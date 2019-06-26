SPY: All Is Not Well With The Stock Market

The Fed may blow out this bubble a bit bigger, but it's not going to prevent a recession indefinitely, and ultimately SPY will pop.

A comprehensive trade deal with China may not materialize, and escalations are likely to put pressure on the U.S. consumer and corporate profits.

The "Fed Put" may be back on the table, but the Fed put isn't bulletproof.

A bubble like atmosphere is developing in "defensive" names like utility, real estate, consumer staples, and other "recession proof" stocks.

SPY is at or near all-time highs, but all is not well with the stock market, and significant cracks are forming in its foundation beneath the surface.

Image Source

All Is Not Well With The Stock Market

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is now up by over 26% since the “December Bottom”, and has surged by 8% just this month alone. However, despite recent new all-time highs, all is far from OK with SPY, the S&P 500, and with stocks in general.

SPY 1-Year

Source: Stockcharts.com

In fact, as we approach an era of all-time high stock prices, noticeable cracks are forming beneath the stock market's surface. SPY is at an inflection point at a time of mounting bearish undertones, stocks are relatively expensive, S&P 500 analysts’ earnings expectations appear unrealistic, and despite widespread belief, the “Fed Put” is far from bulletproof.

Investors should be increasingly cautious, as there are substantial risks capable of derailing SPY’s rally that could ultimately send stocks substantially lower.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $270 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Data by YCharts

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

At an Inflection Point Technically Speaking

Let’s begin with the technicals

SPY recently made a new all-time high, yet, the technical image is far from bullish. I want to draw your attention to the price action over the past few days.

SPY 1- Year

So, we saw a run-up in the anticipation of a dovish Fed meeting. Moreover, after the meeting, we saw a push to new all-time highs, but the most recent trading days show a very weak follow-through with a clear upside down hammer.

This suggests that despite hitting new highs, investors got anxious and sold towards the end of the session, causing SPY to close well below intraday highs. The following day was uneventful and SPY closed lower once again, on very weak volume.

Additionally, the technical image now illustrates an overbought SPY as the RSI is around 70. The full stochastic at around 96 also points to an overbought technical image and implies that a shift towards a more negative momentum may occur.

Let’s look at other major indexes/ETFs

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) technical image looks quite bearish here. Despite being up by around 30% from the December bottom and by about 10% this month alone, the QQQ failed to make a new all-time high in recent days.

QQQ 1-Year

To the contrary, the average closed well below May’s highs, and the last few days illustrate bearish price action. First, we see a black hammer, indicating that tech stocks closed below their opening prices last Thursday. This is followed by an upside down red cross, indicating that stocks tried to break out but failed at the exact same highs they failed on Thursday, but closed even lower on Friday.

DJIA 1-Year

The DJIA shows a similar phenomenon, as the upside down red hammer indicates weak follow-through, and heavy selling towards the end of the trading session. Additionally, the DJIA appears to be making a double, or a triple top, if we incorporate October and May highs into the technical image.

We also see abnormally heavy selling on Friday’s session, the opposite of what you want to see at or near all-time highs. The RSI around 70, and the full stochastic at 95 also appear to signal overbought conditions, and a possible shift towards negative momentum.

Small Caps: The Most Troubling Chart of All

The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) chart looks flat out atrocious. Remember, in a healthy bull market, small caps are supposed to lead stocks higher. These are the lifeblood of the American economy, and gain most of their profits and revenues from the U.S. market.

IWM 1-Year

This chart looks ready to collapse, which essentially implies investors have very little faith for growth in the U.S. domestic economy.

IWM’s recent high is far below its peak in 2018, and a lower high in May. In fact, as we see SPY at or near new all-time highs, IWM is off by around 10% from its all-time high level. Ideally, you would want to see the opposite occur in a healthy economy/bull market.

Furthermore, this chart looks the weakest out of any major index/ETF in the last several days. We see a clear black hammer, indicating that stocks closed well below their open, and then just a long flat red candle follow through, indicating that small cap stocks experienced heavy selling on Friday and Monday without even an attempt to take them higher like equities in other major indexes.

Bearish Undertones Beneath the Market’s Surface

To get a better understanding of the bearish stock market action, let’s look at sectors

Not surprisingly, we see the most defensive (bearish) sectors outperform substantially.

Utilities, probably the most defensive sector in the economy, is at all-time highs. Moreover, it continues to make new all-time highs week after week and is up by about 20% over the past year (best performing major sector in the economy).

Utilities 1-Year

Source: CNBC.com

Another red flag is that the utilities sector is extremely overbought right now. Typically, these stocks are not in high demand unless a substantial market downturn or a recession is expected. They may trade at multiples of around 10-17 under constructive, healthy bull market conditions.

Unbelievably, the Dow Jones Utilities Average (DJUA) is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of nearly 31. This is 25% higher than the average tech stock in the Nasdaq 100 which trades at a trailing P/E of around 24.5.

Source: WSJ.com

Has the whole investment world gone crazy, or is there something very troubling happening below the stock market’s surface?

Another remarkable fact is that one year ago the DJUA was trading at a trailing P/E ratio of just 17.4, roughly in line with “normal” market conditions.

So, why has there been such heavy rotation into these names over the past 12 months? Investors are essentially paying a 100% premium to own utility stocks now over this time last year.

I believe it is because a recession is coming, likely within the next 12-18 months, many investors are starting to recognize this probability and are piling into “safe-haven” stocks like utilities.

However, this segment is now massively overbought/likely severely overvalued, and despite its projected 18.35 forward P/E ratio, I believe there is little probability the segment achieves it. This would essentially require the average utility company in the index to increase its profits by roughly 66% over the next 12 months.

This seems highly implausible in my view. For instance, NextEra Energy (NEE), one of the biggest utility companies in the world and the top holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is trading at a trailing P/E of 34.5 and a forward P/E of 23.

How the company plans to increase EPS by roughly 50% YoY is unclear, but I remain very skeptical utilities in general can achieve such lofty expectations, and are likely too expensive to buy right now.

The bottom line on utilities is that investors appear to be chasing stocks in this sector to “recession proof” their portfolios. However, in their case for "safety", they have bid these stocks up to unreasonable levels over the last 12 months, a clear red flag and an unhealthy phenomenon in any bull market.

Enough About Utilities, Let’s Look at Other Sectors

Defensive sector rotation can be seen across the board not just into utility names, and it has driven P/E ratios to extremes

Consumer staples are at all-time highs and are up by 13% over the past year. Remarkably, this defensive segment is also incredibly expensive by historical standards. Much like utilities it seems grossly overvalued, and is currently trading at an unprecedented 33 times this year’s EPS estimates.

Consumer Staples 1-Year

Healthcare, another relatively defensive sector, has outperformed lately and is up by about 12% in the last 12 months. While there are some select value stocks in this segment, the sector in general is also unusually expensive, trading at about 34 times this year’s EPS estimates.

Healthcare 1-Year

Real estate, another defensive play, is up by about 19% over the past year. But if you want to talk about bubble land in a “defensive space”, you don’t have to look beyond real estate stocks as this sector is trading at 45 times this year’s EPS estimates.

Real Estate 1-Year

I think investors may be overpaying to own real estate stocks at 45 times EPS estimates. Yes, I know they provide high “stable” dividends, but in a recession, neither the earnings nor their dividends are safe. These stocks could crash, much like they did during the recession of 2008/09.

I remember quite well when REITs got crushed, losing 90% of their value or more at the height of the real estate bust in 2008/09. 45 times this year’s estimates? This reminds me of 2006/2007 all over again.

It’s been proven that real estate does not necessarily have to increase in value forever. Just like in any market, prices can fall across the board. And let’s face it, there is some frothiness in many real estate markets across the world, not just in the U.S.

Therefore, please don’t believe you are “recession proofing” your portfolio by paying 45 times this year’s EPS estimates to own REITs, or any real estate stocks for that matter.

Investors are also trying to find refuge in the communication services sector, which is up by 12% in the past 52 weeks, but is not trading at new all-time highs like the most defensive segments utilities, real estate, and consumer staples.

Communication Services 1-Year

Nevertheless, this segment is far from cheap at about 28 times this year’s estimates.

Now, let’s look at what the cyclical sectors are doing

Consumer discretionary sector is up by about 10% over the past year, but looks like it may be putting in a double top around these levels. Moreover, this segment is heavily dependent on the health of the U.S. consumer which is starting to show signs of weakness.

Consumer Discretionary 1-Year

Recent retail sales data missed by 0.2%, and consumer sentiment appears to be in a downward trajectory after reaching a peak in 2018.

U.S. Consumer Confidence

Image Source

Incidentally, we can see peaks in consumer sentiment data occurring prior to recessions and bear markets around 2000, 2007, late 80s and other times preceding market turmoil.

Furthermore, this sector is far from cheap, trading at about 26 times this year’s EPS estimates, and any decisive signs of weakness from the U.S. consumer could send stocks in this sector a lot lower.

There is also the China element to consider. As more tariffs are placed on Chinese goods, the U.S. consumer will likely pay higher prices. This phenomenon should reflect poorly on consumer confidence/sentiment, retail sales, and may ultimately help drive the U.S. economy into a recession.

Energy, an extremely cyclical sector in the economy, has performed atrociously over the past year, down by about 13%. This is telling that demand for oil, oil services, and energy related products may be slowing going forward, possibly due to slower global growth and lower worldwide demand.

Energy 1-Year

However, I do like some names in this beaten down sector, and geopolitical tensions could help cause a rebound in oil prices, especially if more Iranian oil is forced offline.

Look for prices of oil and related stocks to go much higher regardless of slightly slower economic conditions if an all-out conflict (possibly military) breaks out with Iran.

This would likely cause havoc in oil markets as it would lead to immense instability due to Iran’s geographic position, its influence in the region, and the immense amount of oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Image Source

This sector is also relatively cheap to other areas in the market and trades at about 17 times this year’s EPS estimates.

Financials, a highly cyclical sector that should be leading stocks higher during a healthy market, is essentially flat over the past year.

Financials 1-Year

Moreover, many of the companies in this sector are trading at extremely low P/E ratios, 11, 10, some even in the single digits. Why is this sector so cheap and has essentially remained flat over the past year?

It suggests that these stocks could be substantially undervalued relative to the market which trades at about a 100% premium P/E ratio wise, or it may imply that there is a significant slowdown or a recession approaching.

In my view, the underperformance of this segment is quite troubling, and is an additional red flag given the current economic atmosphere.

Materials, another highly cyclical sector of the economy, is flat over the past year, and is well off 2018’s highs, likely implying slowing global growth going forward. It is also quite expensive, trading at over 23 time this year’s EPS estimates.

Materials 1-Year

Technology is up by around 12% over the past year, but appears to be making a double top around these levels. Also, this segment is highly dependent on international sales, Asia, and China in particular.

Technology 1-Year

Many U.S. tech firms have substantial exposure to China manufacturing and sales wise. If the current trade war continues, it could spell disaster for some U.S. tech companies' revenue, profit, and stock price wise.

The information technology segment is also far from cheap here, trading at roughly 34 times this year’s EPS estimates.

The Bottom Line on Sector Performance

In addition to a bearish technical image surrounding major indexes, we see extremely bearish sector rotation beneath the market’s surface.

The most defensive sectors are now the leading ones looking back over the past year. Moreover, the three most defensive sectors: utilities, real estate, and staples are at or around new all-time highs.

Additionally, they all appear to be extremely expensive and significantly overbought. Just look at some of these P/E ratios, 45 for real estate (2019 estimates), 33 for staples (2019 estimates), 33 for utilities (trailing), and 34 for healthcare (2019 estimates). The somewhat defensive communication services are also bid up substantially, trading at roughly 28 times 2019 EPS estimates.

Investors should take a step back and contemplate about why some of these “recession proof” stocks are trading at nosebleed multiples.

I think the explanation may be clear; a recession is likely approaching, investors know that cyclical names will be impacted negatively (possibly get cut in half or more), so they are piling into non-cyclical defensive stocks.

While this may seem like a logical strategy, so much rotation has gone into these sectors that they are now essentially in bubble territory. These traditionally defensive names are now grossly overvalued and are substantially overbought.

Therefore, when the recession arrives, these names will also decline substantially as their share prices have gotten bid up to unreasonable and unsustainable levels in my view.

So, where is the value in this market?

Consumer discretionary is not defensive, but is expensive at nearly 24 times 2019 EPS estimates. Technology, with wide exposure to China, and to an overall global slowdown, at 34 times 2019 EPS estimates? Nope, doesn’t seem cheap as earnings could easily slip in future quarters and years. Materials at 23 times this year’s EPS estimates also appear quite expensive.

The only "real value” I see from a sector perspective is in energy and financials. At 10 times this year’s EPS estimates, financials are certainly cheap, but they are likely cheap for a good a reason.

Their valuations appear to be pricing in a high probability for a potential recession in the near future. Also, financials typically make less profits on loans as interest rates drift lower. Unfortunately for financials, much of their profits come from servicing payments which should decline as the Fed lowers interest rates.

Energy, while relatively cheap at 17 times EPS estimates, is somewhat of a wild card, because we don’t know what will happen with Iran, the China trade deal, and how severe the global slowdown will be. Also, oversupply and slower demand could put pressure on oil prices and oil stocks going forward.

My Explanation for the Madness: The Stock Market is Decoupled from Economic Reality

Source: Fortune.com

When I look at stocks and the frothy P/E ratios many companies are trading at, I become quite concerned. It appears that investors have become accustomed to stocks being “the only game in town”.

The Fed is largely responsible for this as it has created, supported, incentivized, and is continuing to support this bubble-like stock environment.

The Fed kept rates at zero for almost 10 years, and it poured countless of trillions of dollars into the global financial system (through QE and other measures) to provide enormous liquidity for U.S. and global companies.

Now it is setting up to ease again, but this time with stocks at all-time highs, unprecedented. Investors have become accustomed to staying invested in the stock market, believing that no matter what, the Fed will provide more liquidity to keep the economy “healthy” and stocks afloat.

That is why we see “defensive” names trading at unprecedented, nosebleed valuations. Instead of pulling capital from the stock market, as a recession likely approaches, investors simply rotate into defensive names in a herd-like mentality.

The problem is that these stocks, especially the defensive ones, are not supposed to be “worth” as much as they are right now, and I am prepared to say that we have bubbles developing in some sectors, including real estate stocks, staples, utilities, and other so called defensive sectors.

Furthermore, the rest of the market is far from cheap, so this is bound to end very badly, and it may end a lot sooner than many market participants anticipate.

SPY Allocation Problem

The problem for SPY is that it is very tech heavy, just like the S&P 500. In fact, nearly 27% of its weight is in technology. The top 4 companies weight wise are Microsoft (MSFT) 4.25%, Apple (AAPL) 3.61%, Amazon (AMZN) 3.2%, and Facebook (FB) 1.83%. These 4 tech giants alone make up for 13% of SPY’s total weight.

The next biggest segments are financials at 16%, and consumer cyclicals at 13% of total holdings. These 3 segments alone account for roughly 56% of the ETF’s weight. About the same is true for the S&P 500 average.

So, what will happen to SPY when technology companies start realizing lower profits due to slower global growth, Chinese imposed tariffs, compressed margins, higher costs, and possible recessions around the world, including in the U.S.?

What will happen to consumer cyclicals, materials and other economically sensitive stocks, as the U.S. consumer continues to weaken, and retail sales resume to slide due to higher tariffs on cheap Chinese junk, and softening demand in the U.S. and globally?

What will happen when the bank write-offs surge from more defaults on record amounts of debt all around the world?

The Bubble Could Pop

SPY could pop in the top-heavy sectors, and it will likely pop in the “defensive” areas, where P/E ratios have grown to obscene levels. The end-result could be catastrophic for stocks, and there is likely very little the Fed will be able to do to stop it.

P/E Ratios are High: Stocks are Very Expensive

P/E ratios are extremely high relative to historic standards. The CAPE/Shiller P/E ratio on the SPX is above 30, roughly 100% above its historic median.

Image Source

This implies that when stocks do enter a bear market, they will likely correct by around 50% or more, as there is a tendency for stocks to overshoot to the downside in a panic selling driven environment.

So, we may be looking at SPY $150-$180 (S&P 500 1,500–1,800) eventually, depending on how high and if stocks can continue this strenuous bull run.

A wise man (George Santayana) once said that “those who do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it”.

Anyone who thinks “this time is different” and multiples will continue to expand like in 1998 and in 1999 is likely in for a rude awakening. The current economic environment offers few similarities, is nowhere as explosive, and offers no such potential for high GDP growth like the late 90s did.

Stocks will need to reprice in a recession. As corporate revenues and profits decline, extremely inflated P/E ratios will make no sense whatsoever. Are earnings decline, P/E ratios may go from 25 to 50, or from 25 to 100 when companies’ profits begin to melt during the recessionary period. Hence, just like in any prior bear market, prices on many stocks could get cut in half or by more in many cases.

There will be plenty of margin calls, investors will likely move large amounts of capital out of stocks and into cash, bonds, gold, and/or into other “safe-haven” areas. This will likely occur even if they are providing negative inflation adjusted returns, because the only greater fear than the fear of missing out is the fear of losing money.

A Note About The Fed

The market is now pricing in probabilities for a rate decrease at the next month’s meeting at 100%. Moreover, odds for a 50-basis point cut are approaching 50% right now.

Source: CMEGroup.com

This may seem crazy, but just one month ago expectations were at 82% that rates would remain the same as they are now after July's meeting. So, in one month, expectations for a July rate cut went from 18% to 100%.

The Fed Put isn’t Bulletproof

Investors have become so accustomed to the “Fed Put” that they seem to think it is bulletproof. It probably isn’t, but the Fed is quite effective at blowing bubbles bigger and bigger each time.

The Fed was instrumental in enabling the creation of the real estate bubble of the 2000s with its near zero rate policy, and in its push towards giving every American a mortgage.

Source: YouTube.com

Now, the Fed is enabling the creation of massive bubbles in stocks, corporate debt, real estate, consumer debt, and even government debt.

Lower rates will enable the U.S. government to expand its enormous $22.4 trillion debt burden as servicing the debt will become substantially cheaper percentage wise as long-term rates head lower.

If you want to read about American debt in general, and the systemic threats it poses to the U.S. economy, I encourage you to read this article here.

Bubbles are Everywhere

The bottom line is that the Fed is enabling the creation of massive bubbles once again, and if you don’t believe it, just look at P/E ratios on the “defensive” stocks we talked about earlier.

Image Source

The problem is that no matter what the Fed does it will not prevent a recession from occurring indefinitely. Recessions are a perfectly normal part of any economic cycle, and they will come and go regardless of whether the Fed cuts rates or not.

The Fed could possibly delay the inevitable recession by several quarters or maybe even by a couple of years, but that will require quite a few ducks to align in one row.

In all likelihood, the Fed may be too late to this party, and has little chance to save the economy at all by now. Time is not on its side and unless a comprehensive trade deal with China is achieved soon, things are probably going to get messy from here.

Image Source

SPY, and stocks in general, are especially vulnerable and may be in considerable danger if nothing solid trade wise comes out of the G20 summit, and likely nothing constructive will.

The China War Could Get Messy

Beijing probably won’t give up much ground due to previous agreements being extremely beneficial for China. Why would they want to level the playing field now, when they have had it so good for so many years?

Image Source

Naturally, the Chinese do not. Very unfortunately, time is on China’s side. The country’s political structure of its communist style government likely provides the ability to impact, stimulate, control, and grow its economy far more efficiently than the U.S. China’s GDP is also considerably higher, well above 6% over the U.S.’s 2-2.5% GDP estimate this year.

China also has many financial resources it can use to better its position relative to the U.S. financially in a trade war. China only has 48% debt to GDP ratio relative to the U.S. 106%. The red nation could potentially fiscally stimulate its economy far more effectively with its immense resources and a more favorable political structure at its disposal.

Detrimental Effects of President Trump’s "War" with China

President Trump deserves respect for attempting to establish a fairer trade structure with China and other nations, but these are going to be some very difficult negotiations.

Progress concerning a comprehensive trade agreement probably won’t be reached at this week’s G20 meeting. Given the President’s unlikelihood to walk away from a good fight, we could see the trade war escalate from here.

In an escalation, we can expect more and possibly higher tariffs on Chinese goods, which will put additional pressure on the U.S. consumer. Unfortunately, U.S. GDP is nearly 70% consumer driven, so higher prices on goods coupled with an overall slowdown in global growth may help tilt the U.S. economy into a recession.

Additionally, expect China to retaliate. This could mean a lot, but nothing good for U.S. tech companies, many of whom have substantial operations in China. Manufacturing costs and sales will likely be effected. Revenues, margins and profitability will probably be compressed.

You think an all-out ban on Apple products in China is out of the question? Nothing is out of the question under a communist regime, as the government essentially controls everyone and everything within and sometimes outside its borders.

The situation should not be underestimated, as there is already a movement to boycott Apple products in China as an “answer” to what the U.S. is doing to Huawei.

This situation could escalate, it may escalate quickly, and the escalation would hurt global as well as U.S. growth, would damage U.S. corporate profits, and will likely help push the U.S. over the edge, closer or straight into a recession.

The Fed May be Too Late

China could also continue to reduce its U.S. treasuries. The country recently lowered its exposure to U.S. debt once again, dumping $7.5 billion of its $1.1 trillion in U.S. T-bill holdings on the market.

Image Source

A continued reduction in U.S. T-note holdings from China as well as from other nations could lead to instability in the U.S. bond market, a phenomenon that may get exacerbated by future rate cuts. This would then require the Fed to implement QE to suck up all the excess U.S. treasuries on the open market.

The effect would be that this would increase the monetary base/money supply, it would cause interest rates to go lower, it should cause more inflation and may even introduce stagflation, but it probably would not save the U.S. from falling into another recession.

The Bottom Line

Despite SPY trading near all-time highs, all is far from well in the stock market. In fact, as we look beneath the surface, we see the exact opposite we would want to see in a healthy, and constructive bull market.

Small caps are lagging substantially instead of leading noticeably. This is essentially signaling poor sentiment and slowing growth in the U.S.'s domestic market.

Moreover, we see the most defensive sectors of the economy outperform, another bright red flag. Normally, we would like to see financials, energy, technology, materials, and other highly cyclical areas of the economy leading the charge.

Additionally, the traditionally "safe" areas of the market have had immense amounts of capital move in, too quickly. P/E ratios in these sectors have ballooned substantially and will likely be sharply reduced in a bear market scenario.

The rest of the market is far from cheap, with only certain areas providing modest value potential, but with relatively high levels of risk.

SPY's most heavily weighted sectors: technology, financials, and consumer cyclicals are under direct threat from a slowing U.S. and global economy, U.S./China trade war, a weakening U.S. consumer, upcoming Fed policy and other elements.

The Fed put is far from bulletproof and while an easier path forward delay the recession by several quarters, it is not going to prevent a substantial slowdown indefinitely.

Also, I am skeptical that a comprehensive trade deal will be achieved at the G20 meeting, or any time soon for that matter. Escalations will likely hurt the U.S. consumer as well as corporate profits in the U.S.

This phenomenon could help push the U.S. economy over the edge into recession relatively soon, possibly as early as 6-12 months from now.

On the bright side, if a trade deal is reached, and tariffs get lifted, the recession could probably be delayed by 12-18, possibly longer.

Another bit of good news, don't forget to invest in gold and Bitcoin, as these assets are likely to increase in value during Fed easing cycles.

Ultimately, perhaps 3, or 6 months, or a year from now, SPY is likely to decline substantially as stocks likely enter a recessionary environment. The bottom could be around the $150-$180 level, roughly 1,500-1,800 on the S&P 500, approximately 35-50% lower from recent levels.

Want to know more? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio insight, option strategies, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that outpaced the S&P 500 by 19% in 2018.

Take advantage of this limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to find out more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG SOME STOCKS IN THE S&P 500. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.