Don't Blink: Here's A Way To Profit From Electric Vehicles

Overview

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) provides both residential and commercial consumers with electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services throughout the US. The company's EV charging network, the Blink Network, is a cloud-based software that aids in operating, maintaining, and tracking the company’s EV charging stations and associated data. The company’s EV charging services include access to features such as real-time station status, payment processing, and detailed charging session information, through the Blink Network and the Blink mobile application. As of late last year, the company had over 14,600 charging stations across the US.

The company derives its revenues from three primary sources: (1) charging service revenues (similar to filling up your car with gas); (2) unit sales (selling entire charging stations); and (3) network fees (an obligation fee that the company receives from its Blink Network customers).

The company’s business model entails offering a range of options for partnerships and long-term contracts with property owners, managers, and parking companies. The company utilizes these partnerships to install charging stations in key locations such as airports, hotels, parking lots, schools/universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations.

Favorable Environment for EVs

There are two current tailwinds in the EV space that should benefit Blink. The first is environmental and clean-energy regulations and the second is falling battery prices.

According to the International Energy Agency, the US contributed nearly 15% of the global energy-related CO2 emissions and the transportation sector overtook the energy sector to become the largest source of emissions in the country.

Several state and federal regulations have been enacted in the U.S., most notably: (1) the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) implementation of Tier 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4 emission standards for non-road and on-road applications, aimed at reducing carbon monoxide, non-methane hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter emissions; (2) numerous regulations targeting the transportation industry emissions, implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB); and (3) mandates by states like California, Oregon, New York, Maryland, and Massachusetts to bring a total of 3.3M EVs on road by 2025.

In addition to these regulations, incentives have been offered to consumers, including (1) $7,500 U.S. federal income tax credit; and (2) numerous rebates/credits in California, Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

As a result of government incentives and regulations and a consumer push towards cleaner environmental technologies, EV sales have been growing in the U.S. The prices of lithium-ion batteries have been steadily falling, resulting in greater affordability of EVs. According to a June 2017 Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report, EV batteries cost an average of $273/kWh in 2016, as compared to $1,000/kWh in 2010. The report forecasts that lithium-ion battery prices are likely to fall to $74/kWh by 2030. As a result of progressively lower costs, more than 900,000 plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) have been sold in the U.S. in the last nine years. In the past two years, the pace of EV demand has accelerated, with battery EV (BEV) and PHEV combined sales increasing from approximately 6.7K vehicles sold in January 2016 to approximately 44.6K vehicles sold in September 2018.

High Barriers to Entry

Blink has established exclusive relationships with residential property owners, multifamily housing complexes, workplaces, schools, hotels, commercial parking locations, and parking garages. The list of the company’s marquee property partners includes Caltrans, City of Azusa, City of Chula Vista, City of Springfield, City of Tucson, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), Fred Meyer Stores, Inc., Fry’s Food & Drug, Inc., IKEA, JBG Associates, Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), and Ralphs Grocery Company. In May 2018, the company announced that it was deploying charging stations at three Whole Foods Markets and they would be integrated into the development of some new stores.

Establishing exclusive, long-term contracts with these key market players early on provides Blink with a massive competitive advantage over its competitors and will make it extremely difficult as companies attempt to play catch-up.

Fundamentals and Valuation

At a market cap of only $63 million, Blink is squarely a micro-cap company. These companies are incredibly difficult to value using traditional fundamental metrics. The company is not profitable and its revenue is a measly $2.67 million. With fundamental analysis being unreliable for Blink, there are two ways to attempt to value the company.

The first way is relative to Blink's past price. The company is currently well below its all-time high of $5.72 and is down almost 50% in the past year; so on a relative basis, shares look cheap at the moment. The problem with this approach is that it's nearly impossible to know which price is rational.

The second way, and my favorite way to value a micro-cap like Blink, is to compare the company with a competitor. The closest competitor to Blink is a private company named ChargePoint.

ChargePoint, the largest player in the EV space, recently secured a $240 million Series H funding round. Following the financing round, ChargePoint has an estimated valuation of over $1 billion, which is much higher than Blink's $63 million market cap. ChargePoint has only four times the charging stations of Blink, but is valued almost 16 times higher.

The two main ways these companies will make money moving forward are an increase in EV use and the number of stations they have across the country. The first should affect both companies in a similar manner, so the main differentiator between the two companies is the number of stations they have installed. Using this as a reference for valuation, Blink looks undervalued compared to ChargePoint.

If you think you've missed investing in the EV trend, you're wrong. Blink is an undervalued way to get exposure to the space without having to pick a specific car company.

Risks

- Like most micro-caps, Blink is illiquid and extremely volatile

- Blink's future price movements will be significantly tied to future politics and environmental regulations

- The company is currently not profitable

- If the electric vehicle trend slows, then Blink will suffer

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.