Hoshizaki A Buy On Accounting Shenanigans

Hoshizaki (OTC:HSHIF) is arguably the best manufacturer of ice machines in the world. The company came onto my radar as an investment about two years ago by following Morningstar. In December, the company got itself into quite a bit of trouble when a division overstated financials to reach goals. Subsequently, Hoshizaki got into trouble for doing the same thing. Management delayed releasing numbers and the stock has tanked. Growth and profitability have been high. The stock’s valuation, especially after subtracting the huge hoard of cash on the balance sheet, is very reasonable.

From the company website

The stock trades for ¥7,950, there are 72.42 million shares, and the market cap is ¥575 billion ($5.3 billion). Earnings per share is ¥355 and the price to earnings ratio is 22.4. The dividend is ¥80 and the dividend yield is 1%.

Sales grew from ¥233 billion in 2014 to ¥293 billion in 2018. That’s great top line growth! Earnings grew from ¥15 billion to ¥25 billion over that time frame. Japan accounts for 65% of sales, the American States (which I assume means the Americas) accounts for 22%, and Europe and Asia 12%. I’ve never seen Europe and Asia lumped together as one for financial reporting. Ice machines account for 17% of sales, refrigerators 26%, dishwashers 7%, dispensers 9.6%, other brands 13%, repair 17%, and other 9.5%.

Net income margins are a whopping 8.9% and gross margins 37.8%. Return on equity is 12%. Very profitable. The balance sheet is strong. There is ¥204 billion in cash which works out to $1.9 billion. The capital ratio (equity divided by assets) is 66.3%. Bulletproof balance sheet. Free cash flow was ¥46 billion and the free cash flow yield was 8%. I’ll take that free cash flow yield all day long.

From the company website

What put Hoshizaki back onto my radar is that Morningstar has it listed with a fair value of ¥11,100. This is a 40% rise from where the stock is currently trading. Morningstar notes that the company has 3,000 salespeople and 2,500 in maintenance. The analyst at Morningstar thinks sales will be in mid single-digit growth (I call that 5%) for the following three reasons: 60% of sales come from replacement demand, maintenance accounts for 20%, and central kitchens in hospitals and other organizations will want to update. About 60% of sales outside of Japan have been through M&A.

What Morningstar fears is the big fear with Hoshizaki. The company had delayed earnings in the fall of last year as one of its 15 divisions fudged numbers. Then in the spring of this year, another division fudged again.

Morgan Stanley has a target price of ¥7,600. Yikes! Sales were down 2.2% in the quarter in part due to, “…dishwashers retracing off of large orders last year and commercial refrigerators stalling somewhat.” The investment bank thinks that operating profits will drop with higher costs. Morgan Stanley expects costs to rise because of the ongoing investigations into financial improprieties, rising waste costs especially in China, and lower domestic profits in Japan. So we have two diverging views - Morningstar is bullish and Morgan Stanley bearish.

Oasis Capital Management owns shares and presented at the Sohn investment conference a few weeks ago. Seth Fisher of Oasis thinks the shares worth 52% more and that the 2020 Olympics will drive the stock (the Summer Olympics are in Tokyo). He thinks that people in the stands will want beer and food. I’m a little bit dubious of that line of thinking but the theory is out there. Fisher made a pitch last year at Sohn and it hasn’t paid off.

An interesting article from Neat Pour discusses Hoshizaki’s high end ice that is used in cocktails. The company’s IM-65WNE-Q and IM-65NE-Q machines can produce a spherical shape of ice that weighs 45 grams. The machines can turn out 26 kilograms (close to 60 pounds) of ice in 24 hours. The machines use hydrocarbons instead of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is harder on the environment. The article stated that the machines will soon be introduced in North America.

Another article released from Louisville Insider a few weeks ago discusses a bar that purchased a $6,000 Hoshizaki machine that, “… pumps out soda with five times the carbonation of regular soda water and 1.5 times the carbonation of Champagne.” Wow! Jim Beam, owned by Japanese Suntory, has two of these machines. The article stated that the bar in Louisville, “…replacing its standard soda water with this new stuff, because it’s clean, crisp, cold and quite delicious.”

I spoke with a friend of mine who has worked on Hoshizaki ice machines. He loves them. He said that they are easy to work on. They are finely made with high quality parts and bolts. When a unit was installed, he barely touched it because they hardly ever broke down. He was negative on Scottsman and Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW).

The ¥204 billion works out to ¥2,816 per share. Subtracting that from the share price, we get ¥5,133. So with earnings of ¥355, we get a price to earnings ratio of 14.5. For the growth and profit margins that Hoshizaki has put up, I find that to be a pretty good deal.

If you decide to buy the stock, buy in Japan and not in the U.S. The stock oftentimes doesn’t trade for several days in the U.S. We bought in Japan this morning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSHIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.