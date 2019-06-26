Investors Are Too Jittery For This To Be A Top

In the race to predict the next major market top, analysts are outdoing themselves in painting a bearish picture for U.S. equities. And while there are admittedly a few signs that could be used to justify a bearish stance, the overall weight of technical and fundamental evidence still support the bullish case for stocks. In today’s report I’ll make the case that before the market’s next top is in we should see a rotation out of defensive plays, including utilities, Treasury bonds, and gold. Until investors abandon these defensive positions in favor of riskier assets, the bull should continue to hold preeminence this summer.

As often happens when the major indices approach record high levels, financial news headlines have become decidedly more sanguine. An example of this was the headline of an opinion piece appearing on the MarketWatch news site for June 24, entitled: “Technical indicators are bullish as stock market benchmarks attempt new highs.” This is one of many signs that investors are starting to come out of their defensive shells and embrace a more bullish posture.

Don’t let that fool you into thinking that the bears have capitulated, however. The latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed that bullish investors increased by only 3% last week despite the impressive run to new highs in the Dow and SPX. What’s more, there are only 29.5% of AAII members who describe themselves as bullish. That’s an absurdly low percentage given that the SPX just hit an all-time high. It definitely suggests that there’s a lot more room on the upside before the market becomes too saturated with bulls to sustain the rising trend in stock prices.

Meanwhile, the widely followed CNN Business Fear & Greed Index has only just reached the neutral stage after the last several weeks of rising equity prices. The latest index reading was 51%, which indicates an almost perfect balance between the bulls and bears. Historically, this indicator reached an extremely bullish reading (e.g. around 85% or higher) whenever a major market top is being made. So according to this particular poll there’s also still room for increasing optimism on the part of small investors before this bull has run his course.

These are only two examples of the lack of ebullience out there in the face of record stock prices. The psychological profile of retail investors right now suggests that we’ve got a long way to go before there are too many bulls and not enough bears to support higher stock prices.

Beyond sentiment polls, an even bigger indication that investors are still extremely nervous can be seen in the high demand for safety assets. Indeed, whatever demand does exist for stocks right now among small investors seems to be concentrated among safe-havens like utilities, consumer staples, and real estate equities. An example of this can be seen in the following graph of the Dow Jones Utilities Average (DJUA). The Dow Utilities have climbed virtually non-stop during the last two months, which overlaps the time when investors have become increasingly worried about the global economic outlook and the possibility for a recession. Utilities are most popular when investors are afraid, and the steady rise in the DJUA is evidence that fear is still high in the air. This can also be taken as another support for the bull market from a contrarian perspective since it contributes to the “wall of worry” that every bull needs to climb.

Also confirming the continued strength of the bull market’s wall of worry is the fact that U.S. Treasury bonds remain immensely popular with institutional and individual investors alike. The rising trend in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is even more impressive than the rally in utility stocks, as shown below. A sustained rally in Treasury prices over a period of several weeks is ordinarily a sign that fear, not greed, is the dominant emotion on Wall Street.

By far the biggest testament to the nervous condition of most investors today is the fact that the ultimate safe haven asset, namely gold, is on a rip-and-tear. Shown here is the continuous contract for gold over the last six months. Clearly, the past month has seen a tremendous influx of money flowing into gold. It’s no coincidence that the timing of gold’s rally occurred around the time of last month’s stock market low, when fear bordering on panic reached a fever pitch. Investors have since flocked to the safety of gold while continued worries over the outcome of the U.S.-China trade battle and more recently, the potential for conflict in the Middle East, have escalated.

In view of the immense demand for safety right now, the bull market is in no danger of ending anytime soon. Indeed, the widespread fears which these safe haven assets currently reflect should continue to support and elevate stock prices in the months to come. Only when there is evidence of rotation out of the defensive assets mentioned above and into riskier equities (notably tech stocks) will there be a cause for concern. History shows that a bull market doesn’t normally end until safe-haven assets are liquidated and risk aversion declines appreciably. Clearly we have a ways to go before we arrive at that stage.

From a fundamental perspective, it’s also worth mentioning that the basis of any bull market in stocks is a rising trend in corporate profits. Corporate profits are still near all-time highs and liquidity remains abundant. In his latest blog, Scott Grannis points out that stock prices are vulnerable only if corporate profits decline, “but presumably that would occur only if there is some shock to the economy (e.g., a recession caused by overly tight monetary policy, an increase in corporate tax rates, a natural disaster, a war, etc.).” He adds that as long as corporate profits remain at current levels relative to GDP, around 9-10%, then there’s no reason to assume stocks are vulnerable to a major plunge.

If there’s a potential blight on the current equity market landscape, it’s in the fact that there has been a tendency for stocks on both major exchanges to make above-normal new 52-week lows lately. Historically, whenever the number of stocks on the NYSE making new lows exceeds 40 for several consecutive days it suggests an above-average amount of selling is taking place somewhere within the market. An examination of the daily new lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq reveals that the lows aren’t heavily concentrated in one specific sector, but are dispersed among many industry groups. The main areas of weakness include the pharmaceutical, energy, entertainment, and bricks-and-mortar retail groups.

Normally this would concern me, but an even bigger consideration is that there are still far more NYSE-listed stocks making new highs than new lows. As long as the momentum of new highs minus lows continues to rise, it favors a rising path of least resistance for stock prices in the aggregate. This rising path is reflected in the following graph of the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new highs and lows. As long as this indicator is rising, a bullish near-term stance toward equities is still justified.

A paramount concern for the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend is the 120-day new highs-lows rate of change on the NYSE. This indicator also supports the bull market this summer (below). It’s also another reason why selling short right now would be a huge risk for investors and is likely to backfire. This indicator has confirmed the stock market’s underlying strength all year and still points to rising prices ahead.

In summary, investors remain far too nervous for the bull market to end anytime soon. Safe haven assets such as gold, bonds, and utilities are in high demand right now. This underscores the jittery nature of the average investor, and it’s a reason for maintaining an optimistic outlook for the broad equity market this summer. Until we see rotation out of these safety assets and into riskier stocks, investors should assume the bull market’s “wall of worry” is firmly intact. Internal momentum and corporate profits, meanwhile, are also paving the way for higher stock prices in the coming months. A bullish posture toward equities is therefore still warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $48.00 level as my initial stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I plan to take some profit in this ETF after it exceeds the $46.75 level (a 5% profit) and I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.