Natixis - H20 Debacle May Be Far From Over

With the asset management business being such a key component of Natixis' equity story this a stock to avoid until outcomes become clearer.

However, this could be just the beginning rather than the end of this episode. The spectre of GAM will continue to haunt investors, where a similar illiquid bond fund scandal last year resulted in assets under management collapsing by more than 30% in just 6 months.

Natixis now looks very cheap, trading on less than 7x PE and 0.8x P/TNAV. The implied PE multiple for its asset management businesses is a mere 4x.

The news has conjured up fears of another Woodford or GAM situation.

Natixis has dropped 15% since news emerged last week that one of its asset management subsidiaries, H20, has outsized exposures to illiquid bond positions.

H2O proves to be not quite as liquid as water

H2O is one of Naxtixis' 25 asset management subsidiaries specializing in absolute return macro strategies with a focus on fixed income. Natixis owns a 50.1% majority stake.

The company was rocked last week by the fallout from a Financial Times investigation into its exposure to illiquid corporate credit investments, all with links to the controversial German financier Lars Windhorst (the original article can be found here). Morningstar subsequently suspended its rating on one of H2O's key funds and a follow-up report by the FT suggested H2O has seen a surge in redemption requests totaling €1.4bn since last Tuesday (article here).

The timing for H2O and Natixis is especially poor given the on-going fallout from the Woodford debacle in the UK, which saw a large equity fund being gated after investor redemptions swamped its ability to liquidate outsized holdings in unlisted companies. It also comes only a year after a similar scandal at GAM, also involving illiquid fixed income investments.

How serious could it get for Natixis?

Natixis' share price has fallen 15% since the H2O story broke. At first glance this seems a huge overreaction on a number of counts:

First, at the level of H2O, the investments at the heart of the FT investigation are relatively small, summing to €1.4bn of H2O's total assets under management of €29bn. Of the three key funds that hold the investments, H2O says they make up no more than 10% of the funds' NAV. In total H2O runs 16 funds, most of which have no exposure at all.

Second, H2O is not large in the context of the Natixis group. With €29bn of assets under management it accounts for only around 3% of Natixis' total AuM (€855bn as of 1Q19).

Finally, H2O has given a robust defense of its investment strategy since the story broke and has been proactive in taking steps to shore up investor confidence. For example, it has suspended entry fees on its funds and implemented management changes aimed at defusing allegations of conflicts of interest between itself and Lars Windhorst.

However, if Natixis isn't able to defuse this issue quickly, the longer term damage could still end up being material. There are three aspects of H2O which are problematic:

Although small in terms of assets under management it delivers outsized profits for Natixis. Natixis' report and accounts show that the 2018 profit contribution was ~€180 after tax or 10% of group total. The valuation contribution to Natixis' share price will be even greater since the market assigns a relatively high PE multiple to these profits.

H2O has been an important contributor to Natixis' growth story in asset management. AuM have grown rapidly from only €3bn in 2013 to €29bn currently. This is close to 20% of all the AuM growth Natixis has achieved from its 24 other asset management subsidiaries.

Perhaps most importantly, H2O has been a poster child for Natixis' unusual approach to asset management, which is labels "multi affiliate". This involves acquiring stakes in many smaller managers that are left to operate on an arms-length basis with little integration into Natixis' primary asset management business (Natixis Asset Management). The strategy has enabled Natixis to grow quickly and to expand into areas outside its core asset management competencies, especially alternative strategies. Inevitably the situation at H2O will raise questions about whether enough oversight and control is being exercised over these subsidiaries.

GAM is the nightmare scenario

Confidence is everything in asset management and the dangers when confidence evaporates are highlighted by the speed with which events spiraled out of control at Woodford and GAM.

GAM is probably the closer comparative to the Natixis situation since there too the problems revolved around illiquid corporate credit positions and the events are far enough in the past for a reasonably complete picture of the fallout to be available (unlike Woodford, which remains a train wreck in progress).

The GAM fallout is captured in the following key numbers:

Over the course of 2018 (the scandal initially broke in November 2017) the company suffered a 34% fall in assets under management. About 13% of the fall was due to a decision by the company to wind down the funds at the center of the scandal and to repay investors.

GAM suffered a severe drop in assets after last year's scandal

Source: GAM FY18 investor presentation

But outflows from funds that were not at the center of the scandal accounted for a further 13% fall in AuM as the reputational damage spread and client flight took place on a more or less indiscriminate basis.

Outflows spread to other funds that had nothing to do with the original problem

Source: GAM FY18 investor presentation

As AuM collapsed, GAM was left with a smaller revenue base but the same cost base as before the scandal. The result was an implosion in profitability. Losses for 2018 totaled almost CHF1bn from a CHF123m profit in 2017.

What has the market priced in for Natixis?

With Natixis' share price down by 15% the market clearly fears the H2O fallout will be material. But how material?

One way to answer this is to reverse out from Natixis' share price the value of its banking businesses so that a view can be formed as to what residual value the market is now assigning to the asset management segment, comprising H2O and the other 24 asset management subsidiaries.

This calculation is laid out below. It simply assumes a fair value PE multiple of 8x for the Corporate & Investment Banking segment, 11x for Insurance and 12x for Specialized Financial Services (comprising payments, consumer finance, factoring, etc.). It then deducts these values from Natixis' current market cap to deduce the multiple being applied to Asset & Wealth Management (AWM).

This turns out to be an extremely low 4x PE with the market seemingly valuing AWM at only €2.6bn or just 0.3% of assets under management. Listed asset management companies are typically trading at 12-13x PE and at 1% AuM or higher.

The market appears to be valuing AWM on only 4x earnings

Source: my calculations based on company data

Is such a low valuation rational?

The answer to this depends on the extent of the fallout from H2O. If it blows over quickly and there is no collateral damage to Natixis' other asset management businesses then this is a buying opportunity.

However, if the fallout spreads and this becomes Natixis' GAM moment then 4x is not irrational. To take the above analysis a step further we could ask what level of profit would be needed for a valuation of €2.6bn to be justified?

Assuming 12x is the "correct" earnings multiple then a €2.6bn valuation would require AWM profits to fall to €0.2bn from the €0.7bn level reported in 2018. This looks a big drop but these businesses have high operating leverage, meaning they operate with high cost:income ratios. For any given percentage decline in revenues, net profits decline by much more.

This is probably what the market fears. Because, interestingly, if we assume flat costs, then revenues would need to decline by only about 30% to deliver a drop in net profits to €0.2bn.

This is almost exactly the size of the drop in assets under management that GAM suffered during 2018.

But revenues would only need to fall 30% for the current valuation to be correct

Source: my calculations based on company data

Conclusions

It's tempting to see a 15% fall in Natixis' share price as a buying opportunity. The bulls can point to the fact that H2O is a relatively minor contributor of assets to Natixis overall asset management business. H2O has also moved swiftly to defuse the issue and to placate investors.

However, liquidity problems in open-ended funds is currently a highly sensitive topic for investors following the debacles at Woodford and GAM. This makes it less likely that the story will subside quickly. More probable is that it will increase scrutiny on Natixis' other asset management activities, which comprise many small boutiques that are not tightly controlled or monitored by Natixis.

The worst-case scenario is a GAM-style situation, where investor confidence evaporates and the problems spill over into the rest of Natixis AM businesses, causing redemptions and forced sales across other funds. GAM lost 34% of its assets last year.

At Natixis's current share price, the implied valuation of the asset management businesses is only €2.6bn or 4x last year's earnings. However, if revenues were to decline 30% à la GAM this multiple would rise to 12x, which is the average for other listed asset management companies.

There is, therefore, a reasoning behind Natixis' share price drop. And until the full ramifications of H2O become clear it is far too early to think about a recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.