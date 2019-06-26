Steer Clear Of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) gives investors exposure to a number of oilfield services companies, including mid-to-small caps. It has a more diverse portfolio than other oilfield services ETFs, most of which are top-heavy funds. But it doesn’t look like the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is well prepared to face the challenging business environment. I expect XES to underperform in the near future and investors should avoid this fund.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is one of the largest and well-known funds. It tracks the performance of oil and gas equipment and service providers. It has $177.59 million of assets under management which makes it the second-largest oilfield services ETF behind the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which has $679.7 million of net assets. The other leading oilfield services funds are iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) and Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services Portfolio ETF (PXJ) which have $107 million and $14 million of assets under management, respectively.

What I like about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, or XES, is that it is one of the cheapest ETFs among its peers since it comes with an expense ratio of just 0.35%. This means that the fund charges $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. OIH also features an identical expense ratio, but IEZ and PXJ are more expensive and charge 0.43% and 0.63%, respectively.

Image: Author

The XES tracks the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index which consists of oilfield service providers from the broader S&P Total Market Index. The companies must also meet certain market and liquidity requirements to be included in the index. However, what separates XES from other ETFs is that it gives investors exposure to more oilfield equipment and service providers than other funds, and it uses a modified equal-weighted methodology to rank the stocks.

XES’s portfolio consists of 40 oil equipment and services companies and its top 3 holdings are Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), TechnipFMC Plc (FTI), and Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ). Due to its reliance on the modified equal-weighted methodology, the ETF isn’t heavily tilted towards any single stock. Its top holding gets just 5.24% of the net assets while the top 10 account for just 43% of the assets.

That’s in contrast to a majority of ETFs in the energy universe which is filled with top-heavy funds in which the largest company in the industry by market cap gets the top place in the portfolio as well as a significant chunk of the net assets. The OIH and IEZ are such funds whose two largest holdings are Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) – two of the world’s largest oilfield services providers. Although both OIH and IEZ give investors exposure to dozens of other oilfield services companies, they allocate around 34% to 40% of the assets to Schlumberger and Halliburton alone. This concentrated allocation makes the funds less diverse and its performance gets heavily influenced by movements in Schlumberger and Halliburton stocks. XES, on the other hand, gives industry-wide exposure to investors, including to a number of mid- and small-cap stocks which are an important part of the oilfield services industry but get ignored by the top-heavy ETFs.

That being said, this may look great on paper but it’s not necessarily a good thing.

The oilfield services industry has been under pressure for the last few weeks and it doesn’t seem like the business environment will improve in 2019. The shale drillers aren’t prepared to increase capital expenditure and drilling activity as they face pressure from Wall Street to create value for shareholders. Companies ranging from the biggest independent oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) to smaller operators such as Parsley Energy (PE) have been exercising capital discipline by keeping spending in check, focusing on generating free cash flows, returning capital to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, and improving financial health by cutting down debt. The latest drop in the spot price of the US oil from more than $66 to close to $57 a barrel might make oil producers even more cautious, who will continue to keep a lid on capital expenditure. This creates a challenging situation for oilfield services companies who will find it difficult to grow revenues and earnings.

The business environment could remain weak in 2020 as well since the oil prices could get weighed down by excess supplies. A number of analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production in 2020 as oil supplies will exceed demand. As per various estimates, including from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit, the excess oil supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd next year. The soft fundamentals will likely cap oil price gains and the weak prices will prevent oil producers from meaningfully increasing capital expenditure and drilling activity.

In my view, the tough market conditions will have a negative impact on the performance of all oilfield services ETFs, but XES could be hit harder than others. That’s because the big boys of the oilfield services industry, particularly large-cap operators like Schlumberger, are well positioned to weather the slump. But XES’s portfolio is heavily tilted towards mid and small cap stocks. The weighted average market cap of XES’s holdings is $5.08 billion and the median is just $1 billion. By comparison, the OIH, where Schlumberger and Halliburton get more than a third of the assets, has a weighted average market cap of more than $19 billion.

The small companies might struggle more than the large-caps during the downturn. The large-caps are usually well-established companies with a diverse customer base, significant operations in the international markets where the business environment is better, and are in decent financial health. Most small-caps, however, don’t have these advantages.

Shares of XES have fallen by 18% in the last three months and I believe the ETF will likely continue performing poorly in the future. Its high exposure to mid and small-cap stocks could drive its underperformance as compared to OIH. Investors should avoid XES.

In my opinion, instead of loading up on a number of oilfield services stocks through an ETF, investors will be better served if they only buy high-quality names like Schlumberger which have a large customer base, a decent balance sheet, and a solid track record of consistently generating free cash flows even during the down cycles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.