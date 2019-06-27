The Landlord Method Vs. ETFs

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

An increasingly popular movement across the investing world is to shun active investing in favor of passive investing. In this article, we will endeavor to prove that this movement is grossly mistaken when it comes to the REIT sector.

REIT Passive Investing

In the past, the only way to invest in publicly traded REITs was by purchasing individual REIT securities. That changed with the introduction of the mutual fund and later the exchange-traded fund. These offerings are financial products where retail investors purchase units of the fund and the money is professionally managed by an expert investment manager, according to a fixed set of rules and/or a list of securities (i.e., an “index”). Passive investing has come out of the latter of these instruments, as it is the practice of putting your funds into a broadly diversified ETF that often tracks a particular market index minus (typically very low) fees. It is called “passive” investing as opposed to “active” investing because there is no decision making or trading being done to reconfigure the portfolio other than to continue mirroring its target index as accurately as possible.

The reason that an increasing number of investors choose this approach is because:

It provides instant wide diversification. This is helpful for investors with small portfolios, as they can get the necessary diversification from owning multiple REITs without wasting money on many brokerage commission fees.

It has a low time commitment. Once purchased, investors can "sit and forget" about their ETF. No additional research is required, since the fund is being managed by a team of investment professionals.

It is almost always cheaper than investing in mutual fund counterparts. There are several REIT ETFs that have very low annual expense ratios (0.5% or lower). Most REIT mutual funds would have a fee of 1% or more (which amounts of $1,000 of annual fees on a $100,000 portfolio). For example, some of today’s most popular REIT ETFs, Vanguard (VNQ) and iShares (IYR), have expense ratios of just 0.12% and 0.43%, respectively.

Because of the combination of these three qualities, ETFs are widely perceived as generating comparable, if not superior, risk-adjusted returns relative to active investing strategies despite requiring much less time, effort, and expertise.

REIT Active Investing

While we oppose actively managed mutual and private funds because of their high fees, we believe that, particularly in the REIT sector, actively managing one’s own portfolio can generate meaningful alpha if done properly. This is because:

(1) Owning individual publicly-traded REITs is cheaper than investing in REIT ETFs. After the initial purchase is made, individual REITs will always have an expense ratio of 0.00%. There is no cost to hold a REIT, regardless of the holding period.

(2) You cannot hand-select which REITs you own with a REIT ETF. REIT ETFs give you no control over your portfolio. You cannot buy or sell individual REITs, which means you cannot sift the wheat from the chaff in your portfolio. By purchasing REIT index ETFs, you are forced to own the junk along with the jewels in the sector.

(3) REIT ETFs are often market cap-weighted, meaning that they create an inordinate amount of “blind” demand for large-cap REITs. In other words, large REIT ETFs such as VNQ, which has over $60 billion in assets under management, buy enormous positions in large-cap REITs regardless of how well the current price correlates to underlying performance. This has the obvious effect of creating a price premium in large cap REITs relative to small-cap REITs. Today, this has reached a rather extreme point, with small-cap REITs valued at a ~40% discount to larger peers without regard to actual underlying fundamentals.

As a result of this clear disconnect within the sector, long-term active investors are given a great opportunity to outperform their passive peers given the principle that, “in the long run, the market is a weighing machine” (according to Benjamin Graham, anyway).

(4) Finally, and building off of the last point, real estate values tend to be much more stable than those of publicly traded REIT shares, as they are not nearly as impacted by volatility in the daily stock market. As a result, well-managed REITs can capitalize on this public-private disconnect to unlock additional value for shareholders through their capital allocation decisions (i.e., issuing shares at a premium to NAV and/or selling properties and buying shares at a discount to NAV with the proceeds), making the practice of active investors buying REITs at discount to book value a much more effective and common practice than is possible in most other sectors of the stock market.

Our conclusion is that there is nothing necessarily wrong with REIT ETFs. In fact, for investors with minimal time or interest in investing, ETFs are an excellent alternative to high-fee mutual funds. With that being said, we prefer to invest in individual REITs, not ETFs, as we have found that individual REIT picking has enabled us to outperform the broader market indexes through our Core Portfolio. However, not just any approach will lead to outperformance, as successful investing demands both a proper philosophy and a proper psychology. In the rest of this article, we will outline our investment psychology which enables us to weather the greater volatility that comes with investing in small-cap deep value REITs in order to reap the long-term rewards of outperformance.

The “Landlord Way”

At High Yield Landlord, we seek to invest like landlords, because, unlike most businesses, landlords benefit from many risk-mitigating factors that allow them to earn much more consistent and predictable income over time.

Landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed, often for many years to come. Landlords get paid first. Without a rent payment, a business cannot keep operating, and therefore, rents are even senior to debt payments in most cases. In the worst case, where a tenant goes bankrupt, landlords can simply release the same property to another tenant. The value of the previous tenant’s business may go to 0, but the landlord is in a much safer and stronger position to sustain value. As a scarce supply and essential part of our infrastructure, real estate provides superior inflation protection - an important risk that should not be overlooked in today’s market environment.

Put simply, as landlords, we aim to achieve a superior risk-to-reward profile than most businesses (stocks) by taking a “senior risk profile” without sacrificing our return generation potential. In fact, there exists strong evidence that landlords may generate even greater returns than most stocks over long time periods of time.

Below we list some of our key principles which compose the “landlord way”:

Keep it simple: No complex business models, no high tech, nothing that may be unsustainable. If we don’t understand it, we just don’t touch it.

Income first: We want appreciation, but most importantly, we want high and sustainable income.

Consistency and predictability: Our targeted investments should be predictable and consistent in their performance. We dislike surprises, and value income we can count on.

Long-term focused: We always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of 5 years without any quotation.

Owner mindset: We see REITs as real estate investments and not as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders”. We mind fundamental performance of the properties and not the short-term share price performance.

Ignore short-term volatility: REIT fundamentals are generally quite steady, but REIT market pricing can be very volatile. One must have a sufficiently long time horizon to endure the troughs in market prices.

Focus on risk, not volatility: Risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things, to our mind.

Invested in all time periods: We believe in "time in the market" rather than "timing the market". There will be inevitable ups and downs, but just like owners of buy-and-hold rental properties, we do not trade in and out of our REIT investments based on short-term price variations. When opportunities are rare, we enjoy dividends and set cash aside, and when opportunities become abundant, we do not hesitate to put capital to work.

These principles are critical to success for active small-cap REIT investors because we are exposed to daily volatility in price quotes on our shares. In contrast, private real estate investments would not make us aware of such daily volatility. Therefore, we may be tempted in times of heavy volatility to sell off our shares at inopportune times rather than hold them for the long run. As a result, we have established these ground rules to help us keep our emotions in check and stay on the right path by maintaining the mindset of a landlord investor.

We view REITs as real estate investments, not as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders”. We mind fundamental performance of the properties and not the short-term share price performance. By adopting this mindset, we believe that REIT investors can improve performance, as it leads to a more disciplined approach with less trading and more compounding.

Most importantly of all, we view this as a marathon, not a sprint. As a result, we need to have the mental discipline and perspective to stick with the plan regardless of short-term disappointments that may be caused by market volatility or an individual investment that goes poorly.

Investor Takeaway

Why is REIT investing important? Because the average retirement age in the United States is increasing. Both the age people expect to retire and the age at which they actually retire are trending upward. This should not be the case. People should be retiring earlier. The national GDP has marched upward over the last decade, yet people are not able to retire when they want. REIT investing will help you build a portfolio that pays growing dividend income during retirement that's entirely passive as well as inflation-resistant.

While ETFs are easier for “know-nothing” investors, we believe that combining our know-how to identifying undervalued REITs with our landlord mindset will generate considerable alpha for us over the long term.

Our investment strategy is not rocket science. We aim to buy properties at less than what they are worth in order to achieve high income and capital appreciation. That’s it. It is just common sense that such a strategy, when implemented correctly, can lead to spectacular investment results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.