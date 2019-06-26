Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution

The Ad Hoc Committee of Senior Unsecured Noteholders of PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) filed their new Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 2741) on June 25. Included in this court filing was a motion to terminate the exclusive period that PG&E has to file their plan. Many stakeholders are mostly pleased with this plan, but current common shareholders could face a massive dilution of their shares that could put significant downward pressure on the current stock price. A hearing on this motion is set for July 23.

In late May the court extended the exclusive period for PG&E to file their reorganization plan until September 26 and the exclusive period to solicit ballots until November 26 (docket 2226). (PG&E wanted an extension to file a plan until November 29.) The Ad Hoc Committee objected to the extension because they wanted to file their own plan and a faster Ch.11 process. While terminating an exclusive period is rare, it does happen. If PG&E objects to the termination of their exclusive period they will need to show that they are creating a “better” plan for most stakeholders, which will be a difficult threshold to meet.

New Plan Recoveries

The term sheet has a very long list of recoveries for the various classes. These are the recoveries for some of the classes:

PCG common stock shareholders (Class 8A) Keep their current shares “subject to dilution” and the opportunity to participate on a pro rata basis for 5% of the “New Money Investment”.

Preferred shareholders (Class 7A) -Retain their current preferred shares. (Note: Payment of future preferred dividends may still be subject to the approval of Judge Alsup, who is presiding over PG&E’s probation violation case.)

Long-term utility unsecured notes (Utility Class 6B) -Cash for unpaid interest. Replacement notes with the same maturity, but the notes are secured by a first mortgage on all “principal property”. There is a slight decrease in interest rates. (See Schedule 4 for the actual new rate for specific notes.)

Wildfire claims (Utility Class 9B) - There are caps for specific fires listed. The total is $16 billion, but this is “subject to upward adjustment of up to 15% based upon outcome of estimation proceeding”. It appears, therefore, the total could be $18.4 billion. If there is $2.4 billion in additional payments, it is unclear where this additional cash will come from. If a wildfire claim holder does not vote to accept the plan, they “shall have the allowed amount of its wildfire claim determined in accordance with the procedures of the Wildfire Claim Trust”. Attorneys’ fees for this class are capped at $1.15 billion.

Sources of New Capital

*Insurance proceeds- $2.2 billion

*Cash on hand -unspecified amount

*"New Money Investment" new common equity - $18 billion

*Unsecured notes -$4.0 billion

*Secured notes -$5.5 billion

$18 Billion New Equity Dilution

This new common equity investment will greatly dilute current PCG common shareholders. There was no mention of the process to determine the purchase price for the new shares. This will most likely be included in any disclosure statement they file or at least it should include the method used to determine the purchase price for new common shares.

It is likely that Ad Hoc Committee would expect to purchase the new shares at some discount to the estimated value which factors in the huge number of new shares issued. The lower the purchase price, the more new shares issued and more dilution, which reduces the value per share. It becomes a vicious cycle.

Because of the complexities of the reported 2018 earnings, I used 2017 earnings for illustrative purposes to indicate potential dilution based on different purchase prices. The table below shows the resulting adjusted 2017 E.P.S. based on the increased number of shares at each stock purchase price point. The table also shows the current P/E, based on the last PCG price of $21.60 using the various adjusted 2017 E.P.S. The final section of the table uses three different E.P.S. multiples and the resulting price per share. Prior to the 2018 wildfire, PCG was trading at about a P/E of 15x. Using the 15x multiple and assuming some discount on the purchase price, it is possible that the new stock would be priced in the $12-$16 range. This would indicate that the current price of $21.60 does realistically reflect the impact on the new equity investment by the Committee.

P/E Price $21.60 Multiple 2017 E.P.S. $3.21 6.7x 10x 15x 20x Purchase Price Adj 2017 E.P.S. $24 $1.30 16.6x $13.00 $19.50 $26.00 $20 $1.16 18.2x $11.60 $17.40 $23.20 $16 $1.01 21.4x $10.10 $15.15 $20.20 $12 $0.82 26.0x $8.20 $12.30 $16.40

Conclusion

This is a narrowly focused article. There are many other recent events and filings that impact investors besides this new proposed plan by the Ad Hoc Committee, but they are beyond the scope of this article.

If the judge agrees to terminate the exclusive period at the July 23 hearing, it still could mean that PG&E will file their own plan and disclosure statement. The Ad Hoc Committee would have to file a complete Ch.11 reorganization plan and disclosure statement, in addition to the term sheet filed on June 25.

Because of the potential for massive dilution because of the issuance of new shares and other negatives, such as potential restrictive rulings by Judge Alsup regarding the probation case and some wildfire victims may not be satisfied with the amount they are receiving under this plan , I am still short PCG. I continued to short the stock as it rose the last few months and averaged my short price to be in the very high teens.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.