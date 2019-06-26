Why I Just Bought Chimera Investment's 7.8% Preferred Stock Yield

I am overweighting preferred stocks as a hedge against heightened market volatility going forward while securing attractive dividend income at the same time.

I have added Chimera Investment Corp.'s (CIM) 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PD) to my income portfolio last week as I continue to de-risk my portfolio and overweight preferred stocks in order to hedge against an expected rise in market volatility. Chimera Investment Corp.'s new fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock offers income investors high, recurring dividend income and the preferreds should hold up well during periods of heightened market volatility.

Chimera Investment Corp. - Preferred Stock

I have discussed the value proposition of Chimera Investment Corp.'s common stock in an article penned in May titled "Chimera Investment Corp.: A Dividend Cut Is Not In The Cards" in which I said that Chimera's distribution coverage is strong enough to suggest dividend sustainability. Investor anxiety in the mortgage REIT sector has grown in the second quarter after Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) slashed their dividend payouts on the back of a flattening yield curve.

While I don't expect Chimera Investment Corp. to slash its dividend based on the conclusion in the article mentioned above, at least over the short haul, Chimera's common stock is likely going to remain volatile.

An alternative to the mortgage REIT's common stock, however, is Chimera Investment Corp.'s 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock which has only been trading on the stock exchange since January 2019.

In January 2019, Chimera Investment Corp. offered 7.4 million Series D preferred shares for gross proceeds of $185 million which the company intends to use for the acquisition of mortgage assets including residential mortgage loans, Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities and Agency and non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities. You can find the full offering prospectus for the Series D preferred stock here.

A Hedge Against Market Volatility

There are a couple of risk factors in the stock market that could lead to heightened volatility going forward.

One major risk factor relates to the unresolved trade conflict between the United States and China. U.S. President Trump and China's President Xi are expected to discuss trade this week at the G20 meeting in Japan. I don't expect meaningful progress in terms of a trade deal to be announced this week at all, and the announcement of a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs is a major risk that could drive the entire stock market lower.

Secondly, the Fed has said it is prepared to cut interest rates as early as July which could insert a new bolt of volatility into the stock market and tempt investors to sell rate-sensitive mortgage REITs until they get a clearer picture about the Fed's preferred interest rate path going forward.

In any case, with stocks still sitting near all-time highs, I think it is a smart move to take some chips off the table and put money into safer income vehicles that have a good chance at withstanding market volatility. Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series D preferred stock, so far, has proven to be much less volatile than Chimera's common shares, which is exactly what I desire as I reposition my investment portfolio.

Chimera Investment Corp. regularly issued preferred stocks in the past in order to raise funds for new investments. Chimera's relatively new Series D preferred stock is senior to the mortgage REIT's common stock and on parity with the other outstanding preferred stocks (Series A, B and C) which are more seasoned.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Payment Feature And Yield Comparison

The main feature of Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series D is that it makes both fixed and floating dividend payments. The Series D will pay a fixed rate of 8.00 percent per annum until, but not including, March 30, 2024. On and after this date, the Series D will switch to variable payments equal to an annual floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.379 percent.

March 30, 2024, also marks the first call date for the Series D at which point the mortgage REIT may or may not redeem its preferred stock.

Since the Series D today sells for $25.59 (implying a 2.4 percent premium to liquidation preference value of $25.00/share), the effective dividend yield has dropped below the coupon rate: 7.8 percent, which is still an extremely attractive yield for income investors in today's low rate environment. The Series D preferred stock dividends, however, don't qualify for a preferential tax rate.

In particular, the Series D compares favorably against the mortgage REIT's common shares, too, which I now only recommend to investors with a very high risk tolerance after Annaly and AGNC have set negative examples in the sector with their dividend cuts. Chimera's common shares currently yield 10.45 percent, which implies only a narrow 263 basis point yield advantage over the much safer 7.82 percent yielding Series D.

Risk Factors

Preferred shares of mortgage REITs are not nearly as volatile as their common shares. The higher ranking in the capital structure translates into a higher degree of principal safety for Series D investors, relative to Chimera's common shares. Despite the lower risk associated with preferred shares, Series D investors still face default risk in case the mortgage REIT runs into financial trouble.

Your Takeaway

I own a small position in Chimera Investment Corp.'s preferred stock, and I now bought the Series D as well because I expect more market volatility going forward (interest rate cuts, U.S.-China trade meeting), and I think the Series D is a good hedge against market volatility. The Series D today trades slightly above reference value, but the yield of 7.8 percent is still very much attractive. Lastly, I think the yield disadvantage is relatively minor which makes me think that the Series D is a better deal right now in today's market environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM.PD, CIM, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.