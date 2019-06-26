Resource Sector Digest: Cobalt27 - The Good Ones Go Into Their Pot, The Bad Ones Go Into Your Crop

(Source)

Setting The Scene

Cobalt27 (OTCQX:CBLLF) surprised markets this week with its stated intention to sell itself to private equity firm Pala Investments Limited for a purported price of $379M (C$501) -- or so this deal was dressed up in the news release. At least CEO Anthony Milewski was "pleased" when he stated:

“We believe this is a highly compelling offer for Cobalt 27, as the transaction provides shareholders with a large upfront premium."

Which we would like to call out as utter cattle manure right here and now.

You see, the proposed deal is structured as a takeover, with an ensuing spin-out of certain assets.

The spin-co is slated to be called Nickel28 and will control: the 8.56% joint venture interest in Ramu; plus royalties relating to the Dumont, Turnagain, Flemington, Nyngan, Triangle, Rusty Lake, Professor & Waldman, North Canol and Sunset properties; plus various equity stakes in junior explorers; plus $6M in cash. The spin-co is valued at $144M (C$190M) deducting from the numbers provided in the news release.

On the other hand, Pala is interested in only two assets of Cobalt27's portfolio: the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream; and 2904.7 tonnes of physical cobalt. And Pala is paying $235M (C$311M) for these assets.

In looking at the two bullets above, we submit that for all intents and purposes, this deal is an asset sale, and not the takeover management is making it out to be. And as part of this asset sale, Pala gets to pick Cobalt27's crown jewels (or the Pot in the sense of this article's title) at a hefty discount; and existing shareholders get future shares of the spin-out company (or the Crop).

Let's try our hand at a valuation of the Pot:

The Voisey's Bay Cobalt Stream was acquired for $300M last July; and impaired down to $235M in the March 31 financial statements (or just a few days prior to the deal announcement). The physical Cobalt was valued at $91.5M in said financial statements. The working capital amounted to $33.6M as of March 31 of which $5M will be passed through to Nickel 28, and $64M have been payable upon closure of the Ramu deal since the release of the March 31 financial statements, so let's call net-cash a negative $-35.4M for the purpose of the present exercise.

To sum it up, Pala is acquiring assets worth a grand total of $291M if we trust the financial statements; or $356M if we value the Voisey's Bay stream at cost. And Pala is paying just $235M for these assets. That's a steep discount of anywhere between 23% and 51%, depending on how one wishes to value the Voisey's Bay stream. (We tend to lean towards the upper limit of this range, considering the convenient timing of the impairment charge; and especially after reading across to Cobalt27's partner in this streaming agreement, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), which hasn't booked an impairment on this stream just yet.)

As for Nickel28, we are cognizant of the cash flow presumably generated by the Ramu mine JV; however, we fail to see how this cash flow can be worth anywhere near the $144M implied by the numbers stated in the news release. And for the record, we see little if any value in the exploration- and development-stage royalties also packaged into this vehicle. Judging from the Cobalt27 share price of C$4.14 at the time of writing the market seems to agree with our assessment as it leaves only C$0.57 on the table for one Nickel28 share -- as opposed to the C$2.18 postulated in the deal news release (that's assuming no market doubts about the deal actually closing).

In conclusion, we don't see how Cobalt27 will generate any value for shareholders via the proposed deal -- except of course for the major 19% shareholder Pala. What we do see is plenty of un-fulfilled and broken promises by Cobalt27's management team. And speaking of management, there are a couple of additional pointers worth jotting down for future reference.

Firstly, management never had any "skin in the game". As disclosed at the previous AGM Messrs Anthony Milewsky and Justin Cochrane owned a combined grand total of 135,000 shares (or 0.16% of all shares outstanding). And secondly, let's quote our good Doc from the Itinerant Musings chat board:

And there you have it. To us this deal looks like an asset sale whereby main shareholder Pala gets to buy the Pot at a fire sale price; management gets to cash out on a concocted change of control clause; and the remaining shareholders get to hold the bag for the Crop.

Actionable Ideas

Stay well away from Nickel28. The very same management team set to benefit so handsomely from the Cobalt27 "change of control" will be in charge of the successor company; and one should expect no improvement in this team's view of fiduciary duties towards shareholders.

Oh, and before somebody else mentions it: Cobalt27 is a former Top Idea (on the Long side) by this scribe; and suffice to say, we are not proud of this call at all.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) for exceeding our already high expectations with regards to the resource update for its DeLamar and Florida Mountain project in Idaho. All eyes will be on the PEA now, scheduled for September this year.

Drill Result Summary

Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF) reported 28.1m at 12.60% copper from drilling near its Vermelhos Mine in Brazil. According to the company, this was the highest grade-meter intercept drilled to date at this project.

(OTC:ERRPF) reported 28.1m at 12.60% copper from drilling near its Vermelhos Mine in Brazil. According to the company, this was the highest grade-meter intercept drilled to date at this project. Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) released a first batch of results from its spring drilling campaign at the Back River project in Nunavut. Results confirm the Umwelt underground potential, and "demonstrate how important Back River is as a district which we [the company] believe will be a multi-generational mining camp".

(OTCQX:SGSVF) released a first batch of results from its spring drilling campaign at the Back River project in Nunavut. Results confirm the Umwelt underground potential, and "demonstrate how important Back River is as a district which we [the company] believe will be a multi-generational mining camp". Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) continues to pull high-grade core from the holes drilled at its Lynx project in the Urban-Barry camp in Quebec. Last week's installment boasted 5m at 132g/t and 6.3m at 51.0g/t gold.

Wheelings and Dealings

Midas Gold (OTCQX:MDRPF) has closed a C$19.9M bought deal. Both major shareholders Paulson and Barrick Gold (GOLD) participated in the financing and hold 29.11% and 19.9% respectively post-closing. And why wouldn't they participate with shares selling for C$0.60 at a multi-year low?

And talking of selling low, we also point to Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) which closed a $5M bought deal where shares sold for just $0.41. Apparently, the hype has worn off, and we wonder if those who promoted the stock at multiples of the current price have backed up the truck for this round. Surely C$0.41 must be a bargain.

And circling back to Barrick Gold again, the major is still umming and ahhing about its offer for Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), formerly known as African Barrick Gold. Acacia shareholders seem caught between a rock and a hard place, and even Barrick doesn't quite seem to know how to go about the botched situation with Acacia's operations in Tanzania. Barrick has until July 9 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Acacia.

GoWest Gold (OTC:GWSAF) has completed a C$8M financing with its Chinese partners Fortune Future Holdings Limited which will hold 43.3% of the outstanding share capital going forward. The funds will be used to complete a bulk sample from the Bradshaw mine, which is slated to become the next operating gold mine in the Timmins camp.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) announced a C$32.5M bought deal with units selling for C$0.55, down from C$0.62 in last year's financing. And just like the last round, this one includes half a warrant with units with a C$0.85 strike price.

Cartier Resources (OTC:ECRFF) has bought back a royalty on its Chimo project near Val d'Or in Quebec from a subsidiary of Monarch Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF). Here is a photograph of the 3D model of the Chimo ore body on display at the company's office in Val d'Or.

(Source: author's archive)

And staying near Val d'Or we note Agnico Eagle (AEM) topping Chantrell's offer to acquire Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF). This is Agnico's backyard after all.

Other News

Taseko Mines (TGB) was pleased to announce "commercial grades" for the leach solution gained from its in-situ copper leaching test facility at Florence in Arizona. Perhaps more importantly for investors, the company has started the permitting process required to upgrade the test facility to a commercial operation. Plenty of opposition to this project based on water aquifer concerns is assured.

Maverix Metals (OTCQX:MACIF) will be sporting a different ticker when we mention the royalty company next time in our newsletter. The company will start trading at the NYSE this week, and it will also move up from the Venture Exchange to the TSX proper in Canada. The ticker will be MMX in both instances.

Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) had to curtail operations at Pinto Valley for a few days due to a wildfire. No serious injuries or damage were reported, and the company does not anticipate a need to revise guidance for the mine.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) drew attention to a Reuters article, by issuing a news release contradicting a statement in this article. From the language used in the news release we can safely deduct: (a) that illegal mining is a problem at the company's project in the DRC; and (b), the company is gritting its teeth, and has not yet complained to authorities. We wager this will not be the last we hear on this topic.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) has achieved commercial production at its Krumovgrad project in Bulgaria. The mine will be re-named to Ada Tepe going forward and is expected to produce 55-75Koz of gold in concentrate this year.

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) fell short of expectations when it released its maiden underground reserve for the El Limón Deep zone at its El Limón Guajes mine in Guerrero State, Mexico. With a grand total of just 86,000 ounces, this deposit won't move a needle and is probably only worth developing an underground mine for if the nearby Sub-Sill deposit delivers.

Oceanagold (OTCPK:OCANF) lodged an application to renew the agreement governing operations at the Didipio mine back in 2018. Last week the company issued a news release re-assuring markets that it was "encouraged by the responsive engagement from the Government to date". And that looks like a bright yellow flag to us, especially as the company expects (but obviously has no certainty) "that the Didipio operation will continue to operate during the renewal process". Shareholders better keep an eye on the notoriously un-predictable environment for miners under the current government in this country.

Endeavour Silver (EXK) has received the final permit for the Terronera project in Jalisco, Mexico. The company plans to complete another PFS before financing; which will be an uphill battle considering the company's lack of free cash flow from its operating mines.

And we close with Newmont Mining (NEM) announcing the resumption of operations at Penasquito after almost two month of stand-off with local protestors [sic]. We hope to see youse all next week, alert and nimble for the next issue of this newsletter.

