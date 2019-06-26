Merck Throws Its Hat Into The Ring With Keytruda For Treating Subset Of Lung Cancer Patients

Merck (MRK) announced that it had received FDA approval for treating patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) using its anti-PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda. This win sets up Merck to compete against Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which had already received approval for a third-line therapy treating SCLC back in August of 2018. This will allow Merck to expand its reach for Keytruda, which continues to dominate the lung cancer space. Not only that, but total sales of Keytruda are still above those of Opdivo.

FDA Approval Sets Up A Sizeable Niche Market Opportunity

The FDA specifically approved Keytruda for the treatment of patients with metastatic SCLC who have progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of treatment. In essence, Keytruda was approved as third line treatment for this patient population. Lung cancer occurs when cells on the lung become abnormal and grow out of control. For SCLC it typically occurs for those who are smokers. It is estimated that SCLC accounts for between 10% to 15% of all lung cancer cases.

Marketing approval happened earlier than expected thanks to accelerated approval. The reason for achieving accelerated approval was because of the objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) that were observed in studies. A couple of studies known as KEYNOTE-158 and KEYNOTE-028 used Keytruda as a monotherapy to treat these patients with SCLC. These patients had been able to show impressive responses and duration of response. Especially, since some patients had taken at least 2 or 3 prior lines of therapy.

Competition In Place

Keytruda continues to be a top-selling drug over Opdivo. With Merck's Keytruda getting its hat into the ring in the SCLC space, that will set up a clash with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo. Opdivo was approved to treat metastatic third-line SCLC back in August of 2018. However, now that Keytruda has been approved for the very same indication that may be a problem for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is good news for Merck, because it already has a huge presence in the lung cancer space. Matter of fact, it has been the best in terms of sales in this particular type of cancer.

However, the latest addition of Keytruda being approved for third-line SCLC will only add to its market dominance. There is still another competitor in good shape. This is Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) which has its immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq. The reason why I state that it is in good shape is because it was able to land FDA approval for first-line SCLC patients. It was the first company to do so. It is expected that Roche could generate about $1.5 billion in sales for Tecentriq in this patient setting. That's because these patients are not only untreated patients, but they have extensive-stage SCLC.

What extensive-stage means for SCLC is that the cancer has metastasized or spread outside of the lung area to other parts of the body. Tecentriq plus chemotherapy extended patients lives by 12.3 months, compared to only 10.3 months for those on chemo. This may not seem like much, but I will be the first to say it was very good news. That's because before Tecentriq plus chemo achieved this type of extended survival, it had been the first meaningful advance in over 20 years.

Why would Merck be concerned about front-line extensive-stage SCLC? That's because Merck is running its own study that is exploring Keytruda in combination with etoposide and platinum-based chemotherapy in front-line extensive-stage SCLC. This study is known as KEYNOTE-604. It is expected that this late-stage study could be completed by December of 2019. With positive data from this study as well, that would give Merck another leg up in the lung cancer space. It would also allow this Keytruda combination to be a direct competitor to Roche's Tecentriq.

Conclusion

Merck has already been dominating most of the lung cancer space with Keytruda. The latest approval makes a push into Bristol-Myers Squibb's territory with the 3rd-line SCLC population. Then Merck even has to see what happens on another front. This would be the use of Keytruda for the treatment of front-line extensive-stage SCLC. The risk here is that Roche has already received approval with Tecentriq for this indication. How well Merck's Keytruda does for this indication will highly depend upon the data released from KEYNOTE-604. There is no guarantee that this particular study will be successful. Still, Merck continues to be at the top in the lung cancer space. It's possible that could change in the future, but for the time being it remains on top.

