Weakening El Nino, Natural Gas And Coffee Prices

In my report below, I comment about why El Nino should weaken and what it will take to see a hot US summer that would have to happen to jump-start natural gas prices. In addition, there is a frost scare for some Brazil coffee areas, but I do not believe it will be widespread enough to warrant a major move up in coffee prices from these levels.

The last two or three times we talked to you on SA, our biggest excitement with respect to a potential bull move in commodities was in the corn (CORN) market. Unfortunately, despair (not excitement) and economic hardships have plagued many Midwest farmers, due not only to Trump's hard-line policies with China but because of Midwest flooding that has been the worst since 1993. Back in 1993, it was Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois farmers that saw the worst flooding. This season, flooding occurred earlier, and it has stretched even further east to Indiana and Ohio. Corn prices have indeed rallied some 30% since we predicted the lows in this market back in late April. One futures contract has rallied more than $6,000/contract, or 100% return in less than 7 weeks.

While gold (GLD) prices have reached 4-year highs on ideas of lower interest rates and the weaker dollar, natural gas (UNG) prices have gone in the opposite direction.

Natural gas prices bounce off multi-year lows ahead of summer heat

The demise in natural gas prices was due, of course, to increased shale production (this is nothing new) and a mild late winter and spring. The move up in prices on Monday was due to short-covering given the first summer heat wave of the season across parts of the Midwest and Deep South, but will it last, and what are the implications for an El Nino-induced hot summer, if at all? First of all, El Ninos are typically associated with cool summers for natural gas areas. However, when El Ninos weaken rapidly (summers of 1959, 1966, 1983), hot summers are more likely. I have been seeing signs that the present El Nino, which helped to bring incessant snows to western ski areas last winter and the Midwest floods (also accompanied by a strong solar minimum), is weakening.

(Source: NCEP/NOAA)

The map above shows the cooling along the Pacific suggesting El Nino is weakening. This could bring drier, more beneficial weather for Midwest crops in July, as long as there is no extended heat. The weakening El Nino "may open" the door for more severe mid-to-late summer heat waves, which, if it occurs, would put a floor in prices later. However, in the short term, I do not see sustained eastern U.S. heat.

Weaker dollar, too big a short position and first cold weather scare in years help coffee prices.

The coffee (JO) market has exploded due to the weaker dollar and "psychological fears" of the first legitimate cold snap in years for some sections of Brazil coffee areas in early July. I began telling clients about this last Friday. While some services are talking about a weaker Brazil crop, brought on by earlier problems last year to the crop, I have no confirmation of that. You can see on the maps below how cold weather headed out of Antarctica next week is partly responsible for this present rally in coffee - but will it be legitimate?

(Source: WSI)

First cold spell in a few years headed to the southern areas of Brazil coffee regions causes a scare in the market.

The greatest risk for frost would occur around or by July 5th over Parana, which produces less than 10% of Brazil's coffee production. Back in the good ol' days of the 1950s to the 1980s, Parana produced more than 50% of Brazil's coffee crop. Hence, much more of a reaction in coffee could occur, if the coffee areas were not so far north, as they are today. I would take this rally in coffee with a grain of salt.

Certainly, a coffee price below $1.00 is cheap and would not last very long, so in the longer-term picture, the odds of coffee prices going back to $1.40 or so, versus 85-90 cents, is more likely. However, jumping in head over heels in coffee on this recent rally may be a mistake. In fact, if we walk in next week without frost scares continuing, a modest correction in coffee prices could occur.

The bottom line is that the move in corn prices has already occurred, and unless we have a hot, dry summer, prices may not have a lot more upside. Coffee and natural gas prices are still near multi-year lows, so some sort of longer-term long position may be warranted. Nevertheless, unless there are more legitimate cold weather scares in Brazil this summer (their winter), this move up in coffee could stall in the next week or two. With regard to natural gas, there are many other factors other than weather in this market, but if El Nino weakens, then some sort of summer rally could occur later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.