low-double digit tiered royalties to Nurix and an option for it to co-develop and split costs/profits 50/50 for the United States. If it chooses to take the option for these products, then it will receive ex-US royalties and less in terms of milestone payments.

Protein Degradation Has Massive Potential, But The Field Continues To Grow

First, I must state that protein degradation is an interesting type of science. That's because it could possibly allow new target indications that may not have been possible before with small molecules alone. In order to accomplish this, Nurix uses the E3 ligase platform. Before diving into the E3 ligase platform, it is important to describe the thought process behind this type of science. When a disease comes about, it is because of a dysregulated or mutated protein. This type of mutated protein changes course and leads to the disease in question. This technology manipulates the ubiquitin system. What is the ubiquitin system? It is a natural process that the body uses to maintain a normal functioning cell.

Nurix believes that by manipulating the ubiquitin system along with its tied enzyme E3 ligase, it could possibly change the course of a disease. The E3 ligase enzyme is a key component of controlling protein levels in the cell itself. That's not all that is in store for this type of a technology - it does even get better than that. It has two different approaches. It either inhibits ligases or harnesses ligases to control protein levels. The problem is that the protein degradation field is getting crowded. Some other pharmaceuticals targeting this type of space are: Kymera Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics and Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN). While it's true that these and many other protein degradation biotechs exist in this space, Nurix prides itself with two distinct features from the rest:

Proprietary DNA-encoded libraries

Screening capabilities

It believes that these features set the company apart from all other protein degradation biotechs.

New Deals For Drugs Not Targeting NASH

The first part of this year was a major campaign for Gilead to acquire and/or partner with a host of NASH companies. In the first half of this year, the company focused on generating partnership deals for NASH. This involves two deals that I can point to. The first was a deal with a biotech by the name of Insitro. Gilead only needed to pay an upfront payment of $15 million, and then, Insitro would have the potential for about $1.05 billion in milestone payments. Then, there was a deal that was made at the beginning of this year that involved a biotech from South Korea, known as Yuhan, which set up a potential deal worth up to $785 million.

Gilead even suffered a couple of NASH setbacks when both STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4 failed to show that patients treated with selonsertib could achieve statistical significance against a placebo. The company still has a few combinations for NASH that it is working on, but with a new CEO at the helm, it appears it is taking a direction in terms of partnerships/acquisitions. This deal with Nurix points to the use of a new type of science to target cancer and other diseases. This is just one example of the company moving on to other types of partnerships.

Another example is the latest immuno-oncology deal with Carna Biosciences. With this agreement, Gilead again didn't have to give up much upfront, only about $20 million. However, if the clinical products do well, then Carna could be eligible for an additional $450 million in milestone payments. Then, of course, the usual royalties on net product sales. I believe this is another intriguing partnership for Gilead. That's because it will make use of Carna's kinase drug discovery technology platform. This is a platform technology that has the potential to change the immunotherapy space. It is taking an alternate approach by targeting the lipid signaling pathway. If such an endeavor is successful, then the ability to modulate lipid signaling could help develop next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The bottom line? It will create a new class of therapies that are different than what is being developed today for cancer, such as CAR-T therapies (CAR-T), T Cell receptors (TCRs), tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and many other immunotherapies. That's not to say that Gilead doesn't have one of these covered. It has a solid pipeline using an acquired drug known as Yescarta. Hopefully, this pipeline can continue to achieve success and won't face massive competition in the CAR-T space.

The goal for all these types of cell therapies, in particular, is to expand and, in some cases, engineer T-cells to target antigens on the surface of tumor cells. The kinase signaling platform from Carna is looking to use the process of dephosphorylation, which is the key process involved in cell signaling. By moving to manipulate this, it's possible that new types of drugs can be developed to treat cancer. The downside is that this partnered program is starting from the preclinical phase of development. It will be a while before such products can potentially reach the clinic to be tested in humans.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences' recent partnerships with Nurix and Carna Biosciences point to a strong push towards new types of technologies for the company's R&D pipeline. There seems to be a push away, for the time being, from partnering with NASH biotechs. Ever since the new CEO Daniel O'Day has taken over, I have noticed a strong push towards small bolt-on partnerships/acquisitions not dealing with NASH. I am inclined to believe this is a better track for Gilead, rather than spending $11+ billion acquiring established pharmaceutical companies. That's not to say that such an option should be outright avoided, but I believe the new measured approach will start to rebuild the R&D pipeline. I'm not a huge fan of pharmaceutical companies being only reliant on acquiring others to stay alive. It's important for a company to have a solid R&D pipeline that can potentially create long-term value for shareholders. If anything, the latest partnerships are ideal to possibly accomplish this. That's because they potentially offer new ways to treat diseases. A way in which there are either a very limited amount or no competitors with the same type of technology.

The risk is that these partnerships are in the early stages of development. They are fairly new types of technologies that must be proven to work in the clinic first. Even then, there is no guarantee that these technologies can overcome hardships when being used against certain types of diseases. I must commend the new CEO of Gilead for at least starting to build up the R&D pipeline again with different types of bolt-on buys. If additional deals like this start to fall in place over time, then it's possible Gilead can start to shine again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.