In Spite Of Stimulus Talks, The Euro Could Strengthen

Having been one of the weakest performing currencies this year, the euro has rebounded significantly against other major currencies this June:

Source: investing.com

This is in spite of the fact that ECB chief Mario Draghi announced the possibility of further stimulus to boost economic growth. So, what has been the reason for the rise of the euro, and can we expect this to continue from here?

Firstly, with the prospect of further stimulus having only been recently announced, there is a good chance that the euro could decline as a result. However, the euro has not shown any signs of a downtrend in the past week.

The euro and the greenback are at two polar opposite ends at this time - the dollar continues to reach new highs, while the euro continues to trade near lows against the dollar. That said, with the Federal Reserve having announced its intention to cut rates next year in order to spur economic growth, the dollar has far further to fall than the euro does.

On a longer-term basis, the euro has continued to trade around the 1.05 - 1.15 level against the dollar since 2015:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, the euro is still trading near levels where quantitative easing was in full force in any case - it is unlikely that renewed measures would send the euro much lower than it has already gone.

In fact, with the EUR/USD having previously seen a high of 1.25 back in 2018, there is a possibility that the currency could rise to this level once again - which is quite possible should we see the U.S. dollar depreciate as a result of anticipated interest rate cuts.

Moreover, it is possible that economic activity in the eurozone is not as dire as the ECB is anticipating. For instance, the Purchasing Manager’s Index indicated a rise to a seven-month high on the back of growth in the services sector. Should we see a further rebound in growth, then this could be an indication that a stimulus is not particularly necessary to stimulate economic activity. In this case, I would see the euro rising significantly against the dollar.

The euro is already trading near lows relative to the dollar, and in my view has more upside than downside at this point. While growth concerns remain for the euro zone, the U.S. dollar is showing signs of declining and I anticipate that the euro will rise as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.