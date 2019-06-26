The Risk / Reward For The Market Is Skewed To The Downside In The Short Term

We conclude that, despite our expectation of a higher S&P 500 medium to longer term, the risk / reward in the short term is skewed to the downside.

Investment Thesis

The expectations baked into the S&P 500 at current levels of ~2960 are too optimistic in our view. We think the recent rally bringing us to all time highs is unjustified. None of the major risks of the past year have yet been addressed like slowing global growth and trade tensions and new risks have arisen like a 1970’s like oil shock caused by tensions with Iran. Although we expect a higher market in the longer term with the eventual resolution of these issues, we think that near term friction will cause a temporary increase in risk premia. We advise investors to trim their winners and increase their cash allocation and wait to deploy fresh powder to capitalize on market complacency.

Intro

It’s been a good year for pretty much all equity regions / categories after a terrible 2018. There was a strong showing of the S&P500 until May when it reached all time highs amid expectations of a trade deal, patient FED, and improving global economic data. This period of hope was followed with dismay. Detoriorating data in the resilient US coupled with trade tensions with China and Mexico and a broader technology war caused a sell off. Now, though, it seems that the concerns are diminishing again with G20 viewed as a chance for an improvement in relations among global superpowers and easing global central banks. We’re again near all time highs.

Throughout this article, we analyze and evaluate a comprehensive list of macro factors affecting sentiment and earnings outlook and try and decipher what the current SPX price ~2960 entails in terms of risk reward.

Readers should take a look at the brief section regarding trade tensions of our previous article here where we discuss the end-game of the trade war.

A caveat before going further is that this article is a purely tactical view of short term risk / reward. We do not recommend any drastic allocation change but only small tweaking. Our year-end SPX target is just above 3000.

Central Bank Dovishness is Actually the Growth Igniter Bulls Seem to Think

Equity prices were lifted recently thanks to dovish speak from central banks. The easing talk of FED, ECB, RBA, and BoJ, as well as others’, spurred buying over the last few weeks. Bulls expect / hope stimulus will solve the problem of global slowdown and provide valuation support.

We see several issues with this thesis. First and foremost, in our view, the monetary arsenal for stimulus is a lot smaller than what most bulls seem to think. There is some leeway in the US but other developed market central banks are dealing with negative or near zero rates. They may not be able to sufficiently cut rates to spur back growth.

Sentiment wise, we are at a point of high expectations. The market was anticipating dovishness going into central bank announcements and was only surprised by the aggressiveness of the dovish rhetoric. Central banks not acting as loose as is expected may result in a sell-off. One must also bear in mind that stimulus friendly Mr. Draghi is leaving his office; the replacement may not have the same generous monetary thoughts.

We note that the bond rally caused by the talks of easing may have caused dislocations in some cross asset portfolios. The resultant much higher bond prices may have caused an overweight of bonds vs. equities for fixed weight allocation investors. This would have forced these investors to purchase equities to rebalance their portfolios. This creates a technical risk for equities as a deviation from the market’s plan by central banks as mentioned in the previous paragraph would spark a selloff in bonds and thus in equities.

We also note that lower yields do not necessarily mean higher valuations Most market participants equate lower yields to higher multiples. We point to examples of European and Japanese capital markets which are trading arguably cheap with extremely low and negative bond yields vs. the US market which is weighed by positive yields. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is trading at ~22x P/E, SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) at ~17x P/E, and iShares MSCI Japan (EWJ) trading at ~13x P/E. It seems that lower yields are not necessarily a reason for fundamental investors to buy into equities.

Yields may not meaningfully change the discount factor anymore but they certainly change bank earnings. Banks are already struggling with extremely low yields and further easing would hurt them more. This is reflected in their equity prices with SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) down ~1.8% for the month and up only ~13.5% YTD and iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) down ~1.6% and up ~6.1% compared with SPY’s up ~2.9% and up 17.6%. Financials represent 16% of S&P500, and 18% of Euro Stoxx 50. Lower yields will be at least a small drag on the total market as it will be difficult for financials to participate in a monetary stimulus induced rally.

Despite being cited by bulls as a game changer, central bank easing may not be as positive as trader chatter seems to expect.

Existing Tariffs are Overlooked and Best Case is Priced Regarding China while the President Continues to Lose Credibility

The other major topic of contention between bulls and bears is the direction of global trade. Bulls point to improvements between the US and China as well as Mexico. They say that the President’s low approval ratings (~43%) and his reelection bid next November makes him want a deal. And China is in the same bull-favoring boat as it's economy has been slowing for a long while, even before tariffs, and is weak. Rhetoric points to recent weak data in the US and assumes President Trump knows that the next $300 bn worth of goods to be tariffed is a lot more consumer heavy and will dent the last remaining stronghold of global growth, the US consumer. Bulls say that with an independent FED and congressional approval necessary for fiscal stimulus and not much room in the budget, the President has no other alternative than to make a trade deal with China if he wants to stimulate the economy. Bulls point to the G20 summit as a potential catalyst.

Although we agree long term and expect a trade deal along with the rollback of existing tariffs, we see a bleaker picture regarding the G20 in the short term. We wrote about our end-game thoughts here. We think that a resumption in talks and a cease fire regarding the next batch of tariffs is baked into the prices right now based on recent price action. G20 is unlikely to produce anything more than that. It would be impossible for a deal to be signed as it is too soon and very unlikely for existing tariffs to be rolled back as the sides are not negotiating currently. In our opinion, it is in China’s interest to wait as President Trump will be under more pressure the nearer we are to the 2020 election. We’re not liking the risk / reward regarding G20 as we think that the most positive result out of it may produce a few percent upside as opposed to the catastrophic effects of a potential fallout in talks and US administration pushing forward with the tariffs on the rest of $300 bn worth of goods.

We think that investors are overlooking the detriment caused by existing tariffs due to the scale of next batch of tariffs. But in actual reality, tariffs are hurting the US and global trade. They took their toll in Q2 and Q3 2018 guidance. In our opinion, they will start to significantly pressure margins and cause stagflation. Areas with value chain exposure to China should be watched, particularly tech hardware / semis and autos.

Bulls cite Trump vs. Mexico example and say that the President can pivot on a dime when necessary. We say that the Mexico example sets a bad precedent of the President using trade negotiations to achieve his political agenda. The pivot makes him a less credible negotiator in the eyes of other countries. We don't want to make a political point here. These are not just our views but also of experts. Tom Block, head of Washington policy at Fundstrat, for example, said "This is a clear public policy imperative. It is one of the biggest abuses of a president’s authority that I can think of” regarding the use of trade to deal with border problems. Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group, said “We’re creating a lot of distrust around the world. It’s not easily put back together” regarding the Mexico pivot. Analysts say Trump’s willingness to slap tariffs on Mexico would lower the bar on putting new tariffs on other trading partners, and makes every trade relationship with the U.S. vulnerable. The New York Times writes that "The New Tariffs Against Mexico Signal the U.S. Isn’t a Reliable Negotiating Partner". Many experts view the initiation and resolution of tensions with Mexico as a negative overall.

Valuations aren’t Very Attractive at Current Levels

The index valuations are inflating as 2020 EPS forecasts continue to bleed. The FactSet bottom-up estimate has moved from >195 to the current ~186. The forward multiple from 2960 level is ~16x which isn’t very interesting given all the macro risks.

Iran Poses a Tail Risk of a 1970’s Like Oil Shock or Worse

The tensions in the Middle East are increasing by the day. People compare Iran to other US conflicts with Syria, Libya, and Yemen but Iran is a very different case. Iran is much larger (>80 mn people), has a much stronger military, has lots of proxy partners, and has energy assets. A more offensive Iran could disrupt trade across the Strait of Hormuz and cause an oil price shock bringing back memories of 1970’s. The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil choke point and accounts for one-fifth of petroleum liquids consumption worldwide. Any distortion could cause stagflation with a commodity related rise in global input prices. An unlikely all out warfare would be much more detrimental as it would increase overall risk premia.

Obama era policy was to cease Iran’s nuclear program despite all other costs regarding Iran’s meddling in the region. The idea behind signing the deal was that Iran’s access to nuclear weapons was unacceptable and that there was no military way of stopping Iran's nuclear program that didn't involve a large human cost. Iran’s nuclear weapon program had to be stopped and this diplomatic solution was an optimal one.

President Trump took a different approach. His strategy was that economic warfare on Iran would force it to resume negotiations and he thought he could get a better deal. This strategy hasn't appeared to work as planned with examples present in North Korea, Venezuela, and Libya. Iran is much stronger than all three and one can expect its government to hold up much better.

The path of negotiations will be interesting going forward with peace on thin ice. Iran shot down a US surveillance drone recently, displaying its military strength and is threatening to continue to do so. A response by the US which is too harsh will cause retaliation by Iran and can push the situation out of control. The Trump Administration, with its strong man image, will definitely respond but is squeezed to respond in a measured manner if it wants to keep oil prices in check and risk premia low.

The market isn’t assigning much probability to a potential fallout with Iran as oil prices only rallied 5%. Experts warn that oil markets may not have factored in enough risk of a major future escalation. An escalation would cause a rough knee jerk reaction as investors would be mispositioned.

Oil Prices are Foreshadowing a Slower Economy

Another reason for the downward sticky oil price may be worsening economic expectations. Oil prices aren’t rising significantly in the face of a potential Middle East conflict, OPEC supply cuts, slowing global economy, and rising trade risks. The market could be sending a message about current expectations of manufacturing.

All Considering, Risk / Reward is Skewed to the Downside

Our short term view is a poor risk / reward for buying at these levels. We do not recommend investors short the market. We do however think that taking profits on some outperforming risky assets and sitting on cash for the time being may be rewarded with better entry prices throughout H2. We also recommend waiting for investors looking to deploy fresh capital.

We have a year-end price target for the SPX above 3000 and are in no way outright bearish. We think that the US will reach a trade resolution, avoid an Iran / oil crisis, and stimulate the global economy enough to bring back trend growth. It’s just our short term view is that the market has overshot the current fund

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are actively trimming to take profits and building dry powder to utilize going forward per the strategy defined in the article.