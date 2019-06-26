Potbelly's Problems Worth The Risk

Cash flow looks poised to be positive, and new initiatives could drive the stock, even as the financial performance has lagged of late.

Shares of Potbelly (PBPB) have been trading between $4.50-5.00 in June after the company posted horrible Q1 results in early May. Additionally, 3G, famous for its investments in the likes of Restaurant Brands (QSR), KraftHeinz (KHC), and Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) took a ~3.6% stake in the firm.

After reviewing the quarter as well as recent M&A in the restaurant space, I believe shares look undervalued with upside to around $10 if traffic trends turnaround and the company is able to convert significant EBITDA to free cash flow, as should be the case given the company’s lack of a tax burden, declining capex, and potentially improving profitability. Let’s take a look at recent performance, the potential for M&A, and why I believe shares look relatively cheap.

Q1: Terrible Results with Little Saving Grace

Q1 was a poor showing by virtually all measures. Sales declined 4.7% y/y to $98.1 million driven by a decline in same-store sales of 4.7%, which comes on top of a 3.6% decline in the prior year period, leading to a 2-year stacked decline of 8.3%. This trend gets even worse considering Q1’17 comps were down 3.1%. In short, store-level sales trends have been troubling for the past 3 years.

If there’s any saving grace on the sales side, it is that Potbelly had some reasonable excuses. The Federal government shutdown impacted over one third of the quarter, with 20% of the fleet facing the shutdown for 35 days. Further, the median temperature across Potbelly’s markets was 15% colder than the year ago period, with the critical Chicago market particularly chilly, and that same Washington, D.C. market experienced 3x the snowfall versus the prior year period. Many places in D.C. close for snow due to a lack of plow and salt infrastructure, so I think this is another valid excuse.

In addition to declining sales, COGS were up 60 basis points y/y to 26.5% of sales, labor costs jumped 190 basis points y/y to 32.6%, sending store level EBITDA down 330 basis points y/y to 13.1% of sales. While this margin level is not terrible, the downward trajectory is particularly troublesome with little reason to see any inflection without comps turning around. In total, the company lost about $4.7 million from operations in the quarter.

Cash flow from operations turned negative for a loss of $2.4 million, though Potbelly nearly slashed capex in half to $2.6 million, translating to negative free cash flow of $5 million.

The few positives that resonated manifested themselves less in the financial results and more in some improving operational metrics. For instance, off-premise grew to 21% of comparable sales, up from 17.5% in the year ago period. This could become a greater source of productivity going forward, especially if new stores are built to better accommodate delivery.

Additionally, Potbelly’s loyalty program grew to 1.3 million members from just 800,000 in the prior year period, and 18% of total sales came from this program compared to 8% in the prior year period. Management noted that Starbucks (SBUX) has just 16 million members, so in this sense, Potbelly is punching above its class. This program could be a source of growth in future quarters as the company works on targeting providing sales incentives.

Lastly, the franchise pipeline finally seems to be developing. As you may recall, Potbelly hired a new franchising leader and the results manifested in two new franchisees with the promise of opening fourteen new franchised stores, roughly equal to Potbelly’s current franchised store footprint. The pipeline of new stores also looks robust, with another ~25 potential locations in the pipeline with one major investor. If this initiative gains momentum, I believe the economics of the Potbelly model could inflect positively.

Lastly, Potbelly expects to close nine to twelve company-owned stores in 2019. These stores have never demonstrated profitable unit economics, and it should reduce the expense run-rate going forward. Additionally, this lowers maintenance capex needs. Combined with possible refranchising and the opening of new franchised stores, capital intensity should decline, generating higher levels of free cash flow going forward.

With these initiatives in toe, there is some reasonable expectation that profitability could improve.

3G – Suitor Around the Corner?

In addition to the fundamental situation inflecting in the back half of 2019, there is always the potential for a buyout from 3G now that the company owns 3.6% of Potbelly. Pobelly, unlike most 3G investments, is more of a company in need of revenue growth rather than a company in need of cost cutting. Nevertheless, 3G has demonstrated the ability to operate relatively well in the restaurant space, and I suspect the 3G investment committee sees Potbelly as I do – a commoditized concept with a decent brand that’s substantially underearning relative to its potential.

Cash Flow Should be Solid, Shares are Cheap

Even though comps have yet to inflect positively, management guided to improving comps in the back-half of the year, as well as $25-30 million in adjusted EBITDA. Given capital requirements of $19-22 million in 2019, little in interest costs, and no taxes, the company should be able to generate around $10 million in free cash flow to add to its existing cash balance of $13 million.

Turnarounds are not often linear, and I think Potbelly’s management team has demonstrated a solid understanding of the business and potential growth levers. At a market cap of only $119 million, the stock is trading below 12x free cash flow with significant upside from new franchising efforts, comp growth, and the closing of unprofitable stores. I believe shares are worth about $10, and I may soon enter a position in the struggling sandwich maker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBPB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.