New Oriental Is Benefiting From The Increase In China's Educational Demand

It is also benefiting from the increase in Chinese secondary students studying in China.

The company provides educational services and is benefiting from the strong growth in students from China studying in America.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has a history of strong growth. The company provides English language courses and after-school tutoring courses to Chinese students. The stock is reasonably priced and would suit long-term investors looking for a fast-growing stock.

Financials

New Oriental has shown strong growth, with its earnings increasing 21% per year over the last decade. The company’s profit margins have declined from 20% down to 12%, and its return on equity has declined from 18% down to 13% over the last decade. The margin decline is evident in the company’s earnings increasing at 21% per year, compared to its revenue which increased 30% per year over the last decade.

The company operates with moderate debt. Its total liabilities represent 45% of its total asset value (I consider moderate debt to be between 40% and 70%).

New Oriental’s current ratio is 1.6, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s current ratio of 1.63 is marginally lower (not as good) than its industry average of 1.86 (determined from CSIMarket.com for the Educational Services industry).

New Oriental’s 2020 forward P/E multiple is 33.1x with a stock price of $95. The company’s trailing P/E multiple is 50.8x and its book value multiple is 7.2x. The average trailing P/E for its industry is 26.9 (based on CSIMarket.com data for the Educational Services industry), which means that New Oriental’s trailing P/E is more than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows New Oriental’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade, along with the next two years of consensus forecasts:

As the above chart shows, New Oriental’s revenue has progressively increased over the last decade, and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company’s earnings have also trended higher, with analysts expecting its earnings to continue through to 2020.

Over the last decade, New Oriental’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 30% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 21% per year.

Business Model

New Oriental is a Chinese company providing educational services, which includes Language Training Courses. The company provides its services in China, America, and in the Commonwealth countries.

The company is rapidly expanding, with its CEO, Stephen Yang, making the opening statement in the latest earnings call:

We're very pleased to see continued acceleration of growth momentum in this quarter, and to achieve top line growth of 28.9% in dollar terms.

In fact, its top line growth (revenue) has averaged 30% per year for the last decade. One of New Oriental’s main services is providing language courses, which are primarily aimed at teaching Chinese students to improve their English language skills.

Through personal experience during my University days, I noticed that most students from China had poor English skills, but I also noticed that they loved the Western lifestyle and were keen to learn the English language.

So, it’s not surprising to me that a company like New Oriental is making a lot of money providing English language skills to Chinese students. The Chinese population itself is enormous at around 1.4 billion, and there’s always a certain percentage of students that want to study in America or one of the Commonwealth countries. Over the past decade, the number of Chinese students from China studying in America has increased from 127,628 to 363,341 (which represents a 14% per year increase). While some of these students will have good English skills, most of them don’t.

It seems that English is a required subject in Chinese high schools, but reports suggest that the percentage of the Chinese population that has at least a very crude ability to speak English is around 22%. The estimate for those fluent in English is under 10 million (or less than 1% of the population). This supports my view while I was at University - that most Chinese students had poor English skills, and this, in turn, provides the growth opportunity for New Oriental in providing these students with English language courses.

The company also provides test preparation courses and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students. The number of senior secondary students was 8,362,359 in 2010. This has increased to 23,784,903 in 2017, which represents a 16% per year increase. The increase in secondary students outpaced the growth in the Chinese population, which only increased 1.4% over the same period. The growth rate of secondary students in China is more than ten times the growth rate of the Chinese population.

The student growth benefits New Oriental, which provides tutoring courses for a growing academic population. China is fast becoming a developed nation which requires educated workers, and this will continue to benefit the company’s growth going forwards.

Stock Valuation

New Oriental has a history of solid growth, with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 21% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 20% heading into 2020. The PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 20% gives a forward PEG of around 1.7 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 33.1x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that New Oriental is undervalued with a stock price of $95. Its fair value would be around $60.

A forward PEG of 1.7 is quite reasonable for a growth stock. While the forward P/E of 33.1 might seem expensive, the company is increasing its earnings at a fairly high rate of around 20% per year.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

New Oriental chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, New Oriental’s stock price spent had essentially traded sideways within a broad trading range up until 2016, even though the company’s revenue and earnings continued to increase. The stock price then surged higher to peak in 2018, before declining along with the late-2018 market decline. The stock then bottomed, and rallied at the start of this year along with the recovery in the stock market.

So far this year, it has rallied 80%, and the stock could continue rallying for a while yet. The two-year rally from 2016 to 2017 saw the stock price surge 250% higher. At some stage in the future, the stock could enter into another broad trading range as seen earlier this decade. However, over the longer term, I think New Oriental will continue to trade higher based on its strong earnings growth potential.

Conclusion

New Oriental is a growing company that provides educational services, which includes English language courses aimed at Chinese students. The company is profitable, but its margins have declined a little, causing its earnings growth to increase at a slower rate than its revenue. However, the company's earnings are still expected to grow at 20% per year.

New Oriental continues to benefit from the increase in students from China studying in America. While Chinese students study English in high school, this seems to be inadequate, leading students to take on additional English courses from New Oriental. Also, the number of secondary students studying in China continues to increase at a rate of more than ten times the population growth - again, this benefits the company's future growth.

The stock is reasonably priced for a growth stock with its strong earnings potential, and I think New Oriental would make a sound long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.