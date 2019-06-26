Natural Gas Prices To Edge Higher Near Term Amid A Noticeably Hotter Pattern

Building heat dome over the Plains/Midwest to produce the biggest warm/heat event of the season with multi-day stretch of 80s and 90s across the central and eastern U.S.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices should continue its trend upwards in the near term with heat and increased CDDs on tap for the rest of this week. Given above average injections, strong production, and a lack of any signs of sustained heat over the major consumption regions of the U.S, the overall market sentiment remains bearish.

After Monday's big recovery rally, Tuesday settled flat due to little to no changes in the forecast outlook and an increase in natural gas production

Coming off of an 11-plus cent rally on Monday, the July natural gas futures contract settled higher Tuesday 0.5 cents ($0.005), to $2.308. The August contract increased 0.2 cents ($0.002) to $2.286 while the September contract increased 0.4 cents ($0.004) to $2.260. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the August contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.61% to $19.47.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower 2.16% and 1.40% at $15.41 and $13.35, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 2.18% and 1.28% at $170.39 and $31.99, respectively.

Monday's sharp rally was driven by many factors including hotter weather trends from over the weekend (increased weather-adjusted demand), record level LNG exports, and profit-taking from investors holding short positions in anticipation that prices will rise ahead of July's expiration. Recognition that last week's near 20 cent sell-off was overdone (implying natural gas undervaluation) also helped to provide momentum to the upside. Tuesday's flat finish was as a result that forecast models haven't changed much during the day while natural gas production increased.

The cash market also continued to strengthen on Tuesday following Monday's rally in expectation for increasing temperatures and demand nationally in the days ahead.

A hot and humid summer pattern develops over much of the nation mid to late week; 90s expected across the Plains into the Mid-Atlantic (SPP, MISO, PJM)

A typical summertime pattern takes hold over much of the country as we close out the month of June. Over the next 5 days, the upper level flow pattern that's initially zonal (east-west) will become more amplified as an upper level trough strengthens over the West U.S. This will help to force the building of downstream ridging over the central U.S. Initially, this upper level ridge will extend to the East Coast on its eastern flank. This will lead to hot weather and a potential heatwave, albeit short-lived over the Mid-Atlantic (i.e. Philadelphia/Washington DC). Cities further to the north such as New York City will flirt with day-to-day chances at 90 degrees. Boston will range warm to very warm with a chance for a 90-degree day or two but mostly highs in the 80s. Heading into the weekend, cooler changes (though brief) will occur across the eastern U.S. as an upper level trough drops south out of Canada (Quebec) that will act to erode the eastern reaches of this upper level ridge.

Further to the west across the central U.S., the next 5 days will feature broad upper level ridging highlighted by an elongated 591 dm heat dome stretching from the Southwest U.S. into the Plains and the Upper Midwest. This will effectively result in widespread very warm to hot and humid conditions with daytime highs peaking into the upper 80s and 90s across the central U.S. including the Plains/Midwest. Based off the placement of the upper level heat dome and the configuration of the overall large scale pattern, the greatest temperature anomalies will be focused over the central/northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

An inverted upper trough will help to keep temperatures in check and closer to normal levels across the southern U.S. So highs will hover in the 90s across the South U.S. during this time frame. Figure 2 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 0-5 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 0-5 day temperature pattern.

Source: Investing.com

As we transition into the month of July in the 6-11 day time frame, we maintain a warm and humid pattern over much of the country though temperatures may not be as hot as over the next 5 days. We will see the jet stream pattern flatten out and become more zonal during this time frame which backs the just slightly cooler 6-11 day temperature trend compared to the next 5 days as previously highlighted. An inverted upper trough will continue to keep temperatures in check over the southern U.S. (i.e. south-central U.S./southern Plains) during this period. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

After the 4th of July holiday and as we move into the second week of July (11-16 day time frame), the heat looks to focus more on the western U.S., raising the probability for downstream troughing to develop over the eastern U.S. that would result in cooler temperatures and thus lower cooling demand across the East U.S. Given the recent trends, I wouldn't be surprised to see a slower evolution and thus hotter solution from the forecast models during the 6-16 day time frame.

Over the next 10 days or so national demand will be heightened/elevated, and to a lesser degree in the 11-16 day time frame. National demand could return closer to normal levels given the current outlook of the pattern in the 11-16 day time frame. In Figure 5 below are jet stream/upper level pattern comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from July 5-11.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the recent uptick in prices amid the warm to hot weather pattern late week, the overall sentiment in the natural gas market remains bearish. Given the strong production and injections, it's going to take a more sustained and intense heat, particularly over the major consumption regions for natural gas bulls to get excited and for the rally to sustain. I expect there to be some near-term increases in prices with warm to hot conditions expected to persist over the next 10 days or so across the central and eastern U.S. In fact, July prices are likely to increase further to its expiration on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the August contract can hold onto the gains after the July expiration. Heat shifting to the West in the 11-16 day time frame could threaten that, especially if troughing develops over the East U.S. as a response. I wouldn't be surprised to see the forecast outlook in the 6-16 day time frame turn hotter and slower with the transition of heat shifting west being delayed. If this was to happen, further movement to the upside would take place.

