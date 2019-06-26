HYT: A High-Yield Fund At A Discounted Price

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (HYT) as an investment option at its current market price. With the market at elevated levels across both the equity and fixed-income spaces, finding value at the present moment can be a difficult challenge. While I primarily use PIMCO CEFs for the majority of my leveraged debt exposure, the funds I typically trade are at very high valuations, which has prompted me to look elsewhere for value.

This brings me to HYT, which is a high-yield corporate debt CEF, that sports a discount to NAV that is close to double digits. In addition to the discounted valuation, the fund has maintained a steady income stream since last June, when it raised its distribution by about 3%. Furthermore, from a macro perspective, high-yield debt has performed very strongly in 2019, due to multiple underlying conditions that continue today. Interest rates remain low, corporate profits are strong, new issuance has declined (helping to limit outstanding supply), and interest coverage has improved. All of these factors should help high-yield securities perform well in the second half of the year.

Background

First, a little about HYT. The fund's primary objective is "to provide shareholders with current income," with a secondary objective to "provide shareholders with capital appreciation." The fund invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. Currently, HYT is trading at $10.68/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.09%. This is my first review of HYT, and has come about primarily because of the strong underlying performance of the high-yield corporate bond market. In fact, Q1 was one of the quarters for high-yield corporate debt in decades, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, this historical out-performance justifiably caught my eye, and makes me ponder if the second half of 2019 would be just as kind to funds like HYT. While I generally think matching the performance illustrated above will be extremely difficult, I do predict that many of the positive economic conditions that led to these gains will persist in the market going forward. Therefore, I view HYT in a positive light, and will explain why in detail below.

High-Yield Macro Perspective: Tight Supply And Improving Interest Coverage

To start, I want to look at the high-yield corporate bond market as a whole, before I drill down into why I like HYT specifically. As mentioned above, this is a sector that has performed extremely well so far this year, so examining the why behind this performance is critical to forecasting if gains are likely to continue.

One reason behind the gains is related to supply, or rather, lack of supply. Corporate bond issuance (at least in the high-yield sector) has been on the decline over the past few years. This makes sense because, as interest rates were rising, it made less financial sense for corporations to borrow heavily. Last year there was a marked drop in overall issuance, as the Fed increased interest rates on four separate occasions. In 2019, despite zero increases so far, year-to-date issuance has continued to decrease, compared to where it stood at this time last year, as shown below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see from the graph, after a spike in issuance in 2017, high-yield corporate bonds have seen their new supply levels decrease for the past two years. Importantly, the supply hitting the market in the first half of the year is at a lower level than the average for the past decade. The impact of this is that it is helping support prices for the outstanding bonds, as demand has remained high, while supply has been tight. This is positive for the underlying value of the bonds, as well as funds like HYT, which hold them.

A second reason behind the recent out-performance has been the improvement of coverage ratios and the lower amount of debt within the broader high-yield space. Specifically, as companies have re-financed debt and improved earnings (on average), the impact of the interest expenses on balance sheets is decreasing. This reality has reached a point where the average coverage ratio is around 4.3, indicating an accelerating, positive trend that began in late 2017, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see from the graph, total leverage has also declined, which has a close negative correlation with interest expense coverage ratios. Issuance of bonds is down, which I mentioned in the previous paragraph, and that is helping to bring down the total debt burden. The impact over the past few years is quite significant, with the median gross leverage ratio sitting at 3.8x, which is down from a peak of 4.6x from two years ago.

My takeaway here is that the underlying fundamentals in the high-yield corporate bond market are quite favorable, which tells me the out-performance in this sector is supported by hard data. While these situations can certainly reverse, sometimes quickly, given that these trends have continued into 2019, I have comfort that the sector will continue to see gains.

Interest Rate Outlook Supports Fixed Income

Another macroeconomic development that is supporting fixed-income classes of all types, including high-yield corporate bonds, has been investor expectations regarding short-term interest rate movements. While we saw four interest rate increases last year, the tone this year set by the Federal Reserve has been markedly dovish. While the Fed has maintained a neutral policy for the first half of the year, the market sentiment right now is to expect interest rate cuts going forward. This has been due to ongoing uncertainty regarding global growth, which has been triggered in large part to trade disputes and geopolitical risks. While the Fed has not articulated future cuts directly, the notable development in the June FOMC statement was the omission of the word "patient," which investors took to mean some easing is on the way.

While nobody knows for sure what interest rates will be by year-end, the short-term outlook is very dovish. In fact, after the June remarks were made public, the market began to price in a July rate cut with 100% certainty, according to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates. In fact, there is even a strong probability for a .50 basis point cut, according to that data, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

While I personally feel two cuts is quite optimistic, and I don't share the absolute certainty that we will see a cut at all, this sentiment is continuing to drive investor demand towards high-yield products. Furthermore, if rates are cut, the impact should be positive for corporate profitability (all other things being equal). Therefore, this marked turn in investor expectations should continue to support the underlying assets in high-yield funds, such as HYT.

Valuation And Income Production - Two Positives

I now want to turn the focus to HYT individually, and discuss why it is a good option to play the trends I have discussed above. A primary attribute that caught my eye immediately when researching the fund is the sizable discount it trades at on the open market. As an investor primarily in PIMCO CEFs, I am quite used to paying premium prices, sometimes premiums that are quite large. Given my value bias, when the premiums get too high (around 8% and above is my threshold), I start to shop around with other firms for better perceived values. HYT fits this bill, as the current discount for the fund is above 9%, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

While this in and of itself is not a valid reason for buying the fund, I believe it is relatively undervalued, considering the strength in the high-yield corporate sector. Furthermore, the fund's income production is holding up reasonably well, which is another reason I feel the discount is a bit generous.

To illustrate, the chart below highlights key metrics related to HYT's current income production:

Source: BlackRock

As you can see, the fund has a distribution coverage ratio under 100%, which could partially explain the discounted market price. However, the fund has a solid track record of paying its current distribution, and it even saw a raise of 3% last year. With this backdrop, I feel the income stream is fairly reliable and, in fairness, a coverage ratio of almost 92% is not very alarming either. A second point on why I am comfortable with that level is because the fund has positive undistributed net investment income (UNII), clocking in around $.06/share. This represents an income cushion in reserves that the fund's management can use to cover any immediate income shortfall, and sits close to a full month of income. This means, if HYT is able to maintain its 92% coverage ratio, the fund will be able to cover its current distribution with what it has in reserves for the remainder of the year.

My takeaway here is roundly positive. HYT has some positive underlying momentum, and the fund is attractively priced, all while producing enough current income to cover its high distribution rate through 2019. This is a story that seems strong enough to take a chance on.

What Could Go Wrong?

Of course, there are plenty of inherent risks in investing in high-yield corporate debt, and by extension HYT. The primary risk would be slowing economic growth, or even a recession, which would likely pressure corporate earnings significantly. HYT only has about 5% of its assets in investment grade debt, and is primarily invested in bonds with BB or B ratings. If corporate profitability declines, these are likely going to be the firms that are hit hardest, which would threaten both the price of the underlying asset and the income stream.

Furthermore, as I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, the interest rate outlook is supporting asset prices, in both equities and fixed-income. Investors are feeling extremely confident that rate cuts are on the way, which could mean they are setting themselves up for a painful fall if these cuts do not materialize. While the market appears convinced, I am not, and would advise investors to make sure they hedge their bets going forward.

While the Fed is reiterating a more dovish stance, the committee members seem mixed on their attitude towards whether or not rate cuts this year are appropriate. Therefore, I would not go "all-in" on this thesis, and I am making sure my portfolio will be able to withstand a continued neutral policy. This includes not taking on too much credit risk, and only allocating a small portion of my total capital to below investment grade debt at this time.

Bottom-line

The market has had a great run in the first half of 2019, with stocks and bonds both registering impressive gains. However, the market has been quite volatile as well, which is unnerving for most retail investments. With that in mind, I have been divesting some equity positions of late, and shifting that cash into fixed-income products, in both the investment grade and high yield categories. HYT seems like a good fit for me - the discounted price is attractive, the yield is quite high, and the underlying assets are performing well.

Given that I am expecting current market conditions to continue in the second half of the year, I feel confident in expanding my fixed-income positions. Investors are continuing to reach for yield, and lower interest rates will accelerate that reach, as well as support corporate earnings going forward. Therefore, I am beginning to build a position in HYT, and would advise investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

