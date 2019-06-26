Part IV On Asset Classes: Common Stocks

ETFs allow investors to gain portfolio exposure to specific sectors, industries, or countries even if investors do not have expertise in those areas.

Consumer discretionary and information technology significantly outperformed other sectors and S&P 500 for the last 10 years.

This is the fourth article in a series on asset classes, designed to demonstrate that even in today’s “low interest” environment, one can generate reasonable returns on a diversified portfolio. (Of course, bets are off should there be a recession or depression).

Given that debtholders generally enjoy priority over equityholders, equity is higher-risk, and therefore, over the long term, is rewarded with higher returns than debt. Investment in stocks is one of the most widely used strategies for building high-return investment portfolios. When we talk about “equities” in this article, we refer to stocks in publicly listed companies, not equity in private corporations.

The array of possibilities for equity investments is truly dazzling. There are thousands of equities in publicly listed companies all over the world with various levels of risk - some that pay out generous levels of dividends, others that pay no dividends, often companies that reinvest their earnings into growth. In general, stock prices are volatile and may rise or fall dramatically. We emphasize again: investment in stocks carries risk.

Exhibit 1: Dow Jones Industrial Average vs. S&P 500 over the last 30 years

Source: Image created by author with data from Yahoo Finance

Over virtually any long-term time horizon, a diversified portfolio of equities generally brings excellent returns. The above chart graphically demonstrates the spectacular returns in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or Standard & Poor’s 500 if one held one or the other index since 1989. It should also be emphasized that if one purchases near a peak prior to a recession or depression - e.g. before the dot-com bubble or the 2008 financial crisis - one might experience quite a fall in value and need to wait for quite a few years just to recoup the initial investment. Some investors deal with this by investing a constant amount per year, come rain or shine. Others try to determine whether they are buying on a dip that will recover relatively soon, or “catching a falling knife”, e.g., a stock that will continue to fall, perhaps bloodying you in the process. As Baron de Rothschild famously said, “Buy when there is blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.” Warren Buffet warned, "You pay a high price... for a cheery consensus." These thoughts constitute the essence of contrarian investing.

According to Goldman Sachs, the 10-year trailing annual return for the S&P 500 of 15 percent ranks in the 94th percentile of all 10-year periods going all the way back to 1880. In terms of the best-performing sectors, consumer discretionary and information technology significantly outperformed other sectors and the S&P 500 for the last 10 years.

Exhibit 2: S&P 500 sectors performance as of May 01, 2019

Source: Image created by author with data from Fidelity

The US still dominates global stock markets in terms of trading volumes, number of listed shares, and even equity returns over the past years. Please see the table below that compares returns among key stock markets. Note that the indexes are converted into US dollars to allow for objective comparison.

Exhibit 3: Stock market indexes around the world (in US dollars) since April 2009

Source: Image created by author with data from Longtermtrends

Besides building a stock portfolio for themselves, investors may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to establish a low-cost, well-diversified portfolio of stocks. ETFs allow investors to gain portfolio exposure to specific sectors, industries, or countries, even if investors do not have expertise in those areas.

Exhibit 4: Selected ETFs based on 3-year returns as of May 01, 2019

Source: Image created by author with data from Morningstar

ETFs may also be leveraged. For example, the top ETF above is a 3X fund, which means that the amplitude of both the upside and downside variations is multiplied by a factor of 3. This is achieved by leveraging the ETF portfolio.

As the saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future performance. After a 10-year bull market, investing in equities warrants extra caution (e.g., consider reducing or eliminating leverage, investing in less risky assets, hedging with gold, etc.). Nevertheless, equities still have their place in any balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only, not to be construed as investment advice. It is very important to do your own investigation and analysis before making any investments based on your own personal circumstances.