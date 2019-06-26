Asian REITs Discovery Weekly: Rare Dual-Asset REIT, Low Gearing REITs, And REIT Sponsor States Intention To Divest Assets

A sponsor and parent of four Singapore-listed REITs signals its intention to dispose assets to fund new investments, raising the likelihood of injecting assets into its REITs.

A dual-asset REIT seems to go against the conventional wisdom of diversification, but REITs with fewer assets are not necessarily worse than those that own a diversified portfolio.

Introduction

In this issue of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly, I continue to search for and profile Asian REITs under the following categories: 1) specific, niche category or sub-segment of REITs; 2) quantitative screening of REITs; and 3) event-driven REIT ideas from acquisitions or divestments, fund-raising activities or financial results significantly above or below expectations.

Top-Down Property Sub-Segment: Dual-Asset REIT

There is an eternal debate on the merits of investing in REITs versus physical properties. One of the key advantages of investing in REITs is diversification. With the same amount of money invested in a single physical property, one can own a diversified portfolio of REITs, which in turn own multiple property assets. There is nothing wrong with this line of reasoning, and most REITs own a couple of assets for diversification. But there are always exceptions.

Malaysia-listed IGB Real Estate Investment Trust (IGBREIT:MK) is one such notable exception. IGB REIT owns only two properties, specifically retail malls, Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall, which are both located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a total net lettable area of approximately 2.67 million square feet as of December 31, 2018. Mid Valley Megamall is the more significant contributor of the two, accounting for 69.8% and 74.4% of FY2018 gross revenue and net property income respectively.

Mid Valley Megamall is one of the largest malls in Malaysia, a six-level mall with a net lettable area of 1.8 million sq. ft. Opened in 1999, it is the first megamall in Malaysia and positioned as a family, tourist and lifestyle destination for both local and out-of-state residents (Malaysians staying outside of Kuala Lumpur). Mid Valley Megamall has over 500 tenants, including anchor tenants Aeon and Golden Screen Cinemas, and specialty retailers like Yves Saint Lauren, Sulwhasoo, Victoria's Secret (LB), Steve Madden (SHOO), etc.

The Gardens Mall was opened in 2007 and positioned as a premium fashion mall with international luxury brands to complement Mid Valley Megamall. It targets upper-middle to upper-income families and expatriates in the vicinity. The Gardens Mall's tenants include Louis Vuitton (LVMHF), Hermes, Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY, OTCPK:PRDSF), Gucci, Bvlgari, Patek Philippe, Rolex, etc.

Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall, linked to each other at both car park and retail levels, are quality prime assets, which means the perceived lack of diversification for IGB as a dual-asset REIT is less of a concern.

Firstly, the occupancy rates of Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall were 99.3% and 97.2%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. Since IGB REIT's listing in September 2012, Mid Valley Megamall's occupancy rate has been consistently above 99%, while the occupancy rate for The Gardens Mall has been at least 97% for the past six years. In other words, both of IGB REIT's malls have been close to full occupancy for the past couple of years since listing, which is a validation of the quality of the two assets.

IGB REIT's weighted average portfolio occupancy of 98.3% is significantly higher than that of its Malaysian retail REIT peers. Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust (CMMT:MK), Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (HEKT:MK), and Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT:MK), which each own multiple properties, i.e., 5-6 investment properties, have relatively lower portfolio occupancy rates of 92.3%, 92.1%, and 91.6%, respectively. Clearly, having just two retail malls has not hurt IGB REIT's performance.

Secondly, IGB REIT has the highest proportion of variable rent or turnover rent as a percentage of total rental income among Malaysian retail REITs. While IGB REIT does not disclose the exact proportion of variable rent, sell-side brokers and the media have estimated the REIT's variable rent-to-total rental income ratio to be approximately in the double digits at 12-13%, versus single-digit ratios for its peers. This implies IGB REIT enjoys the best of both worlds: the base rent accounting for more than 80% of its rental income provides stability and protection, while the variable rent income portion offers upside based on tenant sales performance. From the tenant's perspective, a higher proportion of variable rent means it has less cost pressure during periods when sales are down, and there is an alignment of interests between the tenant and the landlord (the REIT).

This is consistent with IGB REIT's IPO prospectus, which states:

Based on a typical retail tenancy of the Properties, the monthly rent payable by the tenants would be the aggregate of (i) based or percentage rent, whichever is higher, and (ii) service and promotional charges. The percentage rent is typically calculated based on an agreed percentage of a tenant's monthly gross sales.

Thirdly, IGB REIT delivered a decent 8% rental reversion for 2018, as disclosed by Managing Director Robert Tan at the REIT's Annual General Meeting this year. The 8% rental reversion for IGB REIT's retail malls compares favorably with the 3.9% growth in retail sales for Malaysia in 2018 and the 4.9% forecasted growth in Malaysia retail sales for 2018. IGB REIT's healthy, high-single digit rental reversion is another reflection of the quality of the two shopping malls it owns, as it suggests that either existing tenants were willingly to pay higher rents when they renew their leases or IGB REIT is able to attract new and better tenants who paid a higher rental rate compared with the prior tenants.

Also, IGB REIT's rental reversions are superior to its peers. Hektar REIT's rental reversion was a lower 5.4% for 2018, while Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust had a negative -2.8% rental reversion for its retail portfolio.

On the flip side, IGB REIT's key risks relate to weak consumer sentiment leading to declining retail sales, and property acquisitions being delayed or executed at prices that are not yield-accretive.

With respect to new property asset acquisitions, IGB has been a dual-asset REIT since its listing in September 2012, and this is likely to remain the case for a few more years. It is expected that IGB REIT's parent and sponsor, IGB Berhad, will likely inject Mid Valley SouthKey Megamall, a mall located in Johor Bahru Malaysia which opened its doors to shoppers in April 2019, in a few years' time when the new asset stabilizes. IGB REIT has a right of first refusal to acquire assets from IGB Berhad.

IGB REIT offers a 4.7% dividend yield based on its share price of RM1.94 as of June 24, 2019, and FY2018 DPU of RM0.0919. It is also trading at a historical high P/B of 1.78, based on its NAV of RM1.09 as of March 31, 2019. IGB REIT's gearing of 23% is significantly below the Malaysian REIT statutory gearing limit of 50%. I elaborate on the merits of investing in REITs with a low gearing in the next selection.

Bottom-Up Metrics: REITs With Low Gearing

Balance sheet strength is one of the most important stock selection criteria, as it protects the downside (bankruptcy) and offers upside akin to a call option (excess cash or capacity for additional borrowings can be used for accretive acquisitions).

Balance sheet strength is even more critical for REITs, as they are mandated by law to pay out substantially all or close to all of their distributable income as dividends, which implies that they are reliant on capital markets to fund additional operating expenses (beyond what their operating cash flow can support), such as asset enhancement initiatives and also new acquisitions. In the worst case, if a REIT's operating revenue and net property income decline to a point where they can't cover operating and finance expenses (interest on debt), it is possible for a REIT to go into liquidation, just like any other company. Also, in a market downturn, REITs might see their property assets revalued downwards in the annual valuation exercise, which could see their gearing go up, with the same amount of debt but a lower asset value.

If one wants to assess the upside potential for a REIT with low gearing, the concept of debt headroom is important. REITs listed in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand have statutory gearing (defined as aggregate borrowings as a percentage of total gross asset value of a REIT) limits or caps of 45%, 50%, 45%, and 60% (for REITs with an investment grade credit rating, 35% for those without) respectively. Debt headroom refers to the amount of additional borrowings REITs can take on further before they hit the statutory gearing limits. While new property acquisitions can be funded via a mix of debt and equity, a REIT having more debt headroom can theoretically do a larger amount of acquisitions.

Investing in a REIT with low gearing and, consequently, high debt headroom is similar to having a free call option on future yield-accretive acquisitions the REIT can potentially execute by leveraging up.

I screened for Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand with the lowest gearing. Gearing is calculated as total debt divided by total assets. The 10 Asian REITs with the strongest balance sheets are presented below:

Top 10 Asian REITs With The Lowest Gearing

Malaysia-listed Tower Real Estate Investment Trust (TRET:MK) has a gearing of 0.02%. Thailand-listed Grande Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (GAHREIT:TB) has a gearing of 0.23%. Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (823:HK.) has a gearing of 10.7%. Thailand-listed LH Shopping Centers Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (LHSC:TB) has a gearing of 12.6% Malaysia-listed KIP REIT (KIP:MK) has a gearing of 16.0% Thailand-listed Gland Office Leasehold REIT (GLANDRT:TB) has a gearing of 16.6% Thailand-listed Dusit Thani Freehold & Leasehold REIT (DREIT:TB) has a gearing of 17.2% Malaysia-listed KLCCP Stapled Group (KLCCSS:MK) has a gearing of 17.3% Hong Kong-listed Champion REIT (2778:HK.) has a gearing of 17.6%. Thailand-listed Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (GVREIT:TB) has a gearing of 18.0%.

Note that headline gearing for REITs might be understated in certain cases, as the figure does not include quasi-debt instruments like perpetual securities, which are recognized as equity (rather than debt) under accounting rules. Notwithstanding, REITs have to pay distributions on perpetual securities first before they can pay out dividends to unitholders. In other words, perpetual securities rank ahead of common equity with respect to distributions.

Also, a low gearing might indicate a "lazy balance sheet" where the REIT manager is unable to find yield-accretive assets to acquire, either due to the lack of quality assets that are available at attractive valuations or the high trading yield (and under-valuation) of the REIT which makes yield-accretive acquisitions difficult even with leverage.

Events: REIT Sponsor States Intention To Divest Assets

Mapletree Investments is a real estate development, investment, capital and property management company headquartered in Singapore with assets under management of approximately S$46.3 billion as of March 31, 2018. In a recent media interview, Mapletree Investments Group CEO, Mr. Hiew Yoon Khong, highlighted Mapletree's target to invest S$3-5 billion every year which is expected to be financed by asset disposal of equivalent value.

Mapletree is the parent and sponsor of four REITs listed in Singapore, namely Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF, MLT:SP), Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF, MINT:SP), Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MAGIC:SP.), and Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF, MCT:SP).

The inference from the media interview is that sponsor Mapletree is likely to inject assets into its REITs for the foreseeable future. I will focus on Mapletree Commercial Trust and the potential injection of Mapletree Business City II for the purpose of the article.

Mapletree Commercial Trust owns a mix of five office and retail properties - VivoCity, Mapletree Business City I, PSA Building, Mapletree Anson, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront - with a total net lettable area of 3.9 million sq. ft. It has the right of first refusal to acquire seven investment properties in Singapore from its sponsor. These seven properties are HarbourFront Centre, HarbourFront Tower One, HarbourFront Tower Two, Mapletree Lighthouse, PSA Vista, St. James Power Station, and Mapletree Business City II.

Mapletree Business City II, adjacent to Mapletree Commercial Trust's Mapletree Business City I, with a net lettable area of 1.19 million sq. ft., is a likely asset injection candidate. Mapletree Commercial Trust previously acquired the office and business park components of Mapletree Business City I from its sponsor Mapletree Investments in August 2016 for S$1.78 billion. The construction of Mapletree Business City II was completed in April 2016. Mapletree Business City II was close to full occupancy at 99.4% as of March 31, 2019, implying that it is a stabilized asset that could be injected into Mapletree Commercial Trust. Both Mapletree Business City I and Mapletree Business City II are large-scale integrated office and business park complexes with Grade-A building specifications, located in the Alexandra Precinct.

Mapletree Commercial Trust has the balance sheet to support the acquisition of Mapletree Business City II. As of March 31, 2019, its gearing was a comfortable 33.1%, implying a debt headroom of approximately S$800 million at 40% gearing. Assuming Mapletree Business City II is valued at S$1,200 per sq. ft. (benchmarked against the valuation of Mapletree Business City I at S$2.018 billion, or S$1,182 per sq. ft.), it will cost Mapletree Commercial Trust S$1.4 billion to buy the asset. If Mapletree Commercial Trust chooses to fund the acquisition with a 50:50 debt-to-equity mix, S$700 million of new borrowings is well within its current debt headroom. Mapletree Commercial Trust trades at 1.29 times P/B and 4.4% dividend yield, based on its share price of S$2.06 as of June 24, 2019, Net Asset Value of S$1.60 per share and FY2018 DPU of S$0.0914. Given that Mapletree Commercial Trust is trading above book and its current valuations are higher than the historical averages (P/B of 1.1 times and dividend yield of 5.7%), an equity issuance is unlikely to be dilutive for current unitholders.

Alternatively, Mapletree Commercial Trust could potentially divest Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey premium office building located in Singapore’s Central Business District, to finance the acquisition of Mapletree Business City II. Mapletree Anson is valued by independent valuers at S$728 million, or S$2,205 per sq. ft. As a comparison, an office building in the same vicinity as Mapletree Anson, Twenty Anson, was sold for S$516 million, or S$2,500 per sq. ft. in June 2018. In other words, Mapletree Commercial Trust could potentially raise S$825 million in divestment proceeds if it sells Mapletree Anson at S$2,500 per sq. ft. If Mapletree Commercial Trust chooses this route, borrowings and disposal proceeds are sufficient to fund the acquisition - it doesn't have to raise additional equity.

In summary, an accretive acquisition of Mapletree Business City II, approximately 30% the size of Mapletree Commercial Trust's current property portfolio in terms of net lettable area, could act as a catalyst for the latter.

As mentioned above, there are three factors supporting the acquisition of Mapletree Business City II. Firstly, Mapletree Commercial Trust's sponsor and parent Mapletree Investments has targeted to invest S$3-5 billion every year to be financed by asset disposals. A S$1.4 billion sale of Mapletree Business City II will help to meet half or a third of the annual target. Secondly, Mapletree Commercial Trust has the rights of first refusal to acquire Mapletree Business City II, and the timing is right, with Mapletree Business City II reaching close to full occupancy. Thirdly, Mapletree Commercial Trust is not expected to have difficulties financing the acquisition of Mapletree Business City II.

Closing Thoughts

Although REITs are often perceived as a specialized category of stocks, there are common universal principles applicable to both stocks and REITs. One of them is the investment criterion of a strong balance sheet. In this week of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly, I screened for Asian REITs with the lowest gearing (debt-to-assets).

With respect to downside protection, REITs with low gearing are at lower risk of either breaching debt covenants or statutory gearing limit for REITs.

In terms of upside potential, REITs with gearing significantly below the statutory gearing cap have the flexibility or debt headroom to finance future acquisitions. IGB REIT and Mapletree Commercial Trust are good examples of this, with sufficient debt headroom to fund future asset acquisitions.

