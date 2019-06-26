GLD Enters A New (Bullish) Regime

Through its market action, GLD has proved us that we are in a bull market driven by a positive swing in investor mindset.

The macro backdrop for the precious metals has turned clearly bullish following the Fed’s dovish shift, in line with our expectations.

Investment case

Investors need to realize that the SPDR Gold Trust ETF's (GLD) has entered a bullish regime in which bullish news are more impactful than bearish news. Although the dollar is not “that weak”, GLD’s sensitivity to the greenback has increased markedly, which is why GLD has been able to break out to the upside. We are bullish on GLD over the long term.

This week GLD hit its highest level since September 2013 at $133.15 per share, having rallied a little bit more than 8% so far this month - the largest monthly gain since June 2013. This comes after a quiet consolidation phase over February-April.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

GLD rally: in line with our expectations

The rally in GLD comes in line with our expectations because we expected the Fed to confirm its dovish shift at the June 19 FOMC meeting and produce a positive macro backdrop for the complex, pushing precious metals prices higher.

In a recent note on silver, we wrote just before the conclusion of the FOMC meeting:

Contrary to Goldman Sachs, we think that the Fed's stance will be sufficiently dovish to come in line with market expectations, which should therefore have a negative impact on the dollar and US (nominal and real interest rates) and thus a positive effect on SLV.

Given the relatively stronger sensitivity of GLD to the movements in the dollar and US real rates, our argument was even more relevant for GLD.

In line with our expectations, the Fed signaled a dovish turn and a temporary end of the tightening cycle. This pushed the dollar and US real rates sharply lower, as the chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid

While the 10-year US TIPS yield dropped to its lowest level since November 2016 at 0.27%, the DXY dropped to its lowest since March 2019 at 96.63.

Positive change in investor mindset toward gold

While some analysts may argue that the dollar is not sufficiently weak to justify such a bull move in GLD, we believe that what matters is the sensitivity of GLD to the dollar, which is never constant.

In the chart below, we show:

the rolling correlation (21 days) between the log daily returns of spot gold prices and the log daily returns of the DXY (violet line); the movements in the gold spot price in red when the dollar is stronger (ie, the log daily returns of the DXY are positive) and in green when the dollar is weaker (ie, the log daily returns of the DXY are negative).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This chart clearly shows that gold has become increasingly more sensitive to the fluctuations of the dollar since the start of the month while the dollar has been on the weak side.

Although the dollar was stronger over February-April, gold spot prices did not fall markedly because the correlation between the two variables dropped.

We therefore conclude that GLD has entered a bullish regime in which good news impacts more positively its price than bad news impacts negatively its price.

GLD benefits from a clearly positive change in investor mindset, which is why 1) positioning has improved so vividly in recent weeks and 2) GLD has enjoyed a solid breakout to the upside. At this juncture, gold spot prices metabolize very positively bullish factors whereas they tend to become insensitive to bearish forces.

Against this backdrop, we believe that GLD will continue to fly higher in the coming weeks and months until buying pressure becomes exhausted.

As GLD just proved us that we are in a bull market, we are comfortably long for the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.