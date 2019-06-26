Penske Automotive Group - Not Your Average Car Dealer

Introduction

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) is the second largest auto dealer in the US by revenue. Its CEO, Roger Penske controls 42% of the company and has managed it differently than its major competitors, with many investments outside the core business such as non-US car dealerships, commercial truck dealerships and leasing, and used car superstores. Penske has branched out into these businesses rather than overpay for additional US car dealerships. While this diversification may pay off in the long run, near-term headwinds could cause these non-core businesses to be a drag on earnings. For this reason, PAG's low P/E relative to competitors appears to be justified. I would not buy PAG at this time and would look to sell if the stock reaches $52, close to prior peaks.

Issues Unique to PAG

Non-US Dealerships

PAG generated only 54.9% of its revenue in the US in 1Q 2019. The UK was the next largest market at 36.7%, and 8.4% came from other non-US countries. There are two major issues with this mix. The first is a new emissions testing procedure, WLTP (Worldwide Light Vehicle Test Procedure) mandated by the European Union. This is a more rigorous test meant to better replicate real world driving conditions and takes longer to complete. Over the past two quarters, European car makers have been heavily impacted as the time to certify and deliver new models has increased. This has impacted sales of these brands in Europe as well as the US. As PAG's mix of new car sales is weighted heavily toward these brands, they are more affected than competing US car dealers.

Source: 1Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

A second issue is the high concentration of UK-based dealerships. Auto sales in the UK are down significantly this year, with not only WLTP but also anxiety over Brexit given as a reason for the pullback. The impact of Brexit fears on the UK Pound has also reduced PAG's earnings when converted into US dollars.

Fortunately, the manufacturers appear to have largely worked through the WLTP delays, and Penske expects improvement starting in 2Q according to comments from the latest earnings call. Brexit is still an uncertainty, but resolution one way or another should come this year. Nevertheless, general economic slowdown in Europe is already underway, and will be a headwind to PAG relative to US-only dealers until the cycle turns.

Impact on PAG: Short-term positive as WLTP issues sorted, Medium-term negative

Luxury Segment Concentration

PAG's brand mix is 70% in the "Premium" segment, far more than any of its competitors. For example, Lithia (LAD) only has 23% of its sales in the Luxury segment. This difference seems to have both positives and negatives. As you can see from the table below, PAG appears to have a gross margin advantage on new car sales, with a higher share of gross profit coming from new vehicle sales than Lithia despite new cars making up a smaller part of the revenue at PAG. Additionally, service and parts makes up a bigger percentage of gross profit at PAG even though the share of revenue is similar to Lithia. On the other hand, the greater percentage of cash sales and leases in the luxury car market translates into a smaller percentage of Finance and Insurance business in PAG's gross profit.

Data Sources: Lithia 1Q 2019 Earnings Presentation, PAG 1Q 2019 Earnings Release

There is also mixed history on how well the luxury segment holds up in an economic downturn. At the end of 2008, sales from luxury manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes and the Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Porsche) appeared to be holding up better than mass-market brands. Later in 2009, this did not appear to be the case.

Impact on PAG: Mixed

Used Car Superstores

PAG has been making inroads into this business in the past few years, with purchases of CarSense in the US and CarShop and The Car People in the UK. These assets were available at a better valuation than new car dealerships, and there is some strategic rationale for having these outlets in that it can be a more profitable way to move trade-ins and off-lease vehicles than the wholesale market. So far, however it is not translating into a margin advantage as the table above shows PAG earning a lower percentage of gross profit from used car sales despite the fact that used cars comprise a larger share of PAG's revenue.

Impact on PAG: Currently negative

Commercial Truck Dealerships

This is another business that PAG has gotten into in the past few years at attractive asset values. Performance of this segment has been good lately, both on a same-store and overall basis. While truck sales would certainly be impacted in the event of an economic downturn, the overwhelming share of gross profit in this business comes from service and parts. This may hold up better as customers keep their existing vehicles for a longer period. This business comprises only 12% of PAG's earnings before tax.

Source: 1Q 2019 Earnings Presentation Source: 1Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Impact on PAG: Positive, but small relative to total company

Truck Leasing Business

Penske Truck Leasing's yellow trucks are common sights on US roads. PAG only owns 28.9% of the business, with the rest being held by Penske Corporation and Mitsui. PAG has used its excess cash in recent years to increase its share from 9% in 2016 to the current level. In 2018, PAG's share of equity income was $134.8 million and equity method investments were valued on the books at $1305.2 million for a return on equity of 10.3%. PAG may increase its share in Penske Truck Leasing in the future if more attractive uses of excess cash are not available.

Impact on PAG: Positive

Concentrated Ownership

Roger Penske controls 42% of PAG: 40.6% through privately held Penske Corporation and another 1.4% directly. Mitsui & Company owns 15.8% of PAG and has agreed to vote with Penske. This gives Roger Penske the final say on any takeover bids. It is hard to see Penske giving up control of his namesake as long as he is in good health, although he is currently 82 years old. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) entered the auto dealership business in 2014 by purchasing a privately owned company. It would be easy for Roger to pick up the phone and call Warren if he ever wants to sell the company but that scenario is pure speculation and should not be used as the main reason to own PAG.

Impact on PAG: Unknown

Capital Allocation

PAG offers a best-in class dividend around 3.4%. Competitors Lithia (LAD) and Group 1 (GPI) have yields of 1.0% and 1.3% respectively. Other competitors do not pay a dividend. They have been increasing the dividend 1 cent per share each quarter since reinstating it in 2011 following the near existential industry crisis of the last recession. The payout ratio is around 27%, allowing flexibility to buy back shares, increase the stake in Penske Truck Leasing, or purchase other assets.

Impact of PAG: Positive

Issues Common to the Industry

In addition to these company-specific attributes, there are a few concerns about the industry in general that should be considered before investing in PAG or any competitor.

Economic Cycle Timing

Analysts have been forecasting the downturn of the US auto industry for a couple of years now. Sales have defied expectations, remaining strong until 1Q 2019. Some companies have blamed the weather, citing an unusually brutal winter, and indeed sales did rebound in March. The next few months will be critical to confirm or refute the recent trend. Outside the US, sales have taken a near term dip for the reasons stated above. The next few months will tell if WLTP and Brexit were to blame or if larger macro factors are in play.

Debt

At first glance, PAG and many of its competitors appear to have high debt relative to total capital. It is important to differentiate between long-term debt and floor plan debt which the dealer uses on a short-term basis to finance the cars it has in stock. Earlier this decade when short term interest rates were lower, dealers actually made a profit holding cars in inventory, as they are also paid Floor Plan Credits by the manufacturer as incentive to hold more cars for sale. These credits equaled or exceeded the interest paid on Floor Plan Notes for several years. Recently, this financing has again become a net cost to dealers as the Fed raised short term interest rates. Many dealers have lowered inventory levels as a result. This trend may reverse if short term rates move downward again. As a result I do not consider total debt to be a major negative for auto dealers.

Secular Trends

There are several secular trends that could impact auto dealers in the future. Any one of these issues and how dealers will respond could be the topic of a whole article. I will just list them here with brief comment:

Trend toward light trucks from passenger cars (negative for PAG given its brand mix)

Increasing electric vehicle sales (lower demand for service and parts)

Self-driving vehicle growth (reduced need for individually owned vehicles)

Improved accident prevention features (lower demand for body work, lower insurance rates)

All these could impact auto dealer profitability, mostly not in a positive way. It too early to quantify these impacts but long term investors in any dealership should exercise caution.

Conclusion

Penske Automotive Group has followed a different growth path than its main competitors, branching out into non-core businesses and maintaining a significant percentage of dealerships outside the US. While this diversification may be helpful in the long run, it seems to be a short-term negative which justifies PAG's lower P/E compared to peers. I would not add to my position in PAG here and will look to sell it if it moves up on any 2Q earnings surprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.