3 Reasons To Be Bullish On QQQ

Invesco QQQ is highly concentrated, with the top positions in the portfolio offering fundamental quality and strong quantitative attributes.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ) ETF is positioned for attractive returns on the basis of three main considerations.

The top companies in the portfolio are high-quality businesses with solid numbers and abundant resources. Macroeconomic tailwinds are favoring growth stocks, and QQQ is heavily positioned towards those kinds of names. The quantitative trend indicators are offering a bullish signal for QQQ.

Solid Fundamentals

The Invesco QQQ ETF is much more concentrated than other ETFs, with 5 big positions accounting for 45% of the assets in the portfolio. Those big names are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

These companies operate in different industries and with different business models, but they have some important characteristics in common. In particular, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet are remarkably strong businesses from a fundamental perspective.

The five companies are market leaders in their respective industries, with solid balance sheets and abundant strategic resources. Importantly, brand power is a key source of competitive differentiation for the top five positions in the portfolio. According to the Forbes Brand Ranking, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet are in fact the five more valuable brands in the world.

From a quantitative perspective, these five stocks look well-positioned for attractive returns over the middle term.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in The Data Driven Investor. This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe based on return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Leaving the sophistication behind, the PowerFactors system is focused on good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and the top positions in QQQ are among the best stocks in the market based on these indicators.

The table below shows the PowerFactors ranking for the 5 top positions in the QQQ portfolio, as well as the rankings for the different quantitative factors for these stocks. Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet are, broadly speaking, in the top 10% of stocks in the US market based on this combination of quantitative factors.

Ticker PowerFactors Quality Value F Momentum R Strength MSFT 99.7 96.22 84.58 96.34 93.17 FB 99.59 99.53 85.83 97.35 85.54 AMZN 94.13 93.96 81.69 66.22 81.53 AAPL 90.2 94.99 89.22 50.42 73.62 GOOGL 89.03 94.89 83.77 68.75 57.13

In terms of both business quality and quantitative return drivers, the main building blocks in QQQ look remarkably strong.

Macro Tailwinds For Growth Stocks

In terms of investing style, QQQ is highly weighted towards growth stocks, and these kinds of stocks are benefitting from strong economic tailwinds.

Source: Morningstar

To begin with, economic growth has been slowing down all over the world in recent months. When growth opportunities become scarcer, companies that are able to sustain rapid revenue growth in all kinds of environments become more valuable to investors.

Besides, high growth sectors such as technology and consumer discretionary are substantially outperforming value sectors such as financial and energy in terms of earnings performance in recent years. The chart below shows how earnings for growth stocks and value stocks have evolved in the current market cycle. Growth stocks have massively surpassed prior peaks, while value stocks are barely above their earnings peak from before the financial crisis Source: MRB Partners

Growth stocks have substantially outperformed value stocks in recent years, but this outperformance is well justified by superior earnings growth. In terms of valuation, growth stocks are still reasonably priced versus value stocks by historical standards.

Source: MRB Partners

Interest rates are at historically low levels all over the world, and this is an additional tailwind for growth stocks versus value stock. In simple terms, the value of the business depends on the present value of the cash flows that such a business will produce over the long term. When it comes to growth stocks, a big share of that value comes from cash flows in the distant future, while value stocks generate comparatively higher cash flows in the near term.

All else the same, lower interest rates increase the value of a business because the discount rate declines. Importantly, the impact is much larger for growth stocks because cash flows in the distant future account for a larger share of the company's value in these cases.

The Chart Looks Bullish

QQQ has higher volatility levels than the typical broad-based ETFs. This can be a double-edged sword, producing big gains when the ETF is performing well and also massive losses when prices are moving in the wrong direction. In these cases, trend-following tools can be smart strategies to optimize returns and protect your portfolio in a bear market.

The chart shows the long-term evolution of Invesco QQQ and the 6-month price channel. Below we can see in green the equity curve for a quantitative strategy based on buying QQQ when the ETF crosses above the 75% level in the 6-month price channel and going to cash when it falls below 25% of such a channel.

Source: ETFreplay

The strategy does a great job in terms of optimizing risk and return over the long term. Since 1999, investors following this strategy on QQQ would have obtained a cumulative return of 253.8% versus 133.1% for buy-and-hold investors in the ETF. More importantly, the maximum drawdown, meaning the maximum decline in capital from the peak, was 36% for the quantitative strategy versus 81.1% for by and hold over the backtesting period.

Source: ETFreplay.

The trend following strategy cannot be expected to outperform buy and hold all the time. In periods in which market trends are weak and short-lived, the quantitative strategy will provide many false signals and ultimately disappointing results.

However, these kinds of strategies can be remarkably effective at capitalizing on big market moves and, since March of 2019, the trend-following strategy is long in QQQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.