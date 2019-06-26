Yext Is Cementing Its Position

However, investors should note that there really is quite significant dilution and room for valuation multiple expansion is fairly limited, in our view.

Yext not only provides great ROI for customers, it provides them with the means to profit from the next wave in marketing, intent marketing, and buttressing the company's structural market position.

Yext had a very good quarter and it is cementing its position with more customers, services and integrations.

Yext (YEXT) is a pretty unique company with a unique selling proposition, something that is very useful for most businesses and organizations alike. It offers a repository of knowledge about the company and automating this at numerous surface points on the internet (social media, websites, search, etc.) in order to enable organizations to produce a single coherent front online.

This is very useful as the places where relevant information about an organization appear are proliferating online, and it is simply a tremendously arduous and very labor-intensive task to update this constantly everywhere in a consistent and coherent manner. Yext simply automates this from a single repository of knowledge (the 'knowledge graph,' a database that stores all relevant data about an organization).

So Yext doesn't just save enormous amounts of labor (we discussed in a previous article the ROI that Yext attains for customers), it also eliminates the cost of incorrect, out of date and inconsistent information that remains when this process isn't automated, with all the risk this poses for an organization's reputation.

Intent marketing

But on top of this, management argues that the company is benefiting from a paradigm shift in both marketing and how people use the internet. Until recently, when people wanted to know something about an organization or business, they went to their websites.

They had to wade through a hierarchical structure of web pages in order to find what they were looking for (or not). With the advent and increasing sophistication of search, this arduous process is decreasing in relevance and being replaced by search (Q1CC):

Search is the number one channel for most businesses in the planet. Google has become every businesses' homepage. When you search for any brand, when you search for any product, any service, Google gives you the answer.

And not just search with the help of keywords, searching questions, and expecting relevant answers, but asking questions is akin to revealing intent (Q1CC):

We have never been able to track true consumer intent, but now we can. As consumers continue to just ask for what they want, now they are displaying more and more intent. And as a result, marketers aren't just optimizing for keywords anymore, there are now new ways to optimize marketing around this new intent because consumers are asking questions. This change in consumer behavior is leading to a change in how marketers do their job. Now we can market to our customers based not on who they are, what we can guess about their psychology, but on literally what they just asked for. So we find ourselves at the dawn of a new age, intent marketing, where we can meet the customer at that exact moment of intent.

This sounds logical, but is there any proof to back it up? Well, yes (Q1CC):

And our friends at Conductor ran a study that proves this. They ran a study that showed a search that's multi-word. It's a multi-word question, which by the way, is a strong indicator of intent, converts at 2.5 times that of a single keyword search.

And Yext's knowledge repository enables brands and organizations to provide verified answers to those questions everywhere consumers search. This task consists of three parts (Q1CC):

First, they need to build a complete knowledge graph. This is a brain like database that stores all the data about a business. Second, they need to be able to answer questions themselves on their own website with intent pages and answer pages and a great site search. And third, they need to be able to answer questions everywhere, Google, Alexa, WeChat, anywhere people are asking in any language around the world.

So basically, Yext provides a single source of truth for organizations online, at least that's the idea as the practice online tends to be a little harder as there are still plenty of sources of information, not necessarily all accurate, that are not under the control of the company.

Data by YCharts

As one can see, there is solid demand for the services of the company with revenues having doubled in just over a couple of years, even if this has taken quite a bit of investment from the company.

Integration

Yext offers a pretty unique service and raking in corporate accounts is only one way to solidify their position; the other is to integrate it with as many services on the web as possible. At the end of Q1 (10-Q):

Our platform lets businesses control their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to more than 150 services and applications, which we refer to as our Knowledge Network and includes Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Siri and Yelp. We have established direct data integrations with applications in our Knowledge Network that end consumers around the globe use to discover new businesses, read reviews and find accurate answers to their queries.

The company has been doing that from the start, and this quarter didn't provide an exception (earnings PR):

Announced general access for the Spring '19 Release, providing new services and features, including: integrations with some of the largest services used by Chinese travelers, such as Baidu Map (Overseas), Fliggy, CK Map and PIRT; the ability for businesses to monitor and answer questions that consumers ask about them on Google in the Q&A search results; and enhanced AI-Ready pages with new customization options, letting a business create a smart landing page on their website for any entity stored in Yext.

Another important integration that came in the quarter was with Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) (Q1CC):

And what we realized is that all of Adobe's customers, all of our customers are Adobe customers as well and we have a complementary solution. Adobe is one of the best companies in the world at helping companies build their websites and we are the best company in the world to help make sure how that rich content on their website gets pushed out to all the different digital endpoints out there in the digital ecosystem.

Q1 Results

The Q1 results came in above expectations with a non-GAAP EPS loss of 5 cents (5 cents better than expected) and revenue growing by 34.8% to $68.7M, nearly $2M above expectations.

There are no reasons to think that the company cannot keep on growing as it is cementing its position, gaining 50 new corporate logos. Management argues that it is increasingly entering these deals via the CMO and even CEO level.

Unearned (deferred) revenue grew even faster at 53% to $125.4M

Our previous article discussed the new services (like Yext Brain, Yext Think, Analytics and AI pages) that create up-sell opportunities to existing customers and while the company didn't quantify how much revenue came from this in Q1 management argued it was "a lot" even suggesting this was a quarter where this contributed the most to new revenues.

The company is also starting to move to mid-market ($10K-$50K deal size), and this segment has a considerably faster sales cycle.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $70.8 million to $71.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.12 to $0.14, which assumes 111.8 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding. Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $297 million to $300 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.40 to $0.44, which assumes 111.9 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.

Margins

Data by YCharts

What is encouraging is that gross margins keep on expanding and at 76% they were 110bp higher than in Q1 of last year.

The quarter also displayed some operational leverage with OpEx rising slightly less (29.7%) than revenue growth (35%).

Cash

Data by YCharts

While the company still makes substantial losses, cash flows have improved a lot and are no longer consistently negative. One might note (Q1CC):

Net cash from operations was breakeven this quarter as we were last year at this time. We have achieved this even as we continue to expand our workforce and invest in new facilities across the globe.

And we don't have to fear that the company will be running out of cash anytime soon as they have $284M in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet, which is of course in part the result of the recent 7M share issue at $21.50.

So with cash bleeding as good as stopped and a full war chest the company is under no pressure to produce profits anytime soon and can keep investing in growth for years to come.

Data by YCharts

The cash flow is distinctly less favorable if one considers the considerable amount of share-based compensation, running at over 15% of revenue, which will keep the share count going up until the company generates sufficient cash to instigate some kind of buyback program.

Indeed, there are another 14.76M in options and another 7.7M in restricted stock (10-Q):

So there is at least another 22.7M in dilution coming.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

These valuation metrics are almost 25% inflated because of the dilution that is already arriving, so the shares really trade at 8-9x sales. Analysts see continued losses, amounting to an EPS of -$0.41 this year rising only a bit to -$0.35 the next (their fiscal year ends in January).

Conclusion

The company has a pretty unique product for which demand will keep on growing for some time to come. The company is wisely using its first-mover advantage to entrench itself as the premier solutions provider here, not only by raking up new corporate logos but also by broadening the services to ever more territory on the web.

Management argues it will keep investing for some time to come. While the company isn't losing much, if any cash and margins are improving, profitability is still quite some time off, at least a couple of years.

If things go well, the company might be able to generate enough cash to start buying back some of the shares it continues to print as incentive pay, slowing down the considerable dilution.

Although revenues are growing very briskly, we don't see a whole lot of room for valuation multiple expansion, especially given the continuing dilution of the shares.

So we think the near-term upside for the shares is limited to the difference between revenue growth rate and dilution, and perhaps some multiple expansion depending on market sentiment.

However, given the near unassailable position that we think the company is building (or already has), there will come a time when operational leverage and cash flow will kick in more comprehensively, and the company could well become rather profitable as it provides an essential service for many businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.