What To Make Of AbbVie Buying Allergan

Expect cash flow to largely go to debt reduction. Meanwhile, ABBV's dividend appears to be safe.

Whether this deal turns out to be good for investors is largely dependent on management's ability to integrate the merger with little hiccup.

The merger is expected to eventually result in more than $2 billion of annual synergies and cost reduction.

AbbVie (ABBV) has been under pressure for more than a year since it made an all-time high in January 2018.

At the market close on Monday, before the market reaction on Tuesday from the announcement that ABBV was buying Allergan (AGN), ABBV was trading at $78 and change per share, a P/E of about 9.4, while AGN was trading $129 per share and change, a P/E of 7.8.

If bought from the closing price on Monday, AGN would be a value investment for ABBV. Unfortunately, the market always requires the acquirer to pay a premium price.

What's The Actual Deal?

Based on the market close price of ABBV of $78.45 on Monday, ABBV considered AGN for about $63 billion in a cash and stock deal. AGN shareholders will get 0.866 ABBV shares and $120.30 in cash for each AGN share, for a total consideration of $188.24 per AGN share, a premium of 45% from Monday's market close price.

As of writing, ABBV trades at $65.84, which makes AGN worth about $177.31 per share or a P/E of about 10.7. However, currently, AGN trades at about $163.50 or a P/E of about 9.8.

Both Companies Have Questionable Growth

ABBV and AGN have questionable growth. Otherwise, they wouldn't be trading at P/E ratios of less than 10.

ABBV

The biosimilar competition for Humira has begun overseas. Humira is ABBV's star drug that made up 57% of the company's Q1 net revenue of $7.83 billion. In Q1, internationally, Humira net revenues declined 23% on an operational basis due to biosimilar competition. Similarly, biosimilar competition for Humira in the U.S. is going to eat away at the company's top and bottom lines starting in 2023.

That said, in Q1, ABBV's Hematologic Oncology Portfolio climbed 43% on an operational basis with global net revenues of $1.17 billion. But this only contributed to about 15% of Q1 revenue, which won't be able to turn the tide from the full out biosimilar competition in Humira that will occur.

AGN

Allergan's annual revenue growth was about 7.5% from 2015 to 2018, which had largely to do with the combination of Irish-Actavis and U.S.-Allergan in February 2015. In Q1, net revenue declined by 2% year over year.

Investors may also question about AGN's GAAP loss of ($4.1 billion) in 2017, ($5.1 billion) in 2018, and ($2.4 billion) in Q1.

In the Q1 financial results, AGN management gave guidance for 2019: GAAP loss of greater than ($5.70) per share and non-GAAP earnings of more than $16.55 per share. The big discrepancy between the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings was attributable to the impact of about $5.6 billion in amortization, which is a non-cash expense.

As mentioned earlier, Actavis and Allergan merged in 2015. From 2016-2018, AGN's adjusted earnings per share climbed about 24% or about 11% per year. However, it appears the synergies of the merger have played out, and the Street estimates growth to be more modest at 3-7% per year over the next 3-5 years.

... But They Have Strong Cash Flow Generation

ABBV generated free cash flow of $8.27 per share in 2018, which was more than enough to cover for its dividend.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

AGN generated free cash flow of about $16 per share in 2018 and it had a low payout ratio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Will The ABBV-AGN Merger Make The Combined Company Stronger?

Companies always make their announced acquisitions sound good. Investors should keep in mind that studies show that 70-90% of acquisitions fail to generate shareholder value. A large part of the success of a merger rests on management's correct assessment of paying a good valuation for fitting assets and its execution capabilities on the integration.

In any case, AbbVie expects annual pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions of more than $2 billion in the third year of the integration. These will come primarily from reducing overlapping Research & Development resources (about 50%) and reducing Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which is non-production costs including sales & marketing and central support functions (about 40%). Additionally, optimizing the manufacturing and supply chain, and leveraging procurement spend will also lead to cost savings (about 10%).

Furthermore, AbbVie estimates earnings per share accretion of 10% over the first full year of integration with peak accretion of more than 20%.

Portfolio

The combined portfolio of ABBV and AGN will be more diversified. ABBV's portfolio is focused on immunology and oncology, while AGN's 4 key therapeutic areas are medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system, and gastroenterology with its key products being Botox and Restasis.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 7

Management expects the combined company will have top-tier revenue growth of at least 7% on average per year from 2018-2023, compared to the industry average of 3.1%.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 9

Balance Sheet Strength

ABBV currently has an S&P credit rating of A-, while AGN has a rating of BBB. Management expects the combined company to have a credit rating of BBB or better.

At the end of Q1, the combined net debt of ABBV and AGN was $55.75 billion, while the combined company's 2018 operating cash flow was $19 billion. This indicates a cash flow to net debt ratio of 0.34, which isn't the highest of standards. (And this doesn't account for the debt that ABBV will take on to acquire AGN. The cash portion of the deal is $120.30 per AGN share, which equates to $39.4 billion based on the 327.8 million of outstanding AGN shares at the end of Q1.) Management intends to reduce debt by $15-18 billion by 2021 and to deleverage the balance sheet further through 2023.

Dividend Safety

In the merger presentation, AbbVie mentioned that its strong cash flow generation will allow it to "maintain an attractive dividend growth policy."

In 2018, AbbVie paid $5.58 billion of common stock dividends. The stock part of the deal will add another roughly $1.2 billion of dividend obligation for AbbVie based on its current annual payout of $4.28 per share. This implies a payout ratio of about 38% of the 2018 free cash flow of the combined companies.

So, the combined company should be able to at least maintain its dividend, but the priority should be on deleveraging the balance sheet. ABBV currently offers a yield of 6.5%.

Investor Takeaway

Both ABBV and AGN are value stocks that are trading at about 7.9x and 9.7x earnings at their market close prices on Tuesday.

After shareholders and regulatory bodies approve of the deal, whether the merger will be a success or not will largely depend on management's expected correct assessment of paying a good valuation for fitting assets, its capabilities to deliver anticipated synergies and cost reductions, and its capital allocation abilities for debt reduction, investments, and dividend payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.