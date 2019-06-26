Keep A Close Eye On Tyson's Raised & Rooted Brand

The Blended Burger will be the only mass produced burger made of both pea proteins and meat, which makes it a unique product that could be very popular among flexitarians.

Their Raised & Rooted brand will not add significant value to their core business, but conveys that Tyson is willing to enter new markets.

Intro

Tyson (TSN) is one of the world's largest meat producers and is beginning to venture off into the faux-meat market. With a secular trend skewed towards healthy alternatives and sustainability, Tyson is launching Raised & Rooted, a brand focused on delivering customers alternatives to their traditionally fully meat-based products.

Tyson is targeting customers who are ‘flexitarians’, which means that participants eat mostly plant-based products but can consume meat in moderation. This is an interesting strategy that I believe will make their blended burger, which is half meat and half plant-based an incredibly popular product. Tyson does have direct competitors such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and others, but Tyson sets themselves apart because they offer a variety of products under the Raised & Rooted name and are catering to a unique crowd.

Although the Raised & Rooted brand will not significantly boost the revenue of Tyson immediately, this brand bodes well for Tyson's future success and ability to keep up with market trends.

Growing Alternative Protein Market

The alternative meat market is growing at a significant pace with many states experiencing a growth at over 14% with the 3-year average constant growth rate of 12.5%.

Source: Tyson

With this, more companies are entering this space to capitalize on the rapid growth of this space. As mentioned earlier, Tyson faces major competition from a variety of companies but is uniquely positioned as they are trying to market to the ‘flexitarians’ and are even a healthier alternative to the other brands.

Many people are ditching real-meat burgers for plant-based burgers but fail to realize that many of these faux-meat patties are unhealthier than many traditional burgers. This is where the Raised & Rooted burger steps in and offers a product that is only 2/3 the calories of a Beyond Burger, and 1/3 the fat all while having the same amount of protein.

Source: Tyson

Along with this product, which is expected to launch in the fall of this year, Tyson is also launching a plant-based chicken nugget product that is made of pea protein isolate and egg whites which should launch in the late summer of this year.

Both of these products claim to have the taste of real meat and I am intrigued because the faux-chicken nuggets offer themselves to parents looking for a healthy alternative for their kids. Along with this, Tyson has been able to position their brands for success with almost every brand being No. 1 in their category.

Source: Tyson

With Tyson products being featured in almost every supermarket, it can be inferred that the Raised & Rooted brand will be able to gain shelf space in the typical stores such as Walmart and Target as well as specialty health-focused stores.

Concerns

Although I love Tyson’s extensive supply chain and unique Raised & Rooted products, the Blended Burger may fall into no-mans land. My concern is that it does not cater to specifically vegetarians or meat-lovers, but a subsection that would like both. There is no product currently widely available on the market that features a mix of plants and meat like the Blended Burger, so Tyson has to establish the market. Obviously, this comes with some risks, but also the potential reward of the first-movers advantage.

With this said, I believe that there is a growing demand for a healthier burger that is not fully meat. If Raised & Rooted can capitalize on this market it should increase Tyson’s top line.

Revenue Increase

To roughly estimate the revenue increases the Raised & Rooted brand will bring to Tyson, I will use Beyond Meat’s retail revenue from their most recent financial report. These brands do deviate in their selling approaches, but when Raised & Rooted launch their first products this should give a rough estimate of the potential revenues.

From March to June of 2019, Beyond Meat had revenues in their retail sector of $19.57 million. This grew at a pace of over 200% quarter over quarter for Beyond which conveys that there is a substantial market for plant-based products and people are loving the non-meat options. With Tyson’s breadth of suppliers, this number should be very comparable as they have the ability to enter stores with relative ease. Exactly pinpointing the future potential of the Raised & Rotted brand is difficult, but in the near term, we can approximate a gain of $20 million for the quarter after they launch, and a conservative estimate of $20 million each quarter for the remainder of the year.

This would give Tyson a very conservative estimate of $80 million in increased revenues for the year. Adding this number to the current revenues would give Tyson a yearly revenue of $40.766 billion, an increase of .19%. This is a relatively insignificant number and it does not properly convey the future potential the Raised & Rooted brand has for growth.

I believe that these are ‘proof of concept’ ideas, and if they succeed, Tyson will be able to properly allocate resources to increase their plant-based meat exposure.

Conclusion

For now, the implantation of the Raised & Rooted brand will not significantly boost revenues but opens up an avenue of exploration for the traditionally meat-based company. It conveys that Tyson is able to keep up with market trends and is establishing a brand to keep up with the growing alternative protein market.

As for now, I like the Raised & Rooted brand, but I will be curious to see how it performs when their products hit the shelves later this year. I don’t think this is enough to warrant an immediate buy of this stock, but I would keep a close eye on the progress the Raised & Rooted brand is making for Tyson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.