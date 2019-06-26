Behind The Recent Gold Rally

The fall in real interest rates seems to be the best explanation for this move, led by nominal rates falling due to dovish central bank speeches.

Last week after the Federal Reserve meeting, there was much talk about gold breaking out important technical levels. In the last few days, the precious metal has continued surging above the $1,400/oz level. This is the highest since 2014, so the recent move seems something to watch closely. Who knows whether, as the legendary macro trader Paul Tudor Jones said recently, after breaking out $1,400 gold will quickly go to $1,700.

The Gold Miners ETF, GDX, is up more than 20% in a month, but it’s still below the 2016 highs:

So, what’s behind this gold rally?

One potential factor behind this is investors' demand for a safe haven in the context of increased global risk aversion. Perhaps because of the geopolitical environment (issues with Iran) and trade tensions with China. But it doesn't seem to me to be the main reason, far from it. We have had this turbulent environment for some time now, and yet gold had barely moved. Just a year ago, for example, I wrote highlighting the fact that gold was at 1-year lows despite increased uncertainty and volatility.

Another factor may be the depreciation of the dollar in recent days. A weak dollar usually correlates with the strength of gold. But we also don't see a significant correlation in the last year and six months:

But this dollar depreciation is related to the most important determinant of the movements of gold as an asset class: real rates. The logic is that the lower the real interest rates, the lower the opportunity cost of owning gold, since it is an asset that doesn't yield anything just for holding it, like bonds do.

Factors such as the slowdown in global growth and the dovish shift of central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, have led to real rates falling sharply. However, this is not new; it has been happening since late 2018, but recently, the downward trend has accelerated with the Fed's latest speeches. In the graph below, we see the real US Treasury rates, both 5-year and 10-year bonds:

Source: Treasury.gov

And in this other chart, the 10-year real interest rate is related to the price of gold in the last year, where an inverse correlation can be seen (real rates fall, gold rises and vice versa), although not perfect... It is difficult to find perfect correlations in the financial markets!

Another interesting way of seeing this is how the head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank puts it: “Gold's 2016 peak coincided with the outstanding amount of global negative yielding debt exceeding 12 trillion dollars. The latest slump in global bond yields has driven that number to a new record of 13 trillion and gold (briefly) above $1400/oz”:

Source: Ole S. Hansen.

Therefore, the most determining factor in the increase in gold prices seems to me to be the fall in real rates in recent months, which has accelerated in recent weeks due to dovish speeches by central banks. However, there is a high level of pessimism about global growth already priced in by the financial markets. This has translated into massive flows into bonds, making the “Long bonds” one of the most crowded trades right now.

The market, moreover, could have gone too far by discounting too many Fed rate cuts. So nominal rates could rebound from the current low levels. But the other side of the equation in real rates is inflation, which cannot be ruled out that it will pick up in the second half of the year compensating for the rate hike and keeping real rates stable.

All in all, the current macro environment may be neutral for gold prices going forward. Upside risk is that the geopolitical environment worsens. And the key downside risk is that global growth surprises to the upside and central banks restrain from further easing. Technically, though, the breakout may give bulls some hope this rally continue longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am though indirectly long a few gold miners via holding Azvalor International mutual fund.