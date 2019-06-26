Korea IT H/W: Implications Of Additional U.S. Blacklisting Of China

Implications of US blacklisting of five Chinese supercomputer makers

Last Friday, the US blacklisted four Chinese supercomputer makers and one research institute. Similar to the Huawei ban, the move bars them from buying American software and components. The blacklisted companies are Sugon, Higon (Hygon), Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit Design, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology. Sugon is one of the top four server makers in China and a leader in high-performance computing. It has a 70% market share in the HPC market for China’s central and local governments. In 2016, it became the first Chinese company to build a data center in Europe and was the first company in the world to launch a cloud server with the capacity to accommodate 100 million simultaneous users, called Galaxias. It was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2014. Sugon’s share of the 2018 server market was 2.4%, supplying about 3 million servers; it has a dominant market share in servers for China’s defense industry.

THATIC (Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment), whose shares are partly owned by Sugon, established Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit and Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology in joint efforts with AMD. Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology is 51% owned by AMD and 49% by THATIC; and Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit Design is 70% owned by THATIC and 30% by AMD. Haiguang Microelectronics Technology produces chips through a foundry using AMD’s IP, and Haiguang IC Design is responsible for packaging and sales. These chips are supplied to Sugon. AMD stressed in a recent conference in Taiwan that it would no longer provide new technology to Chinese companies. Intel (INTC) and AMD have an oligopolistic position in the CPU market, and we believe AMD’s decision is to prevent its Chinese JVs from becoming self-sufficient in CPUs.

The addition of Sugon and its subsidiaries to the US blacklist has two important implications. First, companies supplying the Chinese government and defense industry could be subject to further US restrictions. This means that even if the ban on Huawei is partly relaxed, telecom equipment made by Huawei will still be banned. Second, it signifies the US’s strong resolve not to share core parts such as CPUs with Chinese companies, even if these companies are US-China JVs. Sugon has a 2.4% share of the global server market, which is only 37.5% of Huawei’s market share. Thus, the blacklisting of Sugon is unlikely to have significant impact on the server supply. There is a rumor circulating in China that the level of restriction on Huawei would differ by division after the G20 meeting. It is hard to predict how things will pan out at this point, but it is worth noting that the possibility remains that the US ban on Huawei will be lifted when it comes to consumer electronics.

NAND supply tightens after Toshiba power failure; scenario planning for Huawei recommended

Meanwhile, it is estimated that 50% of total production capacity at Toshiba Memory Corp. (OTCPK:TOSBF) was affected by a 13-minute power failure at its Yokkaichi plant. The Yokkaichi plant accounted for 32.7% of global wafer production capacity as of end-2018 and 29.6% as of end-2Q19 due to a wafer capacity loss after converting part of the 2D NAND capacity to 3D NAND capacity. The recent power outage is expected to help tighten NAND supply in 3Q, but because of the Huawei ban, the impact on NAND prices will likely be limited. (NAND price declines would slow down, but price rebounds are unlikely.)

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) shares have rebounded on news that leaders of the US and China will meet at the G20 summit. However, the Huawei matter is still shrouded in mist. What is interesting is that the US has decided to blacklist Sugon and its subsidiaries even before the meeting takes place. Some may argue that this bodes ill for Huawei, but there is also a possibility that the US will ban Sugon and instead relax the Huawei ban. The Huawei issue casts a shadow over Hynix’s near-term earnings, but if there is any hint of a possible relaxation of the Huawei ban at the G20 summit, the stock could stage a fast recovery. Now is the time to prepare plans for various scenarios, keeping a keen eye on how things play out going forward.

